FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
WSET
Roanoke Fire EMS Department awarded for their contributions to saving life
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department was awarded for saving a life in an accident. "Our personnel have been hard at work keeping our city safe, and we are proud to share their accomplishments with you," the department said. The department announced the people awarded. Battalion Chief...
wvlt.tv
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
WSET
Danville City Councilman named to Virginia Small Business Commission
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler has been named to the Virginia Small Business Commission by Governor Glenn Youngkin. The governor announced multiple new appointments to his administration on Friday. Vogler has served on the Danville City Council since 2012, where he was the youngest person...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates workers with Labor Day Parade
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - To celebrate Labor Day, the star city hosted a parade Saturday morning. The parade began at noon. It traveled down Campbell Avenue, and onto Williamson Road. They honored workers’ rights as they celebrated the contributions workers have made to America’s prosperity. Parade organizers say...
WSET
Roanoke Co. launches McAfee Knob shuttle service, aims to improve hiker experience
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to launch its new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service. Speakers included Martha B. Hooker, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors; Dr. Raymond D. Smoot, Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board; Wendy K. Janssen, Superintendent of Appalachian National Scenic Trail; and Lisa and Brian Sink, Ride Source.
Augusta Free Press
Kline’s Dairy Bar opens sixth location in Lynchburg; plans for store in Richmond area
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Kline family tradition grows in Virginia with the opening of a sixth location of Kline’s Dairy Bar – this one in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg location officially opened to the public on Aug. 24. “With...
WSET
City leaders talk potential plans to redevelop Danville Mall ahead of casino completion
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — At the Southern Virginia Regional Housing Summit, Danville leaders highlighted different areas that could be redeveloped. One of those spots: the Danville Mall. "They had a housing summit recently and the mall actually gave permission to the city to market the space over there for...
WSET
Escaped K-9: Amherst Co. Sheriffs Office find Odin after multiple hour search
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office was looking for one of their canines on Friday afternoon, and thankfully he was found safe. The department said K-9 Odin was found safe just before 6 p.m. on Friday. "Thanks to our citizens for sharing our post. Thanks...
WSET
Commercial structure fire in Roanoke, $10,000 in damages reported
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — At 3:28 a.m. on Friday, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 500 block of Norfolk Ave SW for a fire alarm. Arriving units said they found smoke showing from the outside of the building. Upon search, the department said crews located a small fire inside and quickly extinguished it.
WSET
'Cops 'N Bobbers:' Bring your kids fishing with Lynchburg police officers!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Do you have any kids between the ages of 7 and 13? If you do, they're invited to Cops 'N Bobbers with the Lynchburg Police Department!. Scheduled for September 17, Cops and Bobbers is presented by Lynchburg Police and Human Kind. Trophies are offered for...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg City Schools feels Gov. Youngkin’s newest directive can help fill teacher vacancies
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive directive Thursday, hoping it will help address the future of education in Virginia. Lynchburg City Schools spoke Thursday about the positives they feel can come from the directive. “We are excited about a lot of potential different opportunities that...
WDBJ7.com
Final two members of large scale drug organization convicted in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For three years the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia has worked to convict the more than two dozen members of what they call the largest supplier of narcotics in central Virginia. Friday, they did just that. “Today is a very important...
WSET
2 Accidents in Rustburg, wires pulled to the ground
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and Lyndan VFD were dispatched to an accident Friday. This incident happened on Suburban Road. While they were on their way to the scene there was a second accident involving a car that ran into the wires from the first accident.
WSET
Cause of Roanoke fire that caused $43,000 in damages deemed accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, August 26, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1400 block of Melrose Ave for reports of a fire at a home in the area. Arriving units said they found smoke showing, and upon search located a fire in the kitchen which was quickly extinguished.
WDBJ7.com
Last chance to enjoy Roanoke’s Splash Valley nears
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - As summer nears an end, a fan favorite water park will be closing for the year on Monday. Roanoke County’s Splash Valley, at the Green Ridge Recreation Center, is open for one last weekend this Labor Day holiday. Families can enjoy features such as...
WSLS
New Lynchburg police report shows a local drug overdose increase
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new report published by the Lynchburg Police Department shows that drug overdoses are increasing in the Hill City. The report analyzed data from 2010 to 2022, with the highest number of overdoses in 2021 at 155. So far, there have been 107 overdoses in 2022.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department moves all operations into new headquarters
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is now completely operating out of its new headquarters. The new headquarters is on Memorial Drive, which will provide a more centralized location for the police department. The new department has higher security and a workout room for police officers to relieve...
WSLS
79-year-old endangered woman missing in Lynchburg found safe
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. The Lynchburg Police Department says Frances Carter has been found safe. The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking public help in locating a 79-year-old woman believed to be in danger. We’re told Frances Carter, 79, was last seen at her home on Thursday at about 8...
WSET
Sinai Elementary School celebrates the school year with Kona Ice
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Kona Ice visited Sinai Elementary School on Friday. This was in celebration of back to school. The school said that faculty, staff, and students enjoyed flavoring their own shaved ice with the "Falvorwave". It was an awesome day for a Kona Ice! A great...
WSET
LPD applauds specialized units for coordinated response in arresting wanted suspect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is thanking its officers for their work on specialized units in the Hill City. LPD said their Special Investigations team developed viable information regarding the location of a wanted subject with outstanding warrants. They said the man was wanted for:. Robbery.
