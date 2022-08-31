ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Joe Ware
3d ago

They, more than likely, believe that he may have fled to Mexico, because he is here ILLEAGLY... ! They aren't allowed to make that fact known to their readers. this day and age, for fear of retribution from the bleeding heart American hating liberals . . ABSOLUTELY PATHETIC... Never in my life have I seen so many people... Not only merely allowing themselves to be led around by the nose like a Bovine... But actually attaching the chain themselves so that it may be done ... MOOOOOOOOOOO

sungazette.news

Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical

On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspect leads police on chase, shoots at officers in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - An investigation is underway after a suspect took police on a pursuit, shot at officers, and tried to carjack a civilian. Pflugerville Police Department says officers were conducting a narcotics investigation on Friday, Sept. 2. When officers tried to arrest a suspect, a pursuit started around 6:30 p.m.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

1 dead after vehicle enters North Austin creek, submerges under water

NORTH AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a water rescue in North Austin Saturday afternoon. Officials say a vehicle veered off the roadway into a nearby creek. The vehicle was submerged in the water and the driver was pulled from the vehicle. ATCEMS says after extensive resuscitative efforts,...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Seguin police issue alert for missing 15-year-old

SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old. Krystal Martinez was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. She was reported missing after she didn’t return home from school on Monday. Police said Krystal is...
SEGUIN, TX
firefighternation.com

Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck

Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
arlnow.com

Texas woman facing charges after stabbing in Courthouse

A 24-year-old Texas woman was arrested after police say she stabbed someone she knew in Courthouse. The incident happened Monday evening near county government headquarters, on the 2100 block of Clarendon Blvd, and followed a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical struggle. The suspect has also been charged with...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN KILLED IN CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER IN BRENHAM

An Austin man was killed in a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Thursday night in Brenham. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to a crash in the 1700 block of Highway 290 West, close to the EMS station. Police observed that an 18-wheeler had collided with an SUV, which rolled at least one time.
BRENHAM, TX

