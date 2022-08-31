Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Arsenal maintain their perfect start after beating Aston Villa in a fiery clash at the Emirates Stadium. As the Gunners make it five from five, the question is not how long they can keep this up but how long Steven Gerrard can keep his job.

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow has invested a lot of trust and club money into his former Liverpool star’s project, and he is likely to get games after Saturday’s daunting home game against Manchester City, but the wonder is whether they will all be overtaken by events. Or, rather, defeats.

Here, at a buoyant Arsenal stadium, it was as if Villa were almost powerless to stop Mikel Arteta ’s effervescent side claiming 2-1 win. There was barely a challenge for Gabriel Martinelli ’s winning goal. Gerrard’s approach, in stark contrast to Arsenal’s run, seems unsustainable.

So, while Villa look to the weekend with trepidation, Arsenal look to it with hope. They have positive momentum, confidence and an edge, all of which form the ideal mentality to be going to Manchester United in search of the sort of victory that would really serve as a statement.

