Wyoming State

Department of Health offers overdose antidote orders to Wyoming groups

Wyoming News
 2 days ago

CHEYENNE – Free orders of a temporary opioid overdose antidote known as Narcan are once again available for Wyoming groups, businesses, schools and other government agencies through the Wyoming Department of Health.

Erica Mathews, Grants and Programs Unit manager with the WDH Behavioral Health Division, said it's a potentially lifesaving prescription medication designed to quickly help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

“This program provides free NARCAN to agencies, businesses and organizations in Wyoming that may be in position to help people who are experiencing an opioid overdose,” Mathews said in a news release Wednesday. “It’s meant for groups such as law enforcement agencies, emergency medical service providers and schools, rather than for individual orders.”

The effort is being funded through the State Opioid Response Grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

WDH data show annual deaths attributed to overdoses in Wyoming have increased in recent years. It’s believed the recent increase in overdose deaths can largely be attributed to an increase in synthetic opioid-involved overdose deaths. In 2021, 106 overdose deaths were recorded among Wyoming residents, compared to 99 in 2020, 78 in 2019, 65 in 2018, 62 in 2017, 94 in 2016, 96 in 2015, 106 in 2014, 96 in 2013 and 99 in 2012.

The active ingredient in Narcan, naloxone hydrochloride, can block the effects of opioids and restore normal breathing in a person whose breathing has slowed, or even stopped, as a result of opioid overdose. Mathews said more than one dose of naloxone may be required when stronger opioids and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl are involved.

Groups interested in receiving the medication through the Wyoming program should visit health.wyo.gov/behavioralhealth/mhsa/mat/ . Rules, specific program requirements and ordering information are available.

People interested in a personal supply of naloxone for themselves or for a close friend or family member should ask local pharmacies or medical providers about the medication. Insurance will sometimes cover prescriptions for naloxone, and some pharmacies are able to provide naloxone for individuals without a doctor’s prescription.

