Buffoldude
6d ago

My niece from Wyoming is going to work at OPS including South high school. She is in for an eye opener. Her naivete is going to be shocked. A real culture shock.

KETV.com

Omaha neighbors hold prayer walk for 20-year-old homicide victim

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha neighbors gathered to remember another homicide victim. Police say 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. died at the hospital Saturday night. Officers found Hayes shot at North 52nd Street and Ames Avenue. A first responders' prayer walk began at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the scene of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Teenage female injured in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teenager was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon. According to Omaha Police, officers went to the area of 29th and S Street Monday at 2 p.m. When they arrived they found a teenage female with a gunshot wound. She was sent to UNMC with what police described as a non-life threatening injury.
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

Teen in critical condition following Monday night shooting in GI

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A teen is in critical condition at an Omaha hospital following a shooting late Monday night in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police, officers were called just before midnight to a report of gunshots at Super Saver, 710 W. State St. Capt. Jim Duering said that upon arrival, officers located more than two 9mm shell casings in the parking lot. He declined to give a specific number of how many casings were found.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

Fire crews called twice to vacant home in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Twice on Monday, city fire crews were called to battle a fire at a vacant house in north Omaha. Omaha Fire Department crews responded at 10:38 p.m. to a fire at an empty home near 17th and Clark streets, east of Highway 75. It was the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

DHHS giving town hall update on child welfare cases in Omaha, metro

OMAHA, Neb. — The state of Nebraska is giving an update on caring for thousands of child welfare cases in the metro region. Nebraska took over from Saint Francis Ministries at the end of June. This came after years of mismanagement allegations and a legislative probe against the Kansas-based...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
thebestmix1055.com

Foot Pursuit continues from weekend. Suspect at large.

On Saturday, September 3rd, at approximately 1:35 pm, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy observed a previously reported stolen vehicle out North Bend, near Menards in Fremont. The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over at 23rd and Diers Parkway in Fremont, but the vehicle failed to yield to the emergency lights and evaded the deputy. The vehicle was tracked down and abandoned in the 200 block of South Birchwood Drive in Fremont. The male driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot from officers. With the assistance of Fremont Police and Nebraska Game and Parks officers, a perimeter was established in the area, but the driver was not located.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police investigate two suspected homicides

LINCOLN, Neb. — Police found the first victim in a field early Wednesday. 61-year-old Ronald George was stabbed in the neck. By that night, police arrested 55-year-old William Wright. Police say he provided information that led them to a second body, at a Motel Six. Wright is not charged in that case and police have not released the victim's name.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Early Labor Day Surprise For Omaha Woman

An Omaha woman calls 911 early this morning reporting she got home to find an intoxicated man with cowboy boots asleep on her living room sofa. On social media, the woman says the doors were locked, and the man took the screen off and opened a window to get into the house.
KETV.com

Omaha police called to a burglary, hours later the home was on fire

The Omaha Fire Department battled flames and smoke in a house near 17th and Clark streets. The first call came in just before 9 p.m. Monday. The Omaha Police Department says officers were called out to the same house for a burglary call earlier in the day. Police have not...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

One person shot near 30th and Parker in Omaha

A little chill in the air early this morning, but it will be a fantastic afternoon with plenty of sun, low humidity, and light winds. Highs top out in the low 80s for the Omaha metro. Feeling great this evening. Updated: 23 hours ago. Very comfortable this evening with clear...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigating overnight shooting near N. 39th

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that injured a 22-year-old man. According to OPD Gervais Lessly, 22, was shot Sunday morning around 12:44. Police initially responded to the 3900 block of Parker, but was rerouted to N. 39th Street because Lessly changed locations. He was transported...
KETV.com

Crew from Pittsburgh helps set up for Omaha's Labor Day parade

OMAHA, Neb. — Go behind the scenes with KETV NewsWatch 7 to see what it takes to set up Omaha's Labor Day Parade. This is the 45th year for Septemberfest and organizers say it gets bigger and better each year. The five-day event features rides, vendors, food and fun.
WOWT

Missing Lincoln inmate returns to facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who was missing from a Lincoln correctional facility has returned. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Kelcey Schrage, 32, returned to the facility on his own Friday. Schrage allegedly didn’t return back to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job in...
LINCOLN, NE

