Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Minnesota man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for rape
(ABC 6 News) – A Red Lake man was sentenced on Tuesday to 239 months in prison for aggravated sexual assault, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger. According to court documents, on November 7, 2020, John Paul Sayers, 30, stopped his truck beside a woman who was walking on the road.
2 sentenced in connection with South Dakota 2-year-old’s death
Two people who admitted to child abuse in connection with a two-year-old's death found out their sentences Wednesday.
fox9.com
Man charged with assault at Minnesota State Fair blames PTSD from witnessing George Floyd's killing
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who witnessed the killing of George Floyd blamed post-traumatic stress from that disturbing incident while explaining why he fought officers during an arrest outside the Minnesota State Fair last weekend. According to the complaint, officers responded around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday for...
Northern Minnesota officers who fatally shot Michael David Johnson will not face charges
CHISHOLM, Minn. -- The northern Minnesota law enforcement officers who fatally shot 38-year-old Michael David Johnson in April will not face charges, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office says.Johnson was shot around 5 a.m. on April 20, after officers were requested to arrest him on a felony stalking charge. Officers found his vehicle around the 200 block of Central Avenue in Chisholm and tried to take him into custody, but efforts to communicate with him stalled, according to the county attorney.Eventually Johnson came out of the home with knives in his hands. St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputy Gavin Nichols fired...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Witness in Chauvin trial charged with assault of ex-girlfriend outside State Fair
A man who took the witness stand during the Derek Chauvin trial has been charged with choking his ex-girlfriend outside the Minnesota State Fair last week. Donald Wynn Williams, 34, from Minneapolis, has been charged with two counts of domestic assault — by strangulation (a felony) and attempting to inflict bodily harm on another (a misdemeanor) — in an incident that happened on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Hudson Star-Observer
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
Mississippi murder suspect caught after statewide BOLO sent for his arrest
A Mississippi man will face capital murder charges concerning the death of a 72-year-old man who died after suffering a severe head injury. A statewide BOLO was issued for Ricky Morris after officers identified him as a suspect in the death of Grady Allen, 72. Deputies with the Rankin County...
Police: Shots in Target parking lot may have been aimed at employees
Shots fired in the parking lot of a St. Paul Target on Friday may have been aimed at store employees, according to police. Saint Paul police confirmed Friday that the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Target located off of Interstate 94 near White Bear and Suburban avenues, with information provided to police suggesting that a man drove through the parking lot and opened fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily Planet
Arizona man arrested on drug charges
Arizona resident, Jiles Alston, was arrested Aug. 26 on several drug charges following a multi-agency narcotics investigation. Starting in May, members of the Telluride Marshal’s Office, Seventh Judicial Drug Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Mountain Village Police Department, Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and the Montrose Police Department conducted a narcotics investigation into Alston. Alston, a resident of Arizona, is suspected of being a significant source of supply and distribution of cocaine in the Town of Telluride.
Search continues for man who went missing at Minnesota State Fair
Authorities continue to search for a vulnerable man who went missing at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday. The State Fair Police Department says there is little to update regarding the search for Brian Nienstadt, who became separated from his group on the state fairgrounds and hasn't been seen since.
East St. Paul Target temporarily closes after gunshots, man arrested
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Target store on the eastside of St. Paul has closed for the rest of the day Friday after several gunshots were fired in the store's parking lot. Officers arrested a 30-year-old man after he fired shots "directed at employees" in the parking lot outside the Target at 1744 Suburban Ave. in St. Paul.
Texas Judge Arrested After Being Accused of Signing Search Warrants While Drunk
A Texas judge who had previously been accused of signing search warrants while drunk was arrested on Wednesday evening on one count of official oppression, one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and one count of criminal trespass. Bailey County judge Sherri L. Harrison, a 56-year-old elected official, was hit with a lawsuit on June 21 from county attorney Michaela Kee, who argued she should be removed from office due to official misconduct, and ignorance and carelessness in the discharge of her duties. Among other allegations, the suit accused Harrison of being drunk while on and off duty, and signing search warrants while intoxicated on multiple occasions. It was not immediately clear if Wednesday’s charges were related to the lawsuit. Harrison is expected to be released from jail on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond. Read it at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho Cop Charged With Heinous Crime; Still Getting Paid
We look to the police to protect us, to look out for us, and to be there for us in our time of need. At least, that's what we're supposed to think, right? This story may sadly sway you. You'd imagine that if you're charged with a serious violent crime,...
CBS Austin
Manhunt continues for 'armed and dangerous' Texas inmate who escaped custody
A manhunt continues for an inmate who escaped from an east Texas jail near the Texas Louisiana border. Investigators are looking for 42-year-old Charles Spraberry who broke out of jail. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, he was able to break out of jail after assaulting a jailer with...
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in $2.6M romance scam
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas woman who played a role in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said.Dominique Golden, 31, of Houston, personally collected nearly $1.3 million in cash, checks, money orders, and wire transfers from people across the U.S. that was deposited into bank accounts opened under the names of fake people and businesses that she controlled, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.Golden's alleged accomplices contacted victims via the internet and app-based communication platforms, cultivated the relationships, and convinced the victims that they needed money, prosecutors said.Golden was aware that other members of the conspiracy contacted the victims for the sole purpose of perpetrating the scam, prosecutors said.Under a plea agreement, Golden will forfeit assets derived from her criminal conduct, including two luxury cars, three handguns, three Rolex watches, and a 24-inch (61-centimeter) gold chain, prosecutors said.In exchange, prosecutors said they would recommend a sentence at the low end of sentencing guidelines.An email seeking comment was left with her attorney.Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Man killed in ultralight aircraft crash was scattering his father's ashes in Minnesota, officials say
A man who died in a plane crash this week in Minnesota was scattering his father's ashes, law enforcement officials said. KLAS-TV reported that deputies who responded to the scene learned that the passenger in the plane, Lee Cemensky, 58, was scattering his father's ashes. Cemensky and the pilot, identified...
Stolen ATV and Lawn Mower in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 800 block of 36th Avenue North when an ATV was taken from a driveway. The ATV is a blue 2004 Polaris Sportsman with a red and gray logo. The registration number on the plate is 318 PX. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says it has a rusted winch and a rack on the back.
KTVB
'She's calling me to bring her home': No evidence found to connect remains with Idaho missing woman cold case
Patty Lee Otto went missing from Lewiston in 1976. Two years later, a woman's remains were found in Oregon. Police found no additional evidence to connect the cases.
Man missing after getting separated from group at Minnesota State Fair
A 60-year-old man is the subject of a missing persons case after he became separate from his group at the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota BCA says Brian Lawrence Nienstadt has brown hair and was wearing a black shirt and dark shorts. He is 5'6'' and approximately 135 pounds. "Nienstadt...
Is It Against The Law To Drive Barefoot In North Dakota?
We decided to break down the ND Century Code on the subject.
Comments / 0