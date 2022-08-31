ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Johnson to make energy speech amid reports he will sign off Sizewell C project

By Richard Wheeler
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Uteh_0hd5f7hK00

Boris Johnson is to predict the UK will enjoy a future involving “cheap, clean, reliable and plentiful” energy, amid reports he will confirm the sign-off for a new nuclear power station.

The outgoing Prime Minister will deliver a speech on the country’s energy future on Thursday against the backdrop of soaring energy prices fuelling a cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Johnson will seek to claim his Government has taken the decisions to help boost home-grown energy supplies and reduce exposure to international gas market and price spikes.

He is also widely expected to provide further assurances over the Sizewell C project in Suffolk before leaving office.

The big decisions this Government has made on our energy future will bequeath a United Kingdom where energy is cheap, clean, reliable and plentiful, and made right here on British soil

Boris Johnson

When asked if he will sign off Sizewell C in its entirety before he departs next week, Mr Johnson told reporters on Wednesday: “Sadly, you are going to have to wait and contain your excitement on that until later this week.”

The Financial Times reported confirmation is expected this week that the UK Government will take a 20% stake in the project in a bid to give confidence to investors about the country’s commitment to new nuclear power stations.

It added French state-owned EDF, the project developer, is set to take another 20% stake as part of efforts to remove a Chinese state-backed nuclear energy company from the project.

Whitehall sources last week confirmed the Prime Minister and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi have given the go-ahead for financing for the construction of Sizewell C.

Private funding will be sought for the project estimated to cost £20-£30 billion, with the Government’s stake costing up to £6 billion.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng , who is tipped to be Liz Truss’s chancellor if she wins the Tory leadership race, is said to be “massively” on board with the plan.

But some within Ms Truss’s camp have raised concerns amid fears a decision by Mr Johnson could tie the hands of his successor.

Development consent for Sizewell C was given the go-ahead by Mr Kwarteng in July, but negotiations over the financial investment decision were ongoing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22FnkI_0hd5f7hK00

Mr Johnson, in a speech on Thursday, will look to focus on the steps the Government has taken during his time in office.

In a sign Mr Johnson is trying to further press the case for his perceived legacy during his tenure in Downing Street, he is expected to say: “The situation we face today is deeply worrying, but this Government has already stepped in to help with billions of pounds in support.

“And our British Energy Security Strategy is not just about meeting demand today but many years hence.

“The big decisions this Government has made on our energy future will bequeath a United Kingdom where energy is cheap, clean, reliable and plentiful, and made right here on British soil.

“A future where families and businesses are never again at the mercy of international markets or foreign despots.”

Shadow climate change and net zero secretary Ed Miliband described the PM’s words as “hollow” and “an insult to millions of families facing an energy bill crisis”.

He added: “Whilst the oil and gas giants rake in record profits, Boris Johnson and his zombie government put their interests ahead of the British people.

“And one of the reasons bills are so high is the appalling legacy this government has on clean power. They blocked onshore wind, failed to deliver a warm homes plan to cut bills, and delayed on expanding solar and nuclear power.

“Boris Johnson leaves office with energy bills rocketing, our energy security weakened, and having totally failed to confront the climate crisis.”

The Stop Sizewell C campaign group has previously criticised “lame duck PM” Mr Johnson for pushing ahead with the project and wants his successor to ask for the decision to be looked at again.

It warns the project will not light a single lightbulb for at least a decade and taxpayers’ money can be better spent elsewhere.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory MPs warn Liz Truss ‘don’t lurch to the right’ amid fears of ‘Thatcher tribute government’

Conservative MPs have warned Liz Truss not to lurch the government to the right if, as expected, she triumphs over her rival Rishi Sunak and becomes prime minister next week. Tory MPs cautioned that the new Conservative leader must not abandon the centre ground or surround herself with an inner circle of right-wing allies now that a general election is looming. One former minister said: “I suspect she will go for a pretty hard-Brexit, right-wing, Thatcher-tribute government.” The calls came as union leaders urged Ms Truss to “come clean” on her plans for workers’ rights, following reports...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss to make energy crisis central to early days as PM – reports

Boris Johnson has urged his divided party to unite in the wake of the Tory leadership contest, as Liz Truss prepares to tackle the worsening energy crisis once she takes office.While the winner of the Tory leadership race will not be announced until Monday, the Foreign Secretary is widely expected to defeat former chancellor Rishi Sunak to take the keys to Number 10.Newspaper reports late on Saturday focused on the immediate preparations taking place behind the scenes, with Ms Truss set to inherit an unenviable set of challenges.The new prime minister will immediately face calls to tackle the energy crisis,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Zelensky heaps praise on Boris Johnson as ‘true friend’ leaves office

Volodymyr Zelensky has heaped praise on “true friend” and ally Boris Johnson, as the prime minister enters his final few days in office.In an indication of the esteem in which the Ukrainian president holds Mr Johnson, Mr Zelensky has written a piece in the Mail on Sunday and spoken to the Sunday Times about his gratitude to the outgoing British premier.In both, Mr Zelensky also expresses his hope for future “close relations” with Mr Johnson’s successor, who could be in line for an invitation to visit Kyiv.Mr Zelenksy told the Sunday Times that it would be a “priority” to extend...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs ‘plotting leadership vote before Christmas’ to bring back Boris Johnson

Twelve Conservative MPs disgruntled with the candidates for the party leadership are planning to submit letters of no confidence in the new prime minister as early as this week, it has been reported. In defiance of the widely-considered frontrunner Liz Truss, MPs are planning to submit letters to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 committee, to signal their intentions of challenging the new prime minister, according to the Sunday Mirror. The newspaper reports the plotting MPs want a leadership vote by Christmas to bring Boris Johnson back as leader.Speaking with the Sunday Mirror, one MP said: “In the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Cost-of-living support to be ‘front and centre’ of First Minister’s plans

Support to tackle the cost-of-living crisis will be “front and centre” of the Scottish Government’s plans for the next year, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The First Minister will lay out her government’s legislative agenda for the year ahead when Holyrood returns on Tuesday and the Programme for Government will be published.The announcements come during a period of high anxiety for Scots as energy bills and household costs are on the rise.The key levers in this crisis remain in the hands of the Tories at Westminster – a Government which has been in hibernation over the summer as the Tory faithful choose...
U.K.
investing.com

EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors this winter - minister

PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Bill of Rights ‘harmful and unwelcome’, says Scottish Government

The UK Government’s proposed Bill of Rights is “harmful and unwelcome”, the Scottish Government has said in response to a consultation.The highly controversial legislation would replace the Human Rights Act and mean the UK would not have to always follow case law from the European Court of Human Rights.Ministers introduced the Bill in June, with its first reading due to take place on September 12.Responding to a call for evidence from the Joint Committee on Human Rights, the Scottish Government voiced its opposition.Our modern Bill of Rights will strengthen the UK tradition of freedom of speech, and better protect the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss pledges ‘immediate action’ on energy bills if she becomes PM

Liz Truss has said she will set out “immediate action” on energy bills during her first week in office, if she becomes prime minister on Tuesday.The Foreign Secretary, widely tipped to defeat rival Rishi Sunak when the Tory leadership winner is announced on Monday, has said she will be capable of making “difficult decisions” as prime minister to get the UK through the energy crisis.There have been ever-louder calls in recent weeks that the Government intervene to support the most vulnerable, with energy bills set to rise to around £3,500 this winter for the average household.Writing in the Sunday Telegraph,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sizewell#British Energy#Nuclear Power#Energy Security#Uk#The Financial Times#French#Edf#Chinese
The Independent

UK ‘could have to compete with Europe in a bid to avoid rationing’ after Russia escalates energy war

Russia’s escalating energy war has led to warnings gas prices could double, leaving the UK competing with Europe in a bid to avoid rationing. Liz Truss, the front runner to become the next prime minister, has ruled out rationing this winter. But her former cabinet colleague Michael Gove has called on her to reconsider the idea, saying it could help protect domestic energy use.Leon Izbicki, a European natural gas analyst, warned that prices could leap again now that Moscow has stepped up its proxy battle against the West.Russia’s state-controlled natural gas supplier, Gazprom, has announced...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sturgeon slams reported plan to wreck Scottish independence as ‘desperate’

Nicola Sturgeon has branded the idea of a Referendum Act that would dash the hopes of those campaigning for Scottish independence as “desperate” and the work of people who “fear losing”.The Sunday Times said the plan being considered by ministers would mean that more than half of Scotland’s entire electorate, rather than a majority as is currently the case, would need to vote to leave the union before secession would be allowed.The newspaper said the plan would require evidence for more than a year that at least 60% of voters want a new referendum on independence before the UK Government...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit: Truss ‘eyeing early trip to Dublin for talks on Northern Ireland protocol’

Liz Truss could make an early visit to the Republic of Ireland to broker some kind of progress in the impasse over post-Brexit arrangements if she becomes prime minister next week, according to reports. The Sunday Times said that civil servants have been tasked with arranging a visit to Dublin to meet Irish premier Micheal Martin.According to the newspaper, Ms Truss would try to “come to an understanding” on the future of the Northern Ireland protocol.Hints of a potential visit come as Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns and European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ met at the British-Irish Association conference...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Significant improvements’ needed to meet offshore renewable targets – report

Meeting offshore renewable energy targets by 2030 are “potentially achievable” if the rate of wind turbine installation is doubled or tripled, industry experts have warned.The UK Government has set a four-fold increase target, however, “significant improvements” will be needed for this to be possible, according to a new study from Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).Research found that almost half of the offshore wind projected needed to reach the target are only at the concept stage and it typically takes more than 13 years to move to the operation stage due to planning and approval delays.As a result, the UK is at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Boris Johnson urges Tory MPs ‘put aside disagreements’ and unite behind new PM

Boris Johnson has urged his party to come together and back its new leader “wholeheartedly” ahead of the result of the Tory leadership contest being announced next week. Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be declared as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and, writing in the Sunday Express, the outgoing prime minister backed the abilities of both candidates.After a summer of campaigning, Mr Johnson said: “Tomorrow the great national suspense will be over and the country will finally learn the name of our new prime minister.“This is the moment for every Conservative to come...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson urges party to unite after leadership race

Boris Johnson has urged his party to come together and back its new leader “wholeheartedly” ahead of the result of the Tory leadership contest being announced.Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be declared as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and writing in the Sunday Express, the outgoing Prime Minister backed the abilities of both candidates.After a long summer of at-times fractious campaigning, Mr Johnson writes: “Tomorrow the great national suspense will be over and the country will finally learn the name of our new Prime Minister.“This is the moment for every Conservative to come together...
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau, Merkel and Macron, report says

Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report. Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.“But the details of broader national security policies bored him,” reporters wrote, citing officials who had been present at the time of intelligence briefings.The Times report about the ex-president’s fascination with classified materials on his allies and foes arrives...
POTUS
The Independent

Senior Tory MP Liam Fox received £20,000 donation from Covid testing firm awarded £500m contract

Tory MP Dr Liam Fox received a £20,000 donation earlier this year from a Covid-19 testing company about which he had reportedly contacted the health secretary early in the pandemic. Dr Fox recommended SureScreen Diagnostics to Matt Hancock in 2020, according to an email seen by the BBC and legal campaign group the Good Law Project. SureScreen Diagnostics would later be awarded a £500m testing contract by the Department of Health and Social Care.The £20,000 donation to Dr Fox, a former defence secretary, is contained in the MPs’ register of interests and was recorded as being received in June 2022....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Where does Boris Johnson stand in the pantheon of modern British prime ministers?

The jury’s out”, to use a fashionable phrase, on Boris Johnson’s position in a notional league table of prime ministers – and almost literally so, as the House of Commons committee of privileges is yet to deliver its verdict on whether Johnson knowingly misled parliament about Partygate. If they find that he did – and the judgement will likely be a bit fuzzy – and, basically, that he was indeed guilty of lying to MPs, then that is traditionally a resigning-in-disgrace matter. Of course, he’ll no longer be PM, but he would be under moral if not political pressure to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour guided by ‘common sense’ not ideology to fix country, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has warned that the arrival of a new Conservative Prime Minister on Tuesday is not a “new dawn”, as he made a fresh pitch to voters to back Labour.The Labour leader used a piece in the Sunday Telegraph to say he backs “common-sense, practical solutions over ideological purity” as the UK heads towards a long and difficult winter.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is widely tipped to defeat Rishi Sunak on Monday, taking charge in Downing Street the following day amid soaring energy bills and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.The appointment of a fourth Tory prime minister in 12 years...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia ramps up energy war with gas pipeline shutdown

Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom unveiled a major escalation in its energy war with Western Europe on Friday by announcing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will remain closed indefinitely, a move which threatens the prospect of blackouts and economic turmoil across the continent.The announcement was immediately condemned in capitals across the continent, but despite the anger, Gazprom’s decision will only serve to increase fears that Europe, which has long relied on Russian energy, is facing a long, harsh winter on rationing and potentially crippling price rises.The underwater 1,200km (745 miles) gas link, which runs from under the Baltic Sea near St...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Met must learn from ‘appalling mistakes’, Patel warns new commissioner

The Metropolitan Police must learn from the “appalling mistakes of the past”, the Home Secretary has said in a letter to new commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.It was announced in July that the former counter-terrorism policing chief would replace Dame Cressida Dick following her resignation, and in the letter Priti Patel refers to the need to restore “trust and confidence”.In the three-page letter, dated September 2, Ms Patel references a host of recent controversies and failings as she stresses the need for a “transformation” of the Met.She writes: “Several recent high-profile incidents have affected public trust and confidence across communities particularly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

822K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy