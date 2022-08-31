Read full article on original website
Farm Progress Show wraps up
(Radio Iowa) – The grounds of the Farm Progress Show near Boone are quiet today (Friday) after three days of demonstrations, machinery displays and everything about agriculture. The 2020 show was canceled by the pandemic making it the first time in four years that the exhibitors and visitors came to Boone Show spokesperson, Don Tormey, who says attendance numbers appeared to be good.
Inflation & supply chain troubles continue to drag state, regional economies
(Radio Iowa) – Economic growth slowed in Iowa and in the Midwest during August, according to the latest survey of supply managers in the nine states. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says while the numbers slipped on the Business Conditions Index at the state and regional levels, both remained above growth neutral for the 27th straight month. Still, he says the forecast remains cloudy.
First wave of residents have moved out of state-run Glenwood Resource Center
(Radio Iowa) – The first set of residents with profound intellectual disabilities moved out of the state-run Glenwood Resource Center last week. The facility, where over 150 adults were living this spring, is scheduled to close in 2024. Iowa Health and Human Services director Kelly Garcia says 27 community providers have stepped forward as options for Glenwood residents.
Enhance Iowa Board awards $775,000 in CAT grants to Akron, Audubon
September 2, 2022 (DES MOINES) – At their meeting held Thursday, in Des Moines, the Enhance Iowa Board awarded Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grants totaling $775,000 to a pool project in Akron and a gymnasium expansion in Audubon. The details for the projects receiving CAT grants are as...
California company will join two other private firms in managing Iowa Medicaid
(Radio Iowa) State officials have chosen a California-based company to join two other private firms that manage Iowa Medicaid — the joint state-and-federal program that currently provides health care services to 800-thousand disabled and low income Iowans. State Medicaid director Elizabeth Matney says Molina Healthcare’s contract will start July 1st.
HHS Announces First West Nile Case of 2022
(Des Moines, Iowa) The Iowa Department Health and Human Services (HHS) today announced the first case of West Nile virus infection reported in 2022, in a middle age adult (aged 41-60 years) from Buena Vista County. The case was confirmed through a test at the State Hygienic Lab. Humans get...
Last boating weekend of summer expected to be busy
(Radio Iowa) This holiday weekend is expected to continue what has been a busy summer on Iowa’s lakes and rivers. The D-N-R ‘s Susan Stoker, says two words describe the crowds she’s seeing during the summer weekends. Stocker is the D-N-R Boating Law Administrator, and she says...
Lane closures on the U.S. 34 bridge over the Nishnabotna River west of Red Oak begin Tuesday, Sept. 6
CRESTON, Iowa – Sept 1, 2022 – Painting of the U.S. 34 bridge over the Nishnabotna River west of Red Oak will require lane closures beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 6, until early October, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston construction office. Traffic signals will be in place to direct traffic through the work zone.
Creston Police report 6 recent arrests
The Creston Police Department has released information on 6 recent arrests. On Wednesday, August 31st Creston Police arrested 44-year-old Dennis Gerald Tyler of Creston at 7:37 p.m. on West Montgomery Street. Tyler was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault and held on no bond in the Union County Jail until seen by a Judge.
Creston Police: 6 arrests this week so far, 4 on drug charges
The Creston (Iowa) Police Department reports six arrests were made this week. Four separate arrests occurred this (Friday) morning, Sept. 2nd.:. At around 12:52-a.m.. 55-year-old David Scott Miller, of Creston, was arrested on S. Cherry St. and charged with Driving while barred. Miller was taken to Union County Jail. Bail was set in the amount of $1300 cash or approved surety. Bond was posted;
ISU police hoping new pedestrian bridge helps fans for season opener
Thousands of fans are expected to head to Ames for the first Iowa State home football game Saturday. I-S-U Police Chief Michael Newton says a new pedestrian bridge on the east side of Jack Trice Stadium should help with all the extra traffic. Officers have had to stop cars to...
Injuries reports following I-80 rollover accident west of Menlo
(Menlo, Iowa) – Multiple injuries are being reported following a rollover accident near Menlo. According to dispatches, the accident happened on I-80 eastbound at mile marker 87.5, where a vehicle was in the median. Rescue crews from Stuart and Menlo were requested at the scene. The crash happened at around 2:52-p.m.
