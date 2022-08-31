Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office investigates hit and run incident
ST. IGNACE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Officers with the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a hit and run incident that happened around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31 on Mackinac Trail approximately 3/4 of a mile north of Gorman Road in St. Ignace Township. According to...
UPMATTERS
Construction project roundup for Labor Day traffic
LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Construction season still has a little longer to go, but for the Labor Day weekend, travelers will get a little bit of a break across Michigan. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is removing lane restrictions on more than half of its road and bridge projects between 3 p.m. Friday and lasting until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6.
UPMATTERS
Child advocacy centers across the state regain funding
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A budgetary rollercoaster ride ends in good news for Michigan’s children. A surprise reversal of federal budget cuts will now ensure the continued funding of child advocacy centers across the state. Earlier this week, it was discovered that due to a would-be reduction...
UPMATTERS
Associated Bank closing three local branches, others across Wisconsin & Illinois
(WFRV) – Associated Bank intends to close 13 total branches in Wisconsin and Illinois, and consolidate them into existing branches. Associated Bank tells Local 5 that on August 19 an announcement on its intent to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin. Additionally, six branches in Illinois are also getting consolidating.
UPMATTERS
Video: Ohio educator saves choking student
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Monday was the first day of school at Betty Jane Community Learning Center, an Ohio elementary school where only the fourth and fifth grades were in session at the time. It was also Darby Baumberger’s first day as an assistant principal. “It just started...
UPMATTERS
LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/3/2022
Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to northeast...
