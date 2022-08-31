LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Construction season still has a little longer to go, but for the Labor Day weekend, travelers will get a little bit of a break across Michigan. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is removing lane restrictions on more than half of its road and bridge projects between 3 p.m. Friday and lasting until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO