Winnebago County, WI

Construction project roundup for Labor Day traffic

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Construction season still has a little longer to go, but for the Labor Day weekend, travelers will get a little bit of a break across Michigan. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is removing lane restrictions on more than half of its road and bridge projects between 3 p.m. Friday and lasting until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6.
Child advocacy centers across the state regain funding

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A budgetary rollercoaster ride ends in good news for Michigan’s children. A surprise reversal of federal budget cuts will now ensure the continued funding of child advocacy centers across the state. Earlier this week, it was discovered that due to a would-be reduction...
Video: Ohio educator saves choking student

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Monday was the first day of school at Betty Jane Community Learning Center, an Ohio elementary school where only the fourth and fifth grades were in session at the time. It was also Darby Baumberger’s first day as an assistant principal. “It just started...
LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/3/2022

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to northeast...
