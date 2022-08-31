Read full article on original website
ARH flood relief distribution center still needs volunteers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We want to give you an update on the ARH disaster relief distribution center at the old JCPenney building in Hazard. ARH tells us at least 3500 people representing families have stopped by the distribution center. In turn, the regional CEO said more than 14 thousand people have been helped by the center.
Flood relief teams rely on horses to reach survivors stranded in eastern Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. — It’s a phrase made famous by beloved TV host Fred Rogers: “Look for the helpers.”. For many people stranded in their homes tucked in the hills of Eastern Kentucky following July’s catastrophic flooding, some of “the helpers” arrived on four legs.
Samaritan's Feet International gives away thousands of shoes to eastern Kentucky flood victims
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Thousands of eastern Kentuckians were displaced after the deadly floods that swept through their towns. As families rebuild from the ground up, a humanitarian aid organization is hoping to help thousands of eastern Kentucky flood victims, including Brookylnn Cook. “I was at my dad’s house when...
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
Construction begins on county and state bridges destroyed by flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has started construction to replace bridges damaged by floods in eastern Kentucky in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced priority will be given to publicly owned structures destroyed or damaged and those that have limited or cut off access for drivers. Over...
FEMA extends public assistance deadline for 13 Ky. counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Local governments, houses of worship and nonprofit organizations damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding in 13 counties now have more time to submit requests for FEMA Public Assistance. FEMA announced the deadline extension Friday for Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
‘He’s showing us that he’s with us’: Locals find hope in the midst of disaster with flooding cleanup
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Workers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have been going along roads and creeks cleaning up flood debris for several days. KYTC district 12 transportation engineer branch manager, Darold Slone, said they will not stop until they see the job is finished. “When that debris is...
Pungo Farm pumpkin patch opening in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Pungo pumpkin farm is set to open in Nickelsville, Virginia on Saturday, complete with all the fall activities that accompany them. According to a Facebook post from Pungo Farms, the business opens its fields Saturday at 209 Pungo Drive. “Pungo Farms started in 2018 with a few chickens and a […]
Power Up the Pantry held
On Aug. 25, Kentucky Power, in partnership with WYMT and God’s Pantry Food Bank, hosted the Power Up the Pantry event, collecting food and monetary donations for several local families. During Power Up the Pantry, a day-long food drive held at three locations in eastern Kentucky, area businesses and...
FEMA officials setting up at EKY hardware stores to give people rebuilding tips
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Flooding cleanup continues in Eastern Kentucky. It could take years for many families to rebuild their lives. FEMA is on the ground helping people in need and Thursday they’re giving tips on how to rebuild a stronger foundation. As the long road to recovery...
Eastern Kentuckians continue to face FEMA denials as agency encourages appeals
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Betty Lee’s garage in Wayland, Kentucky, is still drip-drying. The yard that once supported the home she grew up in now a mud hole. It's been one month since the devastating Eastern Kentucky floods, and the debris piles still feel bottomless, but what she has the most of these days are unanswered questions.
Community concerned over future of Homeplace Center, pleads for contact with board
After weeks of unresponsiveness from the Board of the E.O. Robinson Mountain Fund regarding the future of the Homeplace Community Center, several concerned community members have begun holding meetings to discuss ways to contact the board and get their concerns heard. Like many areas in Perry and surrounding counties, several...
Missing person reported out of Pike County, Kentucky
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Millard, Kentucky woman has been reported missing by the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post. They say 55-year-old Rebecca Slone was last seen on Aug. 8, 2022, in the Coal Run community of Pike County. Troopers say she is five-foot-three inches tall, 125 lbs., and has brown hair and eyes. […]
KSP: Perry County inmate escapes custody
Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate in Perry County.
Letcher County Schools announces start date
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Public Schools announced it plans to have students return to the classroom on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The start date was postponed because of flooding. According to a Facebook post by the district, the schools that were flooded have been cleaned and are in...
Inmate who walked away from worksite found
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Hazard Police Department have found an inmate who walked away from a worksite Thursday afternoon. Police said they were told by the Kentucky River Regional Jail that 33-year-old Tommy Kuhl walked away from a work release program while weed-eating at the cemetery in front of Christopher Church of God.
Scott County authorities searching for inmate who escaped work detail
DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) — Scott County authorities say they are actively searching for an inmate who escaped from work detail. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find Corey Lee Harbor, an inmate at the Duffield Regional Jail. The sheriff’s office believes Harbor is trying to get out of the area and may be […]
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
Two more arrested in connection with string of ATM thefts
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Corbin Police Department says two more people have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky. Police say Shannon Davidson, of Barbourville, Ky., and Kody Davidson, of Middletown, Ohio, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation. This comes...
Four old mine portals closed near Coeburn
COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Energy recently closed four mine portals that were close to homes just outside of Coeburn. Old mine portals can be dangerous to the public as they often contain hazards, including dangerous gases. “Due to the proximity to town and the evidence of ATV traffic in this area, […]
