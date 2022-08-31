The Las Vegas Valley’s housing market continues to stay hot, and new residences are being built every month. No matter where you might be house-hunting, you’re bound to find plenty of brand-new surprises. One of them, built in 2021, just became available at The Estates at Lone Mountain, a 60-acre master-planned community that offers custom homes near the base of Lone Mountain. If you’re looking for the perfect combination of luxury and plenty of space to stretch out, you may have found it.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO