Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree

Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Find space to spread out in this luxury Las Vegas home

The Las Vegas Valley’s housing market continues to stay hot, and new residences are being built every month. No matter where you might be house-hunting, you’re bound to find plenty of brand-new surprises. One of them, built in 2021, just became available at The Estates at Lone Mountain, a 60-acre master-planned community that offers custom homes near the base of Lone Mountain. If you’re looking for the perfect combination of luxury and plenty of space to stretch out, you may have found it.
nevadabusiness.com

The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza

Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
Fox5 KVVU

Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel near Las Vegas Strip to close, be demolished

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hotel and gambling hall near the Las Vegas Strip will close and be demolished and redeveloped, Red Rock Resorts announced Friday. Wild Wild West, located at I-15 and Tropicana, will close and be demolished, the company announced. Red Rock Resorts said the existing property will be demolished for redevelopment of the site.
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada SPCA hosting ‘Neon Dog Walk’ in Las Vegas Oct. 22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dog lovers and their four-legged friends are invited to put on their glow-in-the-dark accessories and head outside for the Nevada SPCA’s second annual Neon Dog Walk in October. According to a news release, the organization will host its Neon Dog Walk from 4 p.m....
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas announces downtown road closures for September

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas has announced various road closures in downtown Las Vegas this month, the biggest being for the Life is Beautiful Festival. First Friday in the Arts District: Friday, September 2. Road closures for the monthly festival begin at 5 p.m. Friday...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police warn car buyers to be aware of VIN switching

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It can leave you out of hundreds or thousands of dollars and the DMV says it sees it happen every week. Thieves steal a vehicle and then get a vehicle identification number plate from a similar car. They put that in the stolen car and then try to resell the car. Unfortunately, an unsuspecting buyer who doesn’t check the VIN number gets a surprise when they try to register the car at the DMV. That is where they discover they have a car with a bogus VIN and the car is stolen. That leaves the buyer without the car and the money they paid for it.
