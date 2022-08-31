Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree
Fox5 KVVU
50-foot showgirls on city’s gateway to downtown Las Vegas lit for first time Wednesday
Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
People in Southern Nevada share ways to beat the excessive heat this holiday weekend
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we deal with unusual, extreme temperatures this Labor Day weekend, tourists and locals shared with 8 News Now how they are beating the heat. “This is definitely some serious heat,” Connor Williams, who visited Las Vegas from Michigan said. It may be September, but the heat is on, and though […]
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Find space to spread out in this luxury Las Vegas home
The Las Vegas Valley’s housing market continues to stay hot, and new residences are being built every month. No matter where you might be house-hunting, you’re bound to find plenty of brand-new surprises. One of them, built in 2021, just became available at The Estates at Lone Mountain, a 60-acre master-planned community that offers custom homes near the base of Lone Mountain. If you’re looking for the perfect combination of luxury and plenty of space to stretch out, you may have found it.
Fox5 KVVU
Police help tenants at Las Vegas condo complex who were told to move due to management change
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 in June spoke with residents at the Desert Garden Condominiums who had no choice but to pack up and leave due to a change in property management. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and other community groups stepped in to ensure residents had some help with the relocating process.
nevadabusiness.com
The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza
Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
Fox5 KVVU
Student pilot lands plane on US 95 near Boulder City following malfunction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City Police Department and Nevada State Police responded to an aircraft emergency landing on US 95 near Eldorado Valley Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday night. A post on the Boulder City police Facebook page says officers found the plane and 2 occupants safe...
Station Casinos announces another property closure
Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, announced Friday that it would be closing the Wild Wild West Hotel and Gambling Hall on Tropicana just west of I-15.
Fox5 KVVU
Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel near Las Vegas Strip to close, be demolished
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hotel and gambling hall near the Las Vegas Strip will close and be demolished and redeveloped, Red Rock Resorts announced Friday. Wild Wild West, located at I-15 and Tropicana, will close and be demolished, the company announced. Red Rock Resorts said the existing property will be demolished for redevelopment of the site.
Red Rock Resorts announces closure of Wild Wild West Gambling Hall and Hotel
In a news release, the company stated its intent to demolish the existing hotel and casino in preparation for the anticipated redevelopment of the site
Red Rock Resorts to close and demolish its fourth casino for future development
Red Rock Resorts said Friday it closing and would demolish the Wild Wild West Casino, the fourth gaming property the company is tearing down. The post Red Rock Resorts to close and demolish its fourth casino for future development appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of missing National Guard veteran found in cave near Las Vegas
The body of a 77-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas has been found, the family said Wednesday. Clark Hall was last seen around 6 p.m. on June 18 when he left his home near East Tropical Parkway and North Pecos Road to go for a walk. Zelma...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada SPCA hosting ‘Neon Dog Walk’ in Las Vegas Oct. 22
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dog lovers and their four-legged friends are invited to put on their glow-in-the-dark accessories and head outside for the Nevada SPCA’s second annual Neon Dog Walk in October. According to a news release, the organization will host its Neon Dog Walk from 4 p.m....
‘We are moving forward’: Las Vegas resident talks about his life as a trans man
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Las Vegas valley has continued to grow, one community living in the shadows has been expanding. The trans population is rising and for one, it’s a journey not many know about. “We are moving forward.” It’s been a long and bumpy road for Frankie Perez. The Las Vegas resident invited […]
COVID-19 bivalent boosters approved, coming to Las Vegas
The SNHD has started receiving some of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and expects to begin offering them next week in its clinics according to a release.
New North Las Vegas watering assignments in effect
The fall seasonal watering restrictions went into effect on Thursday. The new mandatory watering assignments in North Las Vegas will stay in place from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.
HVAC company warns of increasing scams in duct cleaning services
Bob's Repair employees said they've become increasingly aware of underhanded tactics used by other air duct cleaning companies to trick customers out of their hard earned dollars.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas announces downtown road closures for September
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas has announced various road closures in downtown Las Vegas this month, the biggest being for the Life is Beautiful Festival. First Friday in the Arts District: Friday, September 2. Road closures for the monthly festival begin at 5 p.m. Friday...
19-year-old dolphin dies at Las Vegas Mirage’s dolphin habitat
A Las Vegas resort on the Strip announced the passing of its dolphin on Friday. Maverick, 19, a bottlenose dolphin worked at the Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin habitat and is the second dolphin to die in the past five months.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police warn car buyers to be aware of VIN switching
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It can leave you out of hundreds or thousands of dollars and the DMV says it sees it happen every week. Thieves steal a vehicle and then get a vehicle identification number plate from a similar car. They put that in the stolen car and then try to resell the car. Unfortunately, an unsuspecting buyer who doesn’t check the VIN number gets a surprise when they try to register the car at the DMV. That is where they discover they have a car with a bogus VIN and the car is stolen. That leaves the buyer without the car and the money they paid for it.
