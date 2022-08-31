Read full article on original website
Related
Highland spikers top Loudonville Saturday
In a battle of unbeaten teams Saturday, Highland (7-0) maintained their perfect record with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 win over visiting Loudonville (5-1). The teams battled evenly in the first two sets before Highland pulled away late. In the third, Loudonville led 6-0, 9-2 and 16-9 before the Scots battled back to catch up to and pass them.
Highland tops Mount Vernon in Saturday girls’ soccer contest
In their fourth game in seven days, the Highland girls’ soccer team was able to edge Mount Vernon by a 2-1 count on Saturday. Amarie Morgan opened the scoring with her fifth goal on Izzy Arnett-Tomasek’s fourth assist of the season. Mount Vernon would knot the score going into the half, but the Scots battled back in the second half to get Arnett-Tomasek’s sixth goal of the year on a free kick.
