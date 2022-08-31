In their fourth game in seven days, the Highland girls’ soccer team was able to edge Mount Vernon by a 2-1 count on Saturday. Amarie Morgan opened the scoring with her fifth goal on Izzy Arnett-Tomasek’s fourth assist of the season. Mount Vernon would knot the score going into the half, but the Scots battled back in the second half to get Arnett-Tomasek’s sixth goal of the year on a free kick.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO