FORT WORTH, Texas — No one would ever play soccer on a pool table. That’s a bit far-fetched. But soccer on a ping pong table, yeah, that’s a thing. It’s called Teqball, a sport that was created in Hungary in 2014. Using a teqball (very similar to a soccer ball, only lighter), competitors play on what looks like a curved ping pong table.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO