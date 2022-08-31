ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Lt. Governor welcomes students back to school in Meriden

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

Conn. (WTNH) — Students in several districts are home on Wednesday from their first day of school in Meriden, Middletown, Milford, Cromwell, Bloomfield, Norwich, New Britain, and West Hartford.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz was there to greet students as they arrived at Roger Sherman Elementary School in Meriden.

Waterbury students head back to school

“Kids were very excited,” Bysiewicz said. “They told me they’re a little bit nervous – new people, new teacher – but very excited about getting started for a new school year.”

Kids will head back to school on Thursday in Branford, Derby, Ellington, Rocky Hill, Southington, Torrington, Wallingford, Vernon, and many other towns.

Thousands of New Haven students head back to school

See the full list of each town’s first day of school here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Motorcyclist critically injured in Southington accident

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainville man has been critically injured when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Queen Street in Southington early Saturday morning. Police say 31 year old John Reardon was riding his motorcycle north on Queen St. when just after 2 a.m. he collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
City
Bloomfield, CT
City
Wallingford, CT
City
Vernon, CT
City
Milford, CT
Meriden, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Meriden, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Cromwell, CT
City
West Hartford, CT
City
Rocky Hill, CT
City
Branford, CT
City
Middletown, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
City
New Haven, CT
City
Southington, CT
Meriden, CT
Education
City
Ellington, CT
City
New Britain, CT
WTNH

Bristol elementary school holds last back-to-school parade

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — At Bristol’s Edgewood Elementary School, they don’t just go back to school. They march in a parade back to school, but the longtime tradition is coming to an end. The kids say there is something special about Edgewood. “The teachers are nice, and the kids are really outgoing and it’s really […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Local non-profit buys Deer Lake in Killingworth, preserves camp

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — In less than two weeks, those who have derived great memories from Deer Lake should be able to exhale a sigh of relief as Pathfinder, a local nonprofit has signed a sales agreement to buy the property. Deer Lake is a scenic 255-acre property located in Killingworth. The land is owned […]
KILLINGWORTH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Elementary School#K12#Derby Ellington#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
FOX 61

Troopers investigate crash on I-84 East in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut troopers are investigating a crash between three cars on I-84 East Bound in West Hartford. According to a police report, the first car was traveling on I-84 East before exit 41, in the left of three lanes. The second car was traveling directly behind the first car.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

West Hartford PD warn of check-washing scam

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department is warning about “check washing” scams. These con artists apparently change the payee names and often the dollar amounts on checks. Then fraudulently deposit them. Usually, they are stolen from mailboxes and literally washed in chemicals to clear the ink. Police say you can protect […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
New Haven Independent

On Day 1, Highsmith Shows Up

Hamden’s new superintendent and assistant superintendents popped into schools town-wide on the first day of class with a promise to keep showing up in person — and to help the district pivot to a ​“new normal” boasting both community and curricula coherence following years of pandemic-impacted education.
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Teens among those injured in Labor Day weekend accidents

Conn. (WTNH) – State Troopers are out patrolling the highways and other state roads this Labor Day holiday weekend to protect the public. State Police said the number of cars on the roads will be up due to the three-day holiday weekend. As of 7 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to 124 accidents and one had […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

New school year, old uniforms for New Britain students

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday is the first day of school in several districts, New Britain being one of the biggest. The Hardware City is not just going back to school, but also back to school uniforms. Those first day of school pictures will look a lot alike in New Britain. After a COVID-19 […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

State police arrest Meriden man for driving 110 mph in Union

UNION, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man was arrested for reckless driving after he was caught speeding around 110 mph in Union in July, Connecticut State Police said. Massachusetts State Police advised CSP that they had attempted to stop a grey Nissan Altima with Connecticut license plates in the town of Charlton, Mass. after the […]
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Policy Defines School Cops’ Role

As school-based cops joined Hamden students in returning to the hallways this week, local leaders caught up on a late assignment: Writing rules for what the officers should or should not be doing in academic environments. The Hamden Board of Education unanimously voted Wednesday evening to enact a memorandum of...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Two Middletown residents charged in People’s Bank robberies

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two residents from Middletown were charged with robbing People’s Banks inside of Stop & Shops, the U.S. Attorney District of Connecticut announced on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Attorney, 28-year-old Gino Rizzo and Jalania Pantano, 27, both from Middletown, were arrested on Monday on an indictment charging them with bank robbery […]
WTNH

WTNH

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy