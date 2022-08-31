Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Best places to get bacon in Dallas for International Bacon Day
DALLAS (KDAF) — You know what they say, the most important meal of the day is breakfast. Whether that is true or not, is left to debate; however, what is not left for debate is that no good breakfast is complete without bacon (in my opinion). Who doesn’t love...
Over easy & extra cheesy: Best breakfast spots in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — For the U.S. the month of September means that fall is almost here and that it’s Better Breakfast Month!. Texas is filled with incredible breakfast spots and North Texas is no stranger to the most important meal of the day game. NationalToday says, “Many restaurants offer light, nutritious breakfast options. So, while passing on the chocolate chip pancakes and cream cheese stuffed French toast may require a little willpower, we’re confident you’ll still be able to find an option that will satisfy nearly any craving — and will get your day off to a great start.”
You Can Walk Through Whimsical Trails Full Of 5,000 Glowing Pumpkins In Texas This Fall
Spooky season is right around the corner, which means fall plans need to be made pronto. One magical option Texans can add to their to-do list is walking through a trail of 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins that are lit up each night to illuminate the autumn sky in a hazy orange.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas Observer
Former Ten Bells Co-Owner Opens Binions in Arlington, Introduces Brunch
Love it or hate it, weekend brunches are a social movement, cemented in our frivolous culture and rapidly becoming a weekend institution. Whether a place drips with swanky sophistication or it’s a low-end dive joint, restaurants are bustling to create the best brunch menu and capture their piece of the pancake profits.
advocatemag.com
Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand
Jake’s Burger’s & Beer has closed one of its eight locations, but the original location continues to thrive. The burger chain closed the Uptown location at McKinney Avenue on Aug. 14. Developers are converting the land where it once stood into a 19-story mixed-use tower, according to Dallas News.
This shop at Galleria Dallas takes gourmet snacks to the next level
From items like the Strawberry Shortcake Shookie to Fruity Pebbles Candy Apple, Lizzie Lu has so many options that will leave your mouth watering.
Dickey’s BBQ wants to help you celebrate Labor Day with some legit barbecue
Labor Day is all about kicking back and reflecting on the fruits of your labor so far in the year but if you want to not think about work at all, which we recommend, think instead of some delicious food.
RELATED PEOPLE
After 15 Years in East Dallas’ Casa View Haven, The Only Constant is Change
This was the year it happened. Mark it down in your history books and alert the media, because 2022 was the year that Casa View, an East Dallas neighborhood that had been fighting to reinvest in itself for the better part of the last two decades, has finally arrived. How...
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
checkoutdfw.com
5 places in Dallas where parents can enjoy being kids again, with their kids
The DFW area is full of family-friendly places where adults and kids can have fun. We have compiled a list of the best places to go where parents can enjoy being kids again. We scoured Yelp and Google Reviews to create this list to locate the best picks. Dave and...
This Texas city named in top 10 best brunch cities in America for 2022
Mimosas, eggs benedict, bacon, hash browns, more mimosas, and a good time; we all love a good brunch with friends, family or even if you're feeling frisky and flying solo dolo!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Midcentury Has Never Looked So Modern
Lakewood Trails is defined by its quality midcentury architecture, quaint neighborhood feel, and convenient location to some of Dallas’s hottest entertainment and dining districts. Also, its proximity to Santa Fe Trail makes it the perfect place for families who love the outdoors. Here, the homes take on aesthetics straight from Norman Rockwell archives. Each street is star-studded with iconic architecture. However, you know you’ve got something special when you find one that’s fully updated.
Sugar Mountain closes up shop in Plano after 16 years in business
Sugar Mountain had been open for 16 years before closing. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) After 16 years in business, drive-thru drink shop Sugar Mountain closed in late August. The last day of operations for the business was Aug. 28. at 909 W. Parker Road, Plano. The business was known for its shaved ice, smoothies and more. The owners said on Instagram that they are looking for a new location for the business. www.instagram.com/sugarmountainplano.
Meet a Remodeled One-Level Gem Newly For Sale in The Private School Corridor
In a premier North Dallas neighborhood within the coveted Private School Corridor, a gorgeous home just listed with a long list of highlights. While the area is full of original Ranch-style residences, 11203 Bushire Drive is not that. Truly unique, the one-level home will woo you with its soaring high ceilings, open plan layout, and fully renovated spaces.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite Business hits: Local businesses, expos and more. See what's happening in the Mesquite business community
The city of Mesquite is beginning a new series to highlight its businesses and promote local shopping. The new "Mayor on the Move" will feature Mayor Daniel Alemán interviewing the owner of a local business in Mesquite. Residents can view the videos on the Mesquite social media pages. Chamber...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s Fall, Y’all! 20 Must-Do Activities for Dallas Families
Get your autumn season off to a great start with these ideas for the most photo-worthy spots that Dallas has to offer for fall. Hot summer temperatures have dipped and families are gearing up for their favorite autumn festivals. With November on the horizon and Halloween around the corner, now is the perfect time to plan all your fall family activities in Dallas. The city offers so many fun things to do, not the least including an eye-popping autumn display at the Dallas Arboretum. From corn mazes to stargazing, there are tons of ideas here to get your family out and exploring this fall.
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
starlocalmedia.com
Five things to do in Mesquite this week
As fall draws near, the Mesquite community is gearing up for several upcoming events. From musical performances to scavenger hunts, library events and more, there is a host of activities for residents to get involved. Here's a list of five events coming to Mesquite the week of Sept. 5.
postsignal.com
Couple restores Pilot Point Victorian home
One Pilot Point couple has breathed new life into one of the city’s Victorian era houses. They have restored and sold the Victorian home at 300 E. Division St. It came with its own set of difficulties, but it also came with a few interesting discoveries. Marissa and Colton...
Focus Daily News
Desoto, TX
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNewshttps://www.focusdailynews.com/
Comments / 0