Garland, TX

Over easy & extra cheesy: Best breakfast spots in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

DALLAS (KDAF) — For the U.S. the month of September means that fall is almost here and that it’s Better Breakfast Month!. Texas is filled with incredible breakfast spots and North Texas is no stranger to the most important meal of the day game. NationalToday says, “Many restaurants offer light, nutritious breakfast options. So, while passing on the chocolate chip pancakes and cream cheese stuffed French toast may require a little willpower, we’re confident you’ll still be able to find an option that will satisfy nearly any craving — and will get your day off to a great start.”
DALLAS, TX
Garland, TX
Texas State
Texas Lifestyle
Garland, TX
Texas Food & Drinks
Texas Restaurants
Dallas Observer

Former Ten Bells Co-Owner Opens Binions in Arlington, Introduces Brunch

Love it or hate it, weekend brunches are a social movement, cemented in our frivolous culture and rapidly becoming a weekend institution. Whether a place drips with swanky sophistication or it’s a low-end dive joint, restaurants are bustling to create the best brunch menu and capture their piece of the pancake profits.
ARLINGTON, TX
advocatemag.com

Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand

Jake’s Burger’s & Beer has closed one of its eight locations, but the original location continues to thrive. The burger chain closed the Uptown location at McKinney Avenue on Aug. 14. Developers are converting the land where it once stood into a 19-story mixed-use tower, according to Dallas News.
DALLAS, TX
Candy Apples
CandysDirt

Midcentury Has Never Looked So Modern

Lakewood Trails is defined by its quality midcentury architecture, quaint neighborhood feel, and convenient location to some of Dallas’s hottest entertainment and dining districts. Also, its proximity to Santa Fe Trail makes it the perfect place for families who love the outdoors. Here, the homes take on aesthetics straight from Norman Rockwell archives. Each street is star-studded with iconic architecture. However, you know you’ve got something special when you find one that’s fully updated.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sugar Mountain closes up shop in Plano after 16 years in business

Sugar Mountain had been open for 16 years before closing. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) After 16 years in business, drive-thru drink shop Sugar Mountain closed in late August. The last day of operations for the business was Aug. 28. at 909 W. Parker Road, Plano. The business was known for its shaved ice, smoothies and more. The owners said on Instagram that they are looking for a new location for the business. www.instagram.com/sugarmountainplano.
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt

Meet a Remodeled One-Level Gem Newly For Sale in The Private School Corridor

In a premier North Dallas neighborhood within the coveted Private School Corridor, a gorgeous home just listed with a long list of highlights. While the area is full of original Ranch-style residences, 11203 Bushire Drive is not that. Truly unique, the one-level home will woo you with its soaring high ceilings, open plan layout, and fully renovated spaces.
DALLAS, TX
Tinybeans Dallas

It’s Fall, Y’all! 20 Must-Do Activities for Dallas Families

Get your autumn season off to a great start with these ideas for the most photo-worthy spots that Dallas has to offer for fall. Hot summer temperatures have dipped and families are gearing up for their favorite autumn festivals. With November on the horizon and Halloween around the corner, now is the perfect time to plan all your fall family activities in Dallas. The city offers so many fun things to do, not the least including an eye-popping autumn display at the Dallas Arboretum. From corn mazes to stargazing, there are tons of ideas here to get your family out and exploring this fall.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Five things to do in Mesquite this week

As fall draws near, the Mesquite community is gearing up for several upcoming events. From musical performances to scavenger hunts, library events and more, there is a host of activities for residents to get involved. Here's a list of five events coming to Mesquite the week of Sept. 5.
MESQUITE, TX
postsignal.com

Couple restores Pilot Point Victorian home

One Pilot Point couple has breathed new life into one of the city’s Victorian era houses. They have restored and sold the Victorian home at 300 E. Division St. It came with its own set of difficulties, but it also came with a few interesting discoveries. Marissa and Colton...
PILOT POINT, TX
