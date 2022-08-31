ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

NMDOT offering Labor Day weekend Uber promo code

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGHUo_0hd5d36000

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is once again offering safe ride incentives for the Labor Day weekend. The “Take A Ride On Us” program will once again be in effect starting noon Friday, September 2 until 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 6.

Albuquerque doctor pleads guilty to DWI

An NMDOT press release says the program will offer 1,000 participants living in and around Albuquerque an Uber credit of up to $10 for two rides per person when they use the code LABOR22. The program does not include tips and refunds will not be available for trips costing less than $10.

NMDOT has been partnering with Bernalillo County, the city of Albuquerque, Cumulus Radio, and Uber on the program since 2018.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque city councilors could have final say on Safe Outdoor Spaces

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors could have the final say on city-sanctioned homeless camps. The Albuquerque City Council passed a year-long delay on any sanctioned encampments on August 15. Mayor Tim Keller then vetoed that measure this week. It is now back on Tuesday’s city council agenda where councilors could override that veto but they […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Traffic
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Cars
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 2 – September 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 2 – Sept. 8 around New Mexico. Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Thieves hit Albuquerque non-profit and steal equipment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A non-profit organization in Albuquerque is the latest victim of theft. Youth Development Incorporated or YDI was burglarized this past weekend. Now, they’re asking the public for help in finding the thieves.  “Being an agency that helps families and children and our staff who work with the children, they just can’t believe that it […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roadrunner population is booming in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not hard to spot a Roadrunner nowadays.”By my house and by everywhere. We have a lot of them,” Liam Montoya of Albuquerque said. The Roadrunner is one of the few species increasing in population. “You’ll see them riding on the sidewalk, you’ll see them in the street, but mostly I have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Vehicles#Nmdot#Dwi#Cumulus Radio#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: Burning of Zozobra 2022

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is a special event because it’s the first year the event is back in full swing after two years of modified celebrations due to COVID. This year’s theme celebrates the 90s with performances of famous 90s hits and 90s trivia, all leading up to the main event.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Protestors call for end to police violence in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens took to the streets Thursday night to protest the death of Keshawn Thomas at the hands of Albuquerque police. The group gathered at Coors and Quail carrying banners and balloons honoring Thomas’s life. They also held up signs calling for an end to police violence. APD says the 27-year-old appeared to be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
KRQE News 13

Iconic Lindy’s Diner in downtown Albuquerque to be sold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic building that stands out in the heart of downtown is for sale. The owners of the Bliss Building and Lindy’s Diner are ready to say goodbye. “It is iconic, we’ve been here for so long. I’ve been here for so long,” said Lindy’s Diner Co-owner Dawn Vatoseow. Dawn and Steve […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Work set to begin on Tramway bridge signs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced crews will begin replacing signs on all pedestrian bridge locations on Tramway. The work will be September 6 – 9, overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. NMDOT says all work will be weather permitting. Crews will be replacing the overhead signs northbound and southbound […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

SFNF giving out free firewood permits

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest, along with the Carson National Forest announced Friday that districts hit the hardest by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire will be issuing free personal-use firewood permits. People will be able to get up to give cords of dead and down timber. SFNF permits will be valid […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Celebrate your next birthday with Explora

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora invites you to celebrate another trip around the sun with them. Plan your next birthday party no matter your age and enjoy everything Explora has to offer. Birthday Party Package: Up to 30 people including children and adults. $275 Explora Members $325 Non-members 90 minutes in a private room, available 15 minutes before […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Albuquerque

Historically, teachers' pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

AAA New Mexico: Statewide pump price drops for Labor Day

Albuquerque – The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.69 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is eight cents less when compared to this day last week and 61 cents more per gallon than on this day last year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy