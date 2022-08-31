Read full article on original website
Jerry McCoy
3d ago
I for one will never watch a major if any of the LIV golfers are allowed to play. They made their choice to leave the PGA for the money so just live with it
Reply
8
pawpaw
3d ago
They wanted to play fewer events. Now they want to play any pga event they want.
Reply(1)
7
Related
PGA Tour legend mocks LIV Golf as ‘a tour for players who don’t have confidence’
PGA Tour great Gary Player had some harsh comments for the legendary tour’s new rival LIV Golf and questioned the
NFL・
Fresh Crop of LIV Golf Defectors Have Complaints After Taking Huge Paydays
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
golfmagic.com
Fred Couples BLASTS Cameron Smith over LIV Golf comments
PGA Tour legend Fred Couples has fired shots at Open champion Cameron Smith following his recent comments about why he chose to join LIV Golf this week. In what was the worst kept secret in golf, World No.2 Smith was officially confirmed as one of six new LIV Golf signings ahead of their Boston tournament.
golfmagic.com
"Good people can be stupid" Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy ripped by Tour pro
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have produced "completely the wrong answer" with the PGA Tour's riposte to LIV Golf, according to one Tour pro. In a report written by John Huggan of Golf Digest, the player, who wished to remain anonymous, says he supports Woods and McIlroy for getting together and "recognising what an awful idea LIV Golf is".
RELATED PEOPLE
Tennis Star Chris Evert Has Previously Been Married to Multiple Pro Athletes
Chris Evert is one of the most notable tennis players of the last few decades. Over the course of her tennis career, she’s taken home 18 single titles and six US Open titles. Article continues below advertisement. Recently, Chris has been incredibly open and honest about her battle against...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photo
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
Greg Norman announces LIV players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition starting during round two in Boston
For the last few years, shorts during competition has been a heavily debated topic on the PGA Tour. With high temperatures during summer events, especially during the Florida swing, media and fans alike have wondered whether it’s time to allow shorts on Tour during competition — shorts have been allowed during practice rounds since February 2019.
U.S. Open: Serena Williams loses what might have been her final match
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Serena Williams held the lead several times over Ajla Tomljanovic, but couldn't hang on in what might have been the final match of her storied tennis career at the 2022 U.S. Open on Friday in Flushing, N.Y. The Aussie won the three-hour, third-round match 7-5, 6-7,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
Former LIV Golf player pledges support to DP World Tour after $360,000 payday
DP World Tour pro Pablo Larrazabal, who played in the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club, appears to have no plans to play the series anymore. The 39-year-old Spanish pro was one of several DP World Tour members including the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell who were fined £100,000 and banned from three tournaments for playing the curtain raising LIV event just outside of London.
PGA Tour Reportedly Threatens To Ban More Golfers
The PGA Tour isn't messing around when it comes to LIV Golf. According to Sports Illustrated's Bob Garig, the PGA Tour is threatening some bans on Japan Golf Tour players who compete in LIV Golf events. Harig writes that this move helps explain why a few Japanese players that competed...
Martin Kaymer skipping event due to tension from LIV defection
Martin Kaymer was initially listed among the field for next week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. However, he will not be in attendance and has no plans on competing. Because tensions continue to rise between PGA players and those who jumped ship to LIV, Kaymer opted to sit this one out.
Nick Kyrgios complained that a spectator was smoking marijuana during his second round US Open win
After his win over Benjamin Bonzi, Nick Kyrgios told reporters the smoke was affecting him because he is a "heavy asthmatic."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two holes-in-one, a DQ and a guy so frustrated he checked out of his hotel early (then shot a 62) highlight DP World Tour's Made in Himmerland
One golfer made an ace and then got DQ’d. Another made a hole-in-one on his first swing of the day. And then there’s the golfer who was so discouraged after his first-round 71 that he made travel plans home, only to go out in the second round and post a bogey-free 9-under 62.
Golf Digest
Sergio Garcia on any possible tension with LIV Golf haters next week in England: 'Too bad for them'
BOLTON, Mass — Sergio Garcia is enjoying his new life as a LIV golfer. But on the DP World Tour, where he became one of Europe’s biggest stars of the past two decades, the Spaniard is predicting some tension when he and more than a dozen other LIV recruits return next week for its flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship.
Serena Williams: ’Tiger Woods is one of the main reasons I’m still playing’
US tennis legend Serena Williams has been a dominant player for decades, and Tiger Woods is part of the reason why she’s still playing in the US Open. US tennis legend Serena Williams has been a dominant player for decades. Whether people are tennis fans or not, she’s become a common household name because of her high level of success. According to D’Arcy Maine of ESPN, she revealed to Vogue that Tiger Woods is one of the main reasons why she decided to continue playing and prepare for the US Open this year.
PGA star Cameron Smith sounds off on ‘unfair’ LIV Golf players’ ranking points controversy
PGA star and Open Champion Cameron Smith officially moved to LIV Golf earlier this week. It didn’t take him long to make his feelings known on an issue paramount to the success of the rival league. As it stands, LIV Golfers cannot earn world ranking points, which are vital to qualifying for the PGA’s four […] The post PGA star Cameron Smith sounds off on ‘unfair’ LIV Golf players’ ranking points controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson has surprising Masters take
It’s understood that anyone who wins the Masters has a lifetime invitation to continue playing in the Augusta National golf tournament. However, the LIV Golf situation has complicated things and two-two Masters champion Bubba Watson says he is coming to terms with the possibility that might not play in next year’s tournament.
thecomeback.com
Phil Mickelson reveals plans for upcoming Masters Tournament
One of the biggest surprises at the 2022 Masters tournament was the omission of legendary golfer Phil Mickelson, who hadn’t missed the tournament since 1994. At the time, Mickelson was amid controversy after recently joining LIV Golf and making tasteless comments about the Saudi government’s human rights violations. But it appears that Mickelson will compete at the Masters in 2023.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf players allowed to wear shorts, says Greg Norman
LIV Golf endeavours to be different and provide a unique experience for the players at each event and they have strived to do this with a brand-new innovation at the Boston Invitational. At the conclusion of the first round at The International, Greg Norman announced on social media that LIV...
Tennis-Tomljanovic conflicted after beating idol Serena at U.S. Open
NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ajla Tomljanovic admitted to feeling "a little bit like the villain" after she beat her idol Serena Williams on Friday at the U.S Open in what was likely the 23-time Grand Slam champion's final match.
Comments / 7