Golf

Jerry McCoy
3d ago

I for one will never watch a major if any of the LIV golfers are allowed to play. They made their choice to leave the PGA for the money so just live with it

pawpaw
3d ago

They wanted to play fewer events. Now they want to play any pga event they want.

golfmagic.com

Fred Couples BLASTS Cameron Smith over LIV Golf comments

PGA Tour legend Fred Couples has fired shots at Open champion Cameron Smith following his recent comments about why he chose to join LIV Golf this week. In what was the worst kept secret in golf, World No.2 Smith was officially confirmed as one of six new LIV Golf signings ahead of their Boston tournament.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"Good people can be stupid" Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy ripped by Tour pro

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have produced "completely the wrong answer" with the PGA Tour's riposte to LIV Golf, according to one Tour pro. In a report written by John Huggan of Golf Digest, the player, who wished to remain anonymous, says he supports Woods and McIlroy for getting together and "recognising what an awful idea LIV Golf is".
GOLF
Bubba Watson
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photo

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Greg Norman announces LIV players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition starting during round two in Boston

For the last few years, shorts during competition has been a heavily debated topic on the PGA Tour. With high temperatures during summer events, especially during the Florida swing, media and fans alike have wondered whether it’s time to allow shorts on Tour during competition — shorts have been allowed during practice rounds since February 2019.
BOSTON, MA
golfmagic.com

Former LIV Golf player pledges support to DP World Tour after $360,000 payday

DP World Tour pro Pablo Larrazabal, who played in the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club, appears to have no plans to play the series anymore. The 39-year-old Spanish pro was one of several DP World Tour members including the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell who were fined £100,000 and banned from three tournaments for playing the curtain raising LIV event just outside of London.
GOLF
The Spun

PGA Tour Reportedly Threatens To Ban More Golfers

The PGA Tour isn't messing around when it comes to LIV Golf. According to Sports Illustrated's Bob Garig, the PGA Tour is threatening some bans on Japan Golf Tour players who compete in LIV Golf events. Harig writes that this move helps explain why a few Japanese players that competed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Serena Williams: ’Tiger Woods is one of the main reasons I’m still playing’

US tennis legend Serena Williams has been a dominant player for decades, and Tiger Woods is part of the reason why she’s still playing in the US Open. US tennis legend Serena Williams has been a dominant player for decades. Whether people are tennis fans or not, she’s become a common household name because of her high level of success. According to D’Arcy Maine of ESPN, she revealed to Vogue that Tiger Woods is one of the main reasons why she decided to continue playing and prepare for the US Open this year.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

PGA star Cameron Smith sounds off on ‘unfair’ LIV Golf players’ ranking points controversy

PGA star and Open Champion Cameron Smith officially moved to LIV Golf earlier this week. It didn’t take him long to make his feelings known on an issue paramount to the success of the rival league. As it stands, LIV Golfers cannot earn world ranking points, which are vital to qualifying for the PGA’s four […] The post PGA star Cameron Smith sounds off on ‘unfair’ LIV Golf players’ ranking points controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson has surprising Masters take

It’s understood that anyone who wins the Masters has a lifetime invitation to continue playing in the Augusta National golf tournament. However, the LIV Golf situation has complicated things and two-two Masters champion Bubba Watson says he is coming to terms with the possibility that might not play in next year’s tournament.
AUGUSTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Phil Mickelson reveals plans for upcoming Masters Tournament

One of the biggest surprises at the 2022 Masters tournament was the omission of legendary golfer Phil Mickelson, who hadn’t missed the tournament since 1994. At the time, Mickelson was amid controversy after recently joining LIV Golf and making tasteless comments about the Saudi government’s human rights violations. But it appears that Mickelson will compete at the Masters in 2023.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf players allowed to wear shorts, says Greg Norman

LIV Golf endeavours to be different and provide a unique experience for the players at each event and they have strived to do this with a brand-new innovation at the Boston Invitational. At the conclusion of the first round at The International, Greg Norman announced on social media that LIV...
GOLF

