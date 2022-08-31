San Angelo announces ‘normal’ animal shelter capacity

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Animal Services announced Wednesday afternoon that the shelter has been downgraded to a ‘normal’ capacity and is no longer experiencing a space crisis.

According to the Facebook post , there are currently 177 dogs in the shelter. Concho Valley PAWS deployed resources to foster/rescue transfer dogs so the shelter can be treated for pests. More than 60 dogs are in temporary local shelters with another 30 transferred to rescues.

The post continues on, thanking the community and PAWS for their efforts to provide resources and homes to the animals in the “shelter’s time of need”.

For more information or to get involved, visit conchovalleypaws.org/foster .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.