Clear skies and fairly comfortable
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's Labor Day weekend is getting off to a pleasant start. Clear skies and fairly comfortable conditions kick off the holiday weekend. The low are in the middle 60s. Mostly sunny skies and a good day for outside plans. KC will only have a small chance for a brief shower in the afternoon or evening. T.
Saturday will be cooler, less humid
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Saturday will be slightly cooler and less humid. With mostly sunny skies, look for a high in the mid-80s. Sunday's high will be 84 degrees.
Kansas City continues to be dry and comfortable
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Partly cloudy and hot. High 90° Wind S 5-10 mph. Friday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Chance for mainly late day showers & storms. High 90° wind: S 5-10 mph. Saturday-Monday: Partly Cloudy High 88°
See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri
It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
Cost of gas lower this holiday weekend, some KC drivers say prices still too high
Driving around Independence, FOX4 noticed several gas stations with prices almost a dollar cheaper than other holidays this year.
Kansas Citians will be among the many traveling for Labor Day Weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — About one-third of Americans are expected to travel over the Labor Day weekend, according to AAA. Of those travelers, AAA estimates 82% of them will be driving. Preston George said he is making a short trip to Blue Springs to go fishing. He was talking...
Popular Olathe, Kansas, pool closing for the season early
OLATHE, Kan. — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this holiday weekend, one popular area pool won't be available. Black Bob Bay will close early for the season. The city of Olathe said in a post on Facebook that it doesn't have enough staff available to work to ensure safe swimming at Black Bob Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Why is it yellow? Mill Creek Park Fountain dyed for special reason
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fountain at Mill Creek Park is looking a little different Friday. It has been dyed gold to raise awareness for childhood cancer. September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The Kansas City Royals, Royals Charities and The University of Kansas Health System are all...
Group doing random acts of kindness across KC metro to honor lives lost in 9/11 attacks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first eleven days of September, people in Kansas City and across the nation are doing random acts of kindness. It’s on behalf of a movement from a group called Pay It Forward 9/11. It all started nearly 21 years ago when Kevin...
Kansas City food bank sees increased demand with rising food, fuel costs
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Rising food and fuel costs are hurting families across Kansas City.Harvesters food bank said that demand is rising while its purchasing power is dropping. Volunteers pack bags and fill grocery carts. This production line of love means it's the first Thursday at Cornerstone Church in...
31st Street resurfacing changing how cars move through three neighborhoods
A main road in Kansas City, Missouri is looking a lot different for drivers as city crews paint new lanes onto a resurfaced East 31st Street.
Motorcyclist in KCMO crash suffers serious injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist in Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers responded to a call at 1:29 a.m. Saturday following a one-vehicle collision. Police said a black Honda 125cc motorcycle was traveling east...
1 in serious condition after motorcycle crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person is in serious condition after an overnight single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
2 dogs die in fully involved fire Saturday in KCMO
The Southern Platte Fire Protection District and the KCMO Fire Department are responding to a structure fire Saturday morning at Roanridge Road and 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
One seriously injured after motorcycle crash Saturday
One person is in serious condition after an overnight single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday morning near Independence Avenue.
SantiCaliGon Days kicks off with security at top of mind
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - This year’s SantaCaliGon Days Festival officially kicked off Friday with security changes following a shooting at the event last year. Four people survived after they were shot in the carnival area of the festival last September. This year, guests must use the only entrance to...
Garmin KC Air Show honors 99-year-old veteran
GARDNER, Kan. — The Garmin Kansas City Air Show honored veteran Jack Bullington. He was flight trained in 1943 at Fort Leavenworth. Bullington was able to see a B-17 up close.
Raytown animal shelter asks for help after three dogs stolen
A Raytown animal shelter is asking for help after they said three dogs were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ shared photos on Facebook of the three dogs they said were taken. They are all American Bullies. The shelter said one of the dogs recently had surgery and needs medication.
Bates City, Missouri, man dies in Wednesday morning crash in Jackson County
A 27-year-old Bates City, Missouri, man died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash. The crash happened at 7:55 a.m. on U.S. 50 Highway at Alley Jackson Road
Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance
If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments dating to April 2020 and payments up to three months in the future, with a maximum of 12 months total in assistance.
