Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Clear skies and fairly comfortable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's Labor Day weekend is getting off to a pleasant start. Clear skies and fairly comfortable conditions kick off the holiday weekend. The low are in the middle 60s. Mostly sunny skies and a good day for outside plans. KC will only have a small chance for a brief shower in the afternoon or evening. T.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Saturday will be cooler, less humid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Saturday will be slightly cooler and less humid. With mostly sunny skies, look for a high in the mid-80s. Sunday's high will be 84 degrees.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City continues to be dry and comfortable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Partly cloudy and hot. High 90° Wind S 5-10 mph. Friday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Chance for mainly late day showers & storms. High 90° wind: S 5-10 mph. Saturday-Monday: Partly Cloudy High 88°
KANSAS CITY, MO
99.5 WKDQ

See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri

It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
POLO, MO
Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com

Popular Olathe, Kansas, pool closing for the season early

OLATHE, Kan. — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this holiday weekend, one popular area pool won't be available. Black Bob Bay will close early for the season. The city of Olathe said in a post on Facebook that it doesn't have enough staff available to work to ensure safe swimming at Black Bob Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

Why is it yellow? Mill Creek Park Fountain dyed for special reason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fountain at Mill Creek Park is looking a little different Friday. It has been dyed gold to raise awareness for childhood cancer. September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The Kansas City Royals, Royals Charities and The University of Kansas Health System are all...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist in KCMO crash suffers serious injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist in Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers responded to a call at 1:29 a.m. Saturday following a one-vehicle collision. Police said a black Honda 125cc motorcycle was traveling east...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

SantiCaliGon Days kicks off with security at top of mind

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - This year’s SantaCaliGon Days Festival officially kicked off Friday with security changes following a shooting at the event last year. Four people survived after they were shot in the carnival area of the festival last September. This year, guests must use the only entrance to...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

Raytown animal shelter asks for help after three dogs stolen

A Raytown animal shelter is asking for help after they said three dogs were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ shared photos on Facebook of the three dogs they said were taken. They are all American Bullies. The shelter said one of the dogs recently had surgery and needs medication.
RAYTOWN, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance

If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments dating to April 2020 and payments up to three months in the future, with a maximum of 12 months total in assistance.
MISSOURI STATE

