ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Huntingdon, PA

Mother sues Penn Township Athletic Association after son is injured while pitching

By Rich Cholodofsky
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VcamN_0hd5cVRe00

The mother of a boy who was hurt while pitching batting practice last year for a Penn Township Athletic Association travel baseball team has sued the organization, claiming he was directed to participate in an unsafe drill.

Judith Gross of Manor said coaches were negligent and careless when they ordered her son to pitch behind an “L screen” at a short distance and without any instructions or safety warnings during an indoor practice on Feb. 28, 2021, at a facility in North Huntingdon.

She claimed her son was directed to pitch from “an unusually short distance,” and was given no prior instructions about how to throw behind a screen that leaves a portion of the player’s body unprotected.

“After ordering minor plaintiff and teammates to perform the drill inside the batting cages, no coach of defendant PTAA was directly supervising and monitoring said drill,” according to the lawsuit filed in Westmoreland County.

Gross claims her son suffered severe facial injuries — including three orbital fractures — when he was hit in the eye with a batted ball. He underwent surgery, according to the lawsuit.

The boy’s age was not revealed in the lawsuit, and the family’s lawyer, Jeff Monzo, could not be reached for comment.

Gross is seeking damages in excess of $30,000 for pain and suffering and mental anguish for permanent disfigurement.

Attempts to reach the Penn Trafford Athletic Association for comment were unsuccessful.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Former Tribune-Review VP Carroll Quinn's infectious attitude inspired family and business partners

The charisma and upbeat attitude Carroll Quinn embodied served him well in managing what can be a tough part of the newspaper industry: circulation. Retired Tribune-Review general manager Art McMullen said Quinn’s personality was a good fit in the role of vice president of circulation and production, ensuring newspapers reached thousands of homes and dealing with customer complaints when something went awry. But Quinn had a way of smoothing things over and making everything right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westmoreland County, PA
Sports
City
North Huntingdon, PA
City
Manor, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Penn, PA
Sports
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man shot to death by officer during search for woman

Pittsburgh (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who “confronted officers" with a gun as they came to the front door of a Pittsburgh home while seeking a missing woman. Pittsburgh police said officers were asked just before 9 p.m. Thursday to help Robinson Township police find the woman after relatives reported her missing and endangered. After finding her car parked in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood, police went to the front door of a home but said a man “confronted officers with a revolver." Police said an officer fired and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the missing woman was found in the home. Her condition wasn't released. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office identified the man as 43-year-old Brian Fisher. Allegheny Township homicide unit detectives are investigating the shooting and will submit their findings to the county district attorney's office.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Schedule toughens for 5-time defending PIAA champion North Allegheny girls volleyball team

Section 1 is smaller this season, so the North Allegheny girls volleyball team had to fill some open dates on its schedule. The section shrunk from seven teams to five, leaving the Tigers with only eight section matches. As a defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A champion with a majority of starters back, NA coach Russ Hoburg wanted as many good teams as possible among the nonsection schedule.
WEXFORD, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh woman arrested in fatal East Hills shooting

Pittsburgh police have arrested a Pittsburgh woman in the fatal shooting of a man late Thursday in the city’s East Hills neighborhood. Toddia Smiley, 25, is charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence in the death of Damien Jackson, 29, of Homestead. Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain And Suffering#Ptaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
386
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy