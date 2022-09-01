ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Month Of September, Thanks To Mercury Retrograde

By Roya Backlund
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago

If you’re already feeling bittersweet about summer coming to an end, you might be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of September 2022. After all, not everyone is digging the  overly analytical and perfectionist vibe of Virgo season, which often magnifies even the tiniest of flaws!

However, this September is bound to be an even more intense ride than it usually is, because Mercury stations retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September 9. This will likely provoke miscommunications in your relationships that may eventually lead to a full-blown conflict. If you and your S.O. are suddenly on the outs and contemplating a breakup, you may want to chill out on making any permanent decisions while Mercury is retrograde, because everyone’s judgment will be at least somewhat off. Plus, this retrograde may even cause people from the past to resurface, like that one ex you still have unfinished business with. Now’s the time to find some closure, love.

By September 10, a full moon will rise in the emotional and intuitive lagoon of Pisces will, increasing the level of sensitivity and open-heartedness. However, this could also intensify your desire to avoid reality, especially as this full moon joins forces with escapist Neptune. There may be a situation you’ve been seeing through rose-colored glasses , so prepare for a few enlightening truths to dawn on you!

Related: Your September Monthly Horoscope Predicts A Wild Ride From Start To Finish

By September 23, Mercury will re-enter meticulous and methodical Virgo , which will take this retrograde to a different level. After all, Mercury rules over Virgo, which means you can expect some of the classic symptoms of this retrograde to take place, such as delays, typos, miscalculations and misplacements! And as Venus—planet of love —forms an opposition with Neptune in Pisces on September 24, which could pave the way for some seriously romantic energy, but it could also make you vulnerable to deception. If someone’s trying to sell you something, you might want to make sure they’re truly willing to put their money where their mouth is.

Luckily, as a new moon in Libra takes place on September 25—shortly followed by Venus entering Libra on September 29—the month is ending on a note that’s filled with hope. Venus loves to be in Libra, and because this cardinal air sign is always trying to turn the ugly into the beautiful, you can expect this month to end with love on your mind.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why the astrological flavor of September 2022 may not be to your liking:

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Month

Aries

You don’t mind it when life gets a little unpredictable, as you enjoy a little chaos, Aries! Your ability to not only withstand the drama, but also maneuver it in your favor, will come in handy when Mercury stations retrograde on September 9. Creating discord in your seventh house of partnerships, this month may come with turbulence in your closest unions. You can expect this energy to impact your romantic relationships, your platonic friendships and even your dynamic with your colleagues at work!

While Mercury retrograde may lead to miscommunications and misunderstandings, it will also give you a chance to fix the issues that have long remained unsolved. If you’ve been having the same argument with your S.O. for years and years, this retrograde could really encourage you to come to an understanding and either forgive or move on. This energy may also pave the way for ex lovers and old friends to re-emerge, so keep a lookout for any “u up?” texts. When a full moon in Pisces rocks your 12th house of unseen energies on September 10, it could lead to a moment of emotional catharsis, but also cause a secret admirer (or even a secret hater) to make themselves known.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For September 2022

Gemini

You may feel *way* more sensitive than usual this month, Gemini. After all, the sun is in Virgo, which is activating your fourth house of home, family and legacy. You may feel drawn toward your roots as you feel the urge to return to your hometown and reconnect with close kin. However, this transit could also bring up some early childhood drama for you, which is the last thing you’re probably in the mood for. Luckily, if you’re willing to nurture yourself at the base and water your roots, you’ll realize that home isn’t where you come from, but where you want to be.

Is it Mercury retrograde o’clock already? That’s right—on September 9, Mercury—your ruling planet—will station retrograde in your fifth house of romance and pleasure. This could seriously reduce your creative inspiration, Gemini, so don’t be hard on yourself if you’re not in the mood to create your next masterpiece. For you, inspiration comes in waves! This retrograde could also lead to a few inadvisable crushes, so be careful who you’re setting your heart on (especially if it’s that flakey flame from your past).

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For September 2022

Libra

This month is about to be a wild experience from start to finish, Libra. The Virgo sun is currently moving through your strange and psychedelic 12th house, which is cooking up some strange dreams and increasing your level of intuition. This transit may leave you feeling way more tired than usual, so don’t be surprised if you feel like you’re running on less energy than usual. After all, you’re feeling way more sensitive to spiritual vibrations, which is why you should avoid toxic energy—and toxic people—as much as you can.

Mercury stations retrograde in Libra on September 9, which could literally cause a full-blown identity crisis. As Mercury’s backwards tailspin surges through your first house of the self, you may feel like you don’t know who you are and you’re unsure of the person you’re becoming. You may have to remember who you used to be in order to understand your journey on a deeper level. After all, you’ve come so far since then! A full moon in Pisces will take place on September 10, it will shine a light on your sixth house of regimens and routines, which will remind you that confidence isn’t built in an instant; it grows over the course of countless self-care activities and positive affirmations. A plant needs sunshine in order to grow and a person needs love just the same.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For September 2022

Pisces

This month is gonna be super intense and transformative for you, Pisces. After all, the full moon in Pisces takes place on September 10, which will be a major moment of self-discovery. As this full moon joins forces with Neptune in Pisces, it has a super forgiving energy, so use it to make peace with your past and to hold off on making harsh judgments of yourself. Nobody is expecting perfection from you, Pisces, but they do expect you to be yourself. If you’re feeling the urge to repress your true feelings in order to fit in, it could become a lie that inevitably becomes an even *bigger* lie.

Mercury will retrograde this month, and on September 23, Mercury will re-enter your seventh house of partnerships. This will shine a light on the dynamic you share with the people you’re emotionally involved with, especially if there’s mounting tension that needs to be addressed. As Venus in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on September 24, you may be faced with the reality that not everything is as it seems, especially if you’ve been overlooking red flags and romanticizing an unhealthy situation. Be honest with yourself, sweet fishy.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For September 2022








STYLECASTER's mantra is 'style to the people'— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance.

 https://stylecaster.com/

