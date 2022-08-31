ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

In Print: The State of Sculpture

By Art in America
Art in America
Art in America
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPvIB_0hd5cKyt00

How to define sculpture in 2022? This issue of Art in America offers considerable insight in answering that question, beginning with thoughts from curators we asked to weigh in. The Dia Art Foundation’s Alexis Lowry quotes sculptor Melvin Edwards: “My whole thing about sculpture is that it’s relative.” Julieta González from the Inhotim Museum in Brazil points out that “sculptures provide not only physical and perceptual experiences, but often symbolic ones as well.” SculptureCenter’s Kyle Dancewicz refers to the sculptor’s pursuit as a “a void-shaped discipline.” And Karen Lemmey from the Smithsonian American Art Museum reminds us that “unlike in the past, sculpture today is assembled from anything.”

Sculpture can be as big and broad as a landscape, as we see in Kirsten Swenson’s story about treating land reclamation as a form of art project in the 1970s. And it can be as intimate as something a hand can hold, as Glenn Adamson suggests in a consideration of different ways that craft and sculpture connect. Analyzing the sculptures of Clementine Keith-Roach, one of which graces our cover, Adamson writes that they “prize craft not just as a practical way to get things done, but as a source of cultural resonance.” He goes on to note that “making-by-hand is a way to express a sense of belonging.”

Do Ho Suh, who made the special pull-out print in this issue, speaks of pedestals—an integral part of his work, and of sculpture’s history—sharing similarities with the way that words function in a sentence. In a roundtable moderated by Art in America Ideas Editor Mira Dayal, artist Gordon Hall says, “The thing I love about sculpture—which is also maddening and makes it difficult—is that it puts you into such a close relationship with physical stuff, with things and weight and messes.” He tells his students to think of sculpture “less as a category of artwork than as a way of approaching artmaking in general: it could involve writing or speaking, as well as any kind of making that has to do with material intimacy.”

Every article in this issue has a shape and a multitude of dimensions, and each is the result of making. I hope you’ll take each one in and consider it from a variety of vantage points.

—Sarah Douglas, Editor in Chief

DEPARTMENTS

SPOTLIGHT

Reviews of international exhibitions of note:

Rachel Wetzler on the Venice Biennale

Nancy Princenthal on the American Pavilion

Emily Watlington on the Berlin Biennale

Minh Nguyen on Documenta 15

NEW TALENT

Yooyun Yang by Andrew Russeth

Often working from photographs, the Korean painter renders interior scenes drenched in sadness and anomie.

SIGHTLINES

Amanda Hunt, the Walker Art Center’s head of public engagement, learning, and interpretation, tells us what’s on her mind.

HARD TRUTHS

Sartorial Studies by Chen & Lampert

Artist-curators Howie Chen and Andrew Lampert offer advice on social media and social style.

ARTIST’S CHOICE: BOOKS

Ten artists tell us about a book that has shaped their practice this year.

BOOK REVIEW

History’s Painter by Daniel Spaulding

A review of Benjamin H.D. Buchloh’s Gerhard Richter: Painting after the Subject of History.

HANDS ON

Q&A with objects and sculpture conservator Emily B. Frank.

FEATURES

WHAT IS SCULPTURE?

Curators Karen Lemmey, Alexis Lowry, Julieta González, and Kyle Dancewicz consider links between today’s fluid artistic practices and sculpture’s elusive definition.

FROM GRAVEL PITS TO SCULPTURE PARKS

by Kirsten Swenson

In the 1970s, a Seattle-area initiative made land reclamation a key element of artists’ earthwork designs.

MAKING SPACE

by Rachel Wetzler

Working with meager resources in interwar Poland, Katarzyna Kobro pioneered a fusion of abstract sculpture and social space.

DRAWING SUPPORT

by Mira Dayal

Do Ho Suh’s new project is a wry take on traditional monuments—as seen in a special pull-out print.

MONUMENTS FOR THE MOMENT

by Glenn Adamson

Artists rooted in craft tell different kinds of stories in their work—some procedural, others thematic.

THING THEORY

Sculptors Gordon Hall, Abigail Lucien, Lydia Ourahmane, and Michael Rakowitz discuss their transformations of materials and objects.

AUTHORSHIP AND AUTHORITY

by Joseph L. Underwood

A huge figurative monument in Dakar, Senegal, raises issues of governmental power, religious propriety, financing, creative control, and taste.

REVIEWS

Piero Gilardi
Magazzino Italian Art, Cold Spring, New York
Louis Bury

Toronto Biennial
Multiple Venues
Mira Dayal

William Wegman
Sperone Westwater, New York
Emily Watlington

Amy Lien and Enzo Camacho
47 Canal, New York
Hyunjee Nicole Kim

Ani Liu
Cuchifritos Gallery + Project Space, New York
Diana Seo Hyung Lee

Joshua Rashaad McFadden
George Eastman Museum, Rochester, New York
Jackson Davidow

Oscar Murillo
St. Louis Art Museum
Del O’Brien

“New Earthworks”
Arizona State University Art Museum, Tempe
Travis Diehl

Kathleen Henderson
Track 16, Los Angeles
Leah Ollman

“Pioneers”
Musée du Luxembourg, Paris
Hannah Stamler

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Art in America

Reading Material: Books Shaping Artists’ Practices Now

Click here to read the full article. Ten artists tell us about a key book they read this year and how it affected their practice. —Eds. FICUS INTERFAITH We love this book so much. Its streamlined layout and lucid, methodical style allow you to swim around inside it. Although we are not architects, we like to use this book as a lens to view ourselves as artists and to reimagine the function of art-making. Instead of viewing artists as isolated vehicles of their own genius, this book portrays them as conveying a collaborative energy for everyone and anyone. To us, making a good...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Art in America

Painting Pedigree: Amie Siegel at Thomas Dane Gallery

Amie Siegel is known for her slow-paced films interrogating cultural systems of labor and value in forensic depth, as in two films she presented at the South London Gallery in 2017 for her show “Strata”: Fetish (2016) tracks an annual deep-cleaning of collected objects in Sigmund Freud’s former London home, now a museum, and Quarry (2015) follows the tortuous journey of marble from deep underground caverns to luxury apartments in New York. Siegel applies a similarly investigative approach in her new video Bloodlines. Commissioned by the National Galleries of Scotland, where it is now on view, and recently shown at Thomas...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Down to Earth: Piero Gilardi at Magazzino Italian Art

Piero Gilardi’s signature “nature carpets” don’t appear credibly natural or carpet-like, which is part of their quirky charm. The artworks are sizable rectangles of polyurethane foam, into which the artist has carved intricate, earthy tableaux before saturating them with synthetic pigments, and sometimes appending other, smaller foam sculptures. The works depict contoured segments of land or, in a few cases, sea: a beach strewn with driftwood and lily pads; a mossy forest trail marked by felled tree branches; roiling ocean water with seagulls flying close to the surface. In “Tappeto-Natura” at Magazzino Italian Art, the artist’s first museum exhibition in...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Art in America

Haunt, Graft, Recast: “New Earthworks” at the Arizona State University Art Museum

It’s true that lots of Earthworks are, more or less, monumental holes in the ground, macho and grandiloquent gestures of men passing through. This show wisely skips the low-hanging fruit of such simplistic critiques. Instead, “New Earthworks” highlights how the eight featured artists and collectives merge the strategies of those older efforts with a contemporary understanding of ecology, territory, and performativity. At times, the exhibition at the Arizona State University Art Museum in Tempe takes on a sense of care, of “working on” or “for” the planet’s health—and our survival, now that the environmentalism nascent in the 1970s has a...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anni Albers
Person
Pipilotti Rist
Art in America

One Work: Beatriz Cortez’s “Ilopango, Stela A”

Click here to read the full article. Evoking meteorites, igneous rocks, and Mayan artifacts, Beatriz Cortez’s stained, weathered metal sculptures on view at Commonwealth & Council in Los Angeles forge historic and thematic ties between the circulation of geological matter and the movement of people across Earth’s surface. One particularly powerful piece, Ilopango, Stela A (2022), more specifically considers how natural disasters and climate change have altered the course of civilizations worldwide. Echoing the form of a Mayan stela, the sculpture is embellished with symbols loosely referencing the AD 431 eruption of Ilopango, a volcano that is now a caldera...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Keith Haring: ‘Radiant Baby’ drawing from childhood bedroom wall to be sold at auction

An early drawing of Keith Haring’s ‘Radiant Baby’ found in his childhood home is to be sold at auction.The 1980’s American artist – who is celebrated not just for his artwork, but for his AIDS activism – once lived in the house with his family in Pennsylvania.The image, drawn in gold pen on the blue paint of his wall, is said to have been created when he was visiting home from New York in the 1980s.Since it was penned, the house has been sold twice, with the drawing almost painted over by the first new owners. Luckily, a last...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Egyptian Antiquities Trafficking Investigation Embroils Several German Museums

A criminal investigation into an international trafficking ring that has seen the seizure of Egyptian artifacts from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and resulted in an indictment against the former director of the Louvre has expanded. The inquiry has now ensnared several public museums and universities in Germany who worked with new suspects in the case. According to the Art Newspaper, a Paris judge has issued European arrest warrants against four Hamburg-based dealers: Roben Dib, a German Lebanese gallery owner who is awaiting trial in a Paris court on charges of gang fraud and money laundering; Serop Simonian; and two of Simonian’s...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Exhibitions#Public Art#The Dia Art Foundation#The Inhotim Museum
Smithonian

Lost Vorticist Masterpiece Found Hidden Beneath Another Painting

On the eve of World War I, a band of iconoclastic, London-based artists announced the debut of Vorticism, a movement that rejected “sentimental” Victorian aesthetics in favor of bold abstraction celebrating the vitality of industrialism. Bright colors, strong lines and harsh angles evoke the slash of modern machinery in Vorticist works. The group was given its name by poet Ezra Pound, who opined that “the Vortex is the point of maximum energy. It represents, in mechanics, the greatest efficiency.”
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Brazil
ARTnews

Glue-Wielding Climate Activists Hit Vatican, Prehistoric Megalith Complex Found in Spain, and More: Morning Links for August 19, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BINDING AND LOOSING. These glue-wielding climate activists do not quit! Their latest target: the Vatican Museums. Protestors glued their hands to the storied ancient Laocoön sculpture on Thursday morning, ITV and Hyperallergic report. Three people were taken into custody. The Ultima Generazione group claimed responsibility, comparing the tale of Laocoön (whose cautionary statements about the Trojan Horse went unheeded) to the treatment of contemporary global-warming protestors. “Today activists are trying to warn humanity, but they are ignored and repressed just the same,” the group said. Protestors have also glued themselves in recent months to a Botticelli at the Uffizi in...
PROTESTS
ARTnews

Climate Activists Damage Rubens Painting’s Frame, British Museum Receives Chinese Jades, and More: Morning Links from August 30, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A BIG BEQUEST. The British Museum in London revealed this week that it had received a large bequest of Chinese porcelains and jades from Sir Joseph Hotung, a member of a powerful Hong Kong family who died last year. George Osborne, chair of the British Museum’s board, told the Guardian that the bequest is “one of the most generous gifts we’ve ever received.” In it are a bounty of riches—namely, “246 jades, 15 very fine Yuan (1279–1368) and Ming dynasty (1368–1644) blue-and-white porcelains, and a dry lacquer head of a Bodhisattva,” per the Guardian. These objects are expected...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Signifying Power: Oscar Murillo at the Saint Louis Art Museum

Seven giant paintings by Oscar Murillo nearly fill the walls of two galleries at the Saint Louis Art Museum. With their encrusted layers of paint, they look sedimentary. Murillo laid the pigment on thick in most places: scribbled blacks and bursts of raw color are set tight together alongside dull, flat slabs. Bits of other crumpled material curl out from the peaks of several impasto lumps, as if to emphasize the sheer volume of paint. The series is called “manifestation.” In several languages, versions of this word refer to both political protest and to the process of making apparent something...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Van Gogh’s ‘hidden’ portrait recreated 135 years after being painted

A hidden Vincent Van Gogh painting has been recreated using artificial intelligence more than 135 years after it was covered over.The portrait of two male wrestlers was discovered 10 years ago beneath a still life painting by the same artist.While x-ray technology had previously revealed the painting, University College London scientists have now brought it to life in colour and in the style of Van Gogh himself. It shows the two men locked in combat with splashes of red blood against a background of blue strokes.The recreation is set to be exhibited at the Focus Art Fair in the Louvre...
DESIGN
Art in America

Drawing Support: Do Ho Suh

Sheer panels of fabric suspended in the air delineate larger volumes. The edges of things—doors, windows, columns, bricks, grilles—are thick with seams. These hovering masses are the precise shape and size of particular houses, structures usually stabilized by gravity. But here, in the most recognized works of Do Ho Suh, the interiors are empty, the homes like renderings set in real space. Context partly explains the absence: Suh grew up in Seoul in the 1960s and ’70s, in a traditional home without fixed interior divisions—as represented in Seoul Home/Seoul Home/Kanazawa Home/Beijing Home/Pohang Home/Gwangju Home, 2012. Yet negative space, a long-standing sculptural...
DESIGN
ARTnews

Four Vermeer Paintings Were Investigated During the Pandemic. Their Secrets Will Be Shared in a Major National Gallery of Art Show.

A lengthy investigation conducted by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., into four paintings by and attributed to Johannes Vermeer has wrapped, and its findings will be the subject of an exhibition this October. That NGA show, titled “Vermeer’s Secrets”, will present two works from the museum’s collection whose authenticity have been questioned—Girl with a Red Hat and Girl with a Flute (ca. 1665–75)—and two that have been accepted as Vermeer originals. Two 20th-century forgeries were also examined. According to Marjorie Wieseman, NGA curator and head of the department of Northern European paintings, the exhibition aims to discover “what makes a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Art in America

Art in America

1K+
Followers
584
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1913, Art in America has published groundbreaking critical insights about contemporary art and culture.

 https://www.artnews.com/c/art-in-america/

Comments / 0

Community Policy