Read full article on original website
Related
Missing Bay Area college student Tyler Kincaid found
He was driving to Cal Poly Pomona, the college he recently transferred to.
Best Airbnbs in Lake Tahoe for your next weekend getaway
Lake Tahoe is an outdoor playground all year round. Spend some time enjoying the lake and surrounding mountains at one of these Airbnbs.
8 Lake Tahoe rentals to make your next vacation a memorable one
To truly enjoy Lake Tahoe, you need to spend at least a few days there. Here are 8 rentals that will maximize your stay.
TravelSkills 08-31-22: The weirdest activities happening at Burning Man this week
New Bay Area express lanes cost way more than you may think, the city bracing as 25,000 Burners arrive before Black Rock City, the Russian River town is clearly in transition and a dormant North Bay cafe invaded by Instagram influencers
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Daily 09-01-22: Nearly every elevator in San Francisco has an expired permit
There are approximately 10,800 elevators in the city of San Francisco, according to California’s Department of Industrial Relations. About 9,000 of those elevators — or 83% — have expired permits, many of which are multiple years old, according to public records reviewed by SFGATE. Read more. • Current and former SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins staffers speak out • Lyft faces lawsuits from 17 passengers, drivers amid assault allegations
Why visitors have been flocking to Arcangeli Grocery Co., a Bay Area gem in Pescadero, for over 90 years
"We don't make a lot of money doing what we do, we do it because we love what we do."
Why Las Vegas is known as Hawaii’s 'Ninth Island'
"As more people relocate from Hawaii to Las Vegas, it's becoming more common to run into someone you know with Hawaii roots."
SFGate
California 34, UC Davis 13
UCD_Davis 4 pass from Hastings (Gomez kick), 3:09. CAL_Hunter 3 pass from Jac.Plummer (Longhetto kick), 8:54. CAL_Ott 8 pass from Jac.Plummer (Longhetto kick), 2:25. CAL_FG Longhetto 32, :00. Third Quarter. CAL_Woodson 39 interception return (Longhetto kick), 14:20. UCD_Gilliam 60 run (kick failed), 14:04. CAL_FG Longhetto 41, 7:02. Fourth Quarter. CAL_Anderson...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0