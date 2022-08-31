ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Police investigate shots fired at Springfield trailer park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shots fired incident in Springfield. Sunday at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of South Golden Avenue at the Forest Cove South mobile home park. Police say a neighbor noticed the argument and fired several shots in the air to...
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol: Five die in traffic crashes, one dies in boating crash over Labor Day holiday weekend

Five people died in traffic crashes, one person died in a boating crash, and one person drowned during the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend. The Patrol investigated four of the traffic fatalities; Springfield Police Department investigated one traffic fatality. The 2022 counting period for the Labor Day holiday was from 6 p.m., Friday, September 2, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, September 5.
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police track down an accused car thief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Help Springfield police track down an accused car thief. Officers are looking for 28-year-old Channing Marcelles Shockley. He’s wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle. Detectives say Shockley is also a suspect in assaults, burglaries, vandalism and drug...
KYTV

One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street Sunday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in where the person was shot. They...
KYTV

Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pregnant woman who died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Springfield. Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, Mo., died in the crash. Fields was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere, near Parkview High School. Investigators say...
KYTV

Willard, Mo. police officer helps save a baby not breathing after delivery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard Police Department Sgt. Steve Purdy helped save a newborn who stopped breathing after birth. On August 12, Sgt. Purdy received a call that a mother was going in labor. The Willard Police Department station was close to their location so he took the call. Before he arrived, dispatch said the baby had been delivered, and the baby was not breathing. He was the first to arrive to the apartment, where the mother was already doing CPR.
933kwto.com

Person in Custody After Deadly Monett Shooting

One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in Monett. Police responded to the 400 block of Second Street Monday afternoon and found the victim, Robert Creekmore, dead of multiple gunshot wounds. Officers say the suspect is a 27-year-old family member, who was arrested without incident. Authorities confiscated a...
houstonherald.com

One arrested Saturday night in Texas County by patrol

A Springfield woman faces several charges following her arrest Saturday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Latisha M. Waldorf, 33, of Springfield, is charged with DWI, speeding and wearing no seat belt, the patrol said. She was taken to the Cabool Police Department and released to...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man shot and killed after he displays weapon to Springfield, Mo. Police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Late Friday evening, September 2, 2022,  Springfield Police Dept were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on a parking lot at the Bass Pro Catalog location.. “Officers responded to the parking lot at Cherokee and Campbell to check a person with a weapon. The suspect displayed a firearm. The officer fired at the suspect.” – Springfield Police release...
KOLR10 News

A list of veteran owned businesses in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – We’ve compiled a list of local veteran-owned and veteran-friendly businesses around the Ozarks using Veteranownedbusiness.com. Greene County 417 Tours | Springfield, MO 65807417 Tours is a Springfield, Missouri based virtual tour provider with local roots and global connections. A-Pro Home Inspection Services – Springfield | Springfield, MO 65810A-Pro Home Inspection Services provides premium home inspections and […]
