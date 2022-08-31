Read full article on original website
KYTV
Police investigate shots fired at Springfield trailer park
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shots fired incident in Springfield. Sunday at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of South Golden Avenue at the Forest Cove South mobile home park. Police say a neighbor noticed the argument and fired several shots in the air to...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol: Five die in traffic crashes, one dies in boating crash over Labor Day holiday weekend
Five people died in traffic crashes, one person died in a boating crash, and one person drowned during the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend. The Patrol investigated four of the traffic fatalities; Springfield Police Department investigated one traffic fatality. The 2022 counting period for the Labor Day holiday was from 6 p.m., Friday, September 2, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, September 5.
933kwto.com
One Dead and Three Injured in Crash at Grant and Meadowmere in Springfield
One person has died and three others are hurt following a crash over the Labor Day weekend at Grant and Meadowmere in Springfield. Police say a pickup was speeding on Grant Saturday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it ran off the road. The truck hit...
Springfield police officer involved in fatal shooting
Springfield police say an officer shot and killed a man who was carrying a rifle in a parking lot.
KYTV
Police say an argument led son to shoot father 19 times on street in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police say an argument led to a son shooting his father 19 times in the street outside a home in Monett. Michael Creekmore, 27, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the death of Robert Creekmore. Officers responded to the 400 block of...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police track down an accused car thief
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Help Springfield police track down an accused car thief. Officers are looking for 28-year-old Channing Marcelles Shockley. He’s wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle. Detectives say Shockley is also a suspect in assaults, burglaries, vandalism and drug...
933kwto.com
Police Investigate Sunday Night Shooting on Mt. Vernon Street in Springfield
Police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon in Springfield . Officers say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot around 8:00 p.m. Sunday. The victim is in serious, but stable condition at a local hospital. Authorities say one person is in custody.
KYTV
One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street Sunday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in where the person was shot. They...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department reminds people to practice safe driving habits after deadly weekend crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department identified a woman who died in a rollover crash on September 3 near Parkview High School. Police said 19-year-old Kaylee Fields, from Humansville, Mo., died in that crash. She was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and...
Mother Speaks Out After Mayes County Crash That Injured Her And 4 Children
On Aug. 30, Courteney Nelson and her four children, ages nine months to six years old, were in a minivan on their way from New York to Dallas to visit family when their lives were changed forever. The Pryor Creek Police Department said the family was stopped at a red...
KYTV
Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pregnant woman who died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Springfield. Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, Mo., died in the crash. Fields was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere, near Parkview High School. Investigators say...
KYTV
Dogs close Springfield’s Fassnight Park pool with the annual ‘Dog Swim’
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Tuesday, dogs had a doggone time at Fassnight Park’s pool in Springfield. The annual ‘Dog Swim’ marks the end of the summer season at Springfield’s pools. The event benefits Cruse Dog Park. After the last dog got out of the pools,...
KYTV
Willard, Mo. police officer helps save a baby not breathing after delivery
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard Police Department Sgt. Steve Purdy helped save a newborn who stopped breathing after birth. On August 12, Sgt. Purdy received a call that a mother was going in labor. The Willard Police Department station was close to their location so he took the call. Before he arrived, dispatch said the baby had been delivered, and the baby was not breathing. He was the first to arrive to the apartment, where the mother was already doing CPR.
933kwto.com
Person in Custody After Deadly Monett Shooting
One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in Monett. Police responded to the 400 block of Second Street Monday afternoon and found the victim, Robert Creekmore, dead of multiple gunshot wounds. Officers say the suspect is a 27-year-old family member, who was arrested without incident. Authorities confiscated a...
A late night rolling car crash leaves a pregnant woman dead, three injured
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Sept. 3, 2022, at 8:05 p.m. the Springfield Police Department was dispatched to a car crash at Grant and Meadowmere. According to SPD, a red 2007 Ford Ranger was speeding southbound on Grant from Meadowmere. The driver, Joshua Stone, 28, lost control and ran off the road. Kyle Carlisle, 19, was in the […]
KYTV
Drivers react to Long Creek Bridge replacement over Table Rock Lake
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Work began to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake, connecting Stone and Taney Counties. MoDOT will build the new bridge south of the current bridge’s location. Route 86 will be open during the majority of the project. “There will be a time...
houstonherald.com
One arrested Saturday night in Texas County by patrol
A Springfield woman faces several charges following her arrest Saturday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Latisha M. Waldorf, 33, of Springfield, is charged with DWI, speeding and wearing no seat belt, the patrol said. She was taken to the Cabool Police Department and released to...
Man shot and killed after he displays weapon to Springfield, Mo. Police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Late Friday evening, September 2, 2022, Springfield Police Dept were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on a parking lot at the Bass Pro Catalog location.. “Officers responded to the parking lot at Cherokee and Campbell to check a person with a weapon. The suspect displayed a firearm. The officer fired at the suspect.” – Springfield Police release...
A list of veteran owned businesses in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – We’ve compiled a list of local veteran-owned and veteran-friendly businesses around the Ozarks using Veteranownedbusiness.com. Greene County 417 Tours | Springfield, MO 65807417 Tours is a Springfield, Missouri based virtual tour provider with local roots and global connections. A-Pro Home Inspection Services – Springfield | Springfield, MO 65810A-Pro Home Inspection Services provides premium home inspections and […]
KYTV
Greene County highway engineers believe Kansas Expressway Extension will finish on time
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County highway engineers said the Kansas Expressway extension project is moving right along. It is set to finish on time, despite the recent weather. Mark Webb, Greene County Highway Department’s chief engineer, said the roughly $30 million extension is well underway. Webb said many of...
