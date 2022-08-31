ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Lookout: attempted murder suspect biker sought; storage unit person of interest caught on camera

By Heather Skold
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- That Sunday was no different: the Powers corridor, bustling with traffic; hundreds of drivers checking off weekend errands before the workweek began. And yet -- there was one confrontation that took a chilling turn.

According to Colorado Springs Police, a group of motorcyclists were traveling near Powers and Dublin, between 2:50 and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 21st, when one of them shot at least three times from a handgun at a black Toyota 4Runner. The driver of the SUV was not hurt, but investigators are looking for help from the community to identify the shooting suspect.

Attempted Murder Suspect (CSPD)

Police released several photos of who they believe pulled the trigger. They say he was riding a "cafe-racer" with a red fuel tank and black tape on the seat.

Attempted Murder Suspect (CSPD)

The suspect was later spotted at a convenience store. He has a slight build, with dark hair, and a goatee. He appears to be in his 20s.

If you recognize the suspect or were a witness to the crime, you're asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000, or, if you wish to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Burglary Person of Interest (PCSO)

In Pueblo County, Sheriff's Detectives are looking to identify a person of interest who they say was seen at the Hawk-Eye Storage in the 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive. The storage facility was burglarized.

Burglary Person of Interest (PCSO)

The sheriff's office released photos of the man, who was seen driving a black Dodge Charger. He has closely-trimmed dark hair with a thin beard.

If you know him, you're asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

Comments / 5

Plumb Joy
3d ago

Clearly if he had one there's a picture of his plate, come coppers are we going to have to bring back Joe Kenda.

Reply
5
