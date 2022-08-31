ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor Creek High School students uninjured in school bus crash Wednesday

By Erie Times-News
 3 days ago

No students were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a Harbor Creek school bus on Wednesday afternoon. The bus driver also escaped injury, Harbor Creek schools Superintendent Kelly Hess said.

The driver of a second vehicle involved suffered what appeared to be moderate injuries, state police said. The crash happened on East Lake Road near Lake Haven Court in Harborcreek Township at 3:13 p.m.

The school bus was carrying Harbor Creek High School students, Hess said.

After the crash, the school district rerouted some buses leaving nearby elementary schools so that they could avoid the area, Hess said.

No more details were immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Harbor Creek High School students uninjured in school bus crash Wednesday

