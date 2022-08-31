ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Philip Myers
Steve Augeri
Power 93.7 WBLK

Dreams About To Come True For Lucky New Yorkers

The Labor Day weekend is here and that means the unofficial end of the summer. It sure has been fun! Since the end of the pandemic and the restrictions that kept us away from the things we love to do, festivals, concerts and fairs across New York State have reported huge crowds and big successes!
localsyr.com

How are vendors fairing with attendance numbers below pre-pandemic?

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Wednesday, August 31, marked Day 8 of the 2022 Great New York State Fair. Attendance numbers are up from last year, but not where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. NewsChannel 9 checked in with 3 long-standing vendors about how business has been so far...
GEDDES, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Misspelled Word In New York Is…..

It is not often that you can get most people to agree on one thing, but based on the number of times people searched how to correctly spell this word, we think that most New Yorkers would agree this word is the one word that is most often misspelled in New York.
localsyr.com

Camping at the fair is more than just an experience

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Families who bring motor homes to the New York State Fair say they’re not just there for the Fair, they go to also spend time with their loved ones. Josh Nicol has been coming from Lowville every year since 1993 because his horses compete at the State Fair. “We’ve often borrowed or rented in years past, but this year we just bought this RV because we like to travel,” said Nicol. “It worked out really good to bring it here and it’s another excuse to use it and it’s just a nice way to get away from the Fair.” He will be at the Fair for several days, and he says it’s a good way for him and his family to enjoy their break in between shows.
GEDDES, NY
Lite 98.7

Meteor Spotted Falling Over Parts of New York State [VIDEO]

New York state is one of the top states in the country for reported cases of unidentified flying objects. But many times these sightings have perfectly logical explanations. And while some of these objects in the night sky may indeed come from space, they're not necessarily piloted by otherworldly beings.
Lite 98.7

Six Spots in Central New York Serving Up The Best Apple Cider Donuts

Happy September! This month is great for many different reasons: the start of football, the possible start of cooler weather, it's my birthday month, and FALL. The first day of Fall falls on September 22. Although that is a significant amount of time away, it's something to look forward to. And, now that we're in September, more fun fall experiences are starting to open for the season.
Syracuse.com

State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)

Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
SKANEATELES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?

My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
