Watch: No one can resist the ‘Wobble’ as state troopers, NYS Fair attendees dance together
While Nelly may have had the record crowd at his New York State Fair concert on Wednesday night, a slushie stand was “Where the Party At” as state troopers and fairgoers danced the night away. The tunes were pumping outside of Moose Joose Slush Works, located outside of...
Love Spiedie Fest? Check Out The NYS Festival Of Balloons Labor Day Weekend
Are your plans still up in the air for how you will spend your Labor Day weekend? Well, how about an 'up in the air' plan then? And by that, I mean a Festival of Balloons event. If you love the amazing times at our own Spiedie Fest, you may...
Day 9 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — Wednesday was a promising start to the homestretch. The ticket-takers felt it. The food vendors felt it. The hot-tub sellers felt it. Even Patti LaBelle, the Godmother of Soul, felt it during what very well might be the final rain of the New York State Fair. “Let it stop raining!” she ordered.
Second best day for New York State Fair attendance this year comes in Day 10
Geddes, N.Y. — The second best day for the New York State Fair’s attendance this year has come on Day 10. Friday’s total daily attendance of 82,615 was beaten only by last Saturday’s 89,797. A total of 642,412 people have gone to the fair so far in 2022.
Dreams About To Come True For Lucky New Yorkers
The Labor Day weekend is here and that means the unofficial end of the summer. It sure has been fun! Since the end of the pandemic and the restrictions that kept us away from the things we love to do, festivals, concerts and fairs across New York State have reported huge crowds and big successes!
disneydining.com
Upstate NY family man saves Guest’s life during dinner at Disney World
A man from upstate New York who was on vacation with his family this week at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is being hailed as a hero after he sprang into action when he witnessed another Guest go into cardiac arrest. First responders are a gift to mankind....
localsyr.com
How are vendors fairing with attendance numbers below pre-pandemic?
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Wednesday, August 31, marked Day 8 of the 2022 Great New York State Fair. Attendance numbers are up from last year, but not where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. NewsChannel 9 checked in with 3 long-standing vendors about how business has been so far...
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Fair Fare: 8 things you should try before the gates close for 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — It’s already shaping up to be a busy final weekend of the New York State Fair, with attendance climbing each day. Some of you haven’t been here since 2019, and others have made multiple visits. A lot has changed in the food scene since...
What’s Hiding at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in New York?
Deep water is terrifying. Hell, I can hardly even swim in a pool without imagining something reaching up from below to grab me. Backyard pools are one thing, but lakes are in a league of their own. With hundreds of feet of murky depth, there's no telling what secrets they're...
The Most Misspelled Word In New York Is…..
It is not often that you can get most people to agree on one thing, but based on the number of times people searched how to correctly spell this word, we think that most New Yorkers would agree this word is the one word that is most often misspelled in New York.
localsyr.com
Camping at the fair is more than just an experience
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Families who bring motor homes to the New York State Fair say they’re not just there for the Fair, they go to also spend time with their loved ones. Josh Nicol has been coming from Lowville every year since 1993 because his horses compete at the State Fair. “We’ve often borrowed or rented in years past, but this year we just bought this RV because we like to travel,” said Nicol. “It worked out really good to bring it here and it’s another excuse to use it and it’s just a nice way to get away from the Fair.” He will be at the Fair for several days, and he says it’s a good way for him and his family to enjoy their break in between shows.
newyorkupstate.com
Taxpayers spent $63 million for the NY State Fair Expo Center. Are we getting our money’s worth?
While dozens of other kids scampered around the play area behind him, 9-year-old Colin Johnston took a look at the big airplane with no windows sitting in the middle of the New York State Fair’s sprawling Expo Center. “How does the pilot see?” the boy asked the uniformed officer...
Meteor Spotted Falling Over Parts of New York State [VIDEO]
New York state is one of the top states in the country for reported cases of unidentified flying objects. But many times these sightings have perfectly logical explanations. And while some of these objects in the night sky may indeed come from space, they're not necessarily piloted by otherworldly beings.
NY 2022 Fall Foliage Predictions! This Is When You’ll See Peak Colors!
I am not trying to rush Summer away! I will be hanging on to every last warm sunny day and hope it stretches well past the last day of the season. Heck Fall doesn't actually begin until September 23rd BUT I also like to plan ahead. One of my favorite things to do is drive around New York State as the leaves change colors.
Mother Nature Never Fails To Leave Us Astonished In New York
Mother Nature sure has a way of making New York a beautiful and unique place to live. You could spend forever naming the many places to visit all over the state, but some of them come when you least expect it. That's when Mother Nature takes over and leaves you speechless. For the good and for the bad.
Six Spots in Central New York Serving Up The Best Apple Cider Donuts
Happy September! This month is great for many different reasons: the start of football, the possible start of cooler weather, it's my birthday month, and FALL. The first day of Fall falls on September 22. Although that is a significant amount of time away, it's something to look forward to. And, now that we're in September, more fun fall experiences are starting to open for the season.
State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)
Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?
My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
It started as a Carvel ice cream store in 1968. Now a DeWitt landmark is closing down
DeWitt, , N.Y. — When the A La Mode Café is open, “it’s always crazy busy,” according to owner Jeanne Catalfano. Unfortunately, due to rising prices, supply-chain difficulties and, most importantly, staffing shortages, it’s become impossible for the shop in DeWitt’s Nottingham Plaza to stay open.
localsyr.com
Your Stories: NY Lottery explains why it’s not selling lottery tickets at the State Fair
STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — The New York Gaming Commission blames past data, “staffing levels required” and the “current economic climate” on the New York Lottery not selling lottery tickets, including scratch-offs, at this year’s State Fair. Fairgoers were disappointed when they found the Lottery’s...
