Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
snntv.com
Sarasota protestors celebrate animal abuse arrests
Sarasota residents held signs along Ringling Boulevard to celebrate two animal abuse arrests made this week. “We were planning a protest here today and it’s turned into a celebration. It’s turned into a thank you very much to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office for focusing on this,” said Susan Hargreaves, an animal rights advocate.
Mysuncoast.com
Community rallies for for Rosie the Racoon
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast community has rallied together to show their gratitude to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office after the woman who recorded herself burning a raccoon alive was arrested. “Justice for Rosie the Raccoon” is the name of the event that took place outside the State Attorney’s Office 12th Judicial Circuit on September 3rd.
Still no answer in Sarasota teen’s death nearly 5 years later
Sarasota police said they are still looking for whoever was responsible for killing a teenager almost five years ago.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police: Charges pending against Manatee High student who made threat
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police confirm that criminal charges are pending against a Manatee County High School student after a threat of gun violence was posted to social media. Late Thursday night, the FBI received an anonymous tip that a student, a junior at Manatee High School, made a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sarasota father, daughter accused of burning raccoon alive in disturbing video
A Sarasota father and daughter were arrested Thursday for their alleged connection to a disturbing viral video that showed a raccoon being burned alive in a dumpster.
snntv.com
SPARCC wants to remind domestic violence survivors, they are not alone
SARASOTA COUNTY - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has given us a response following the Friday night murder-suicide in Venice, where a woman was fatally stabbed by her partner. The Sheriff's Office tells SNN they do not have any record of the defendant contacting the agency to schedule a time...
fox13news.com
Bradenton man sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing Pinellas deputy in 2021
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The drunk driver who hit and killed Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli last year changed his plea to guilty Friday and will spend 35 years in prison. Before a judge finalized Robert Holzaepfel's sentence, Magli's loved ones spoke directly to him during the hearing. "You robbed a...
St. Pete deputy mayor resigns over ‘serious allegations’
St. Petersburg's deputy mayor resigned Friday after serious allegations arose this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
Man and woman arrested for burning raccoon alive in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The two people charged with animal cruelty for allegedly burning a young raccoon alive inside a dumpster last month will face the “full force” of the law in the case, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said Friday. “They will be held accountable,” Hoffman said....
St. Pete woman cuts boyfriend with cleaver for turning on a fan: affidavit
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Friday after deputies say she attacked her boyfriend with a cleaver.
snntv.com
Bradenton man arrested for trafficking fentanyl, cocaine
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Sarasota Police have arrested a Bradenton man after they found drugs on him during a traffic stop. Lashay Smith, 32, is facing multiple felony charges following a traffic stop on Monday. Just before 5 p.m., Sarasota Police officers stopped his vehicle in the 1900 block of...
3 arrested in Largo drug house bust, police say
Three people were taken into custody Thursday during a drug bust at an apartment in Largo, according to arrest documents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thegabber.com
Gulfport Man Arrested for Inappropriate Touching
Gulfport police arrested a Clearwater man for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman at the Gulfport Public Library on Aug. 23. “Dyashua Street repeatedly reached under a desk and touched a woman between her knees. He was arrested for battery and charged with a felony based on a prior battery conviction,” according to a statement from the Gulfport Police Department.
Video shows armed Venice man attack Sarasota deputy after deadly stabbing
Newly obtained witness video shows the dramatic moments when a man attacked a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy after he stabbed a woman.
Bradenton man hid fentanyl in potato chip bag during search, police say
A Bradenton man faces several criminal charges and traffic citations after a search during a traffic stop revealed six different drugs were in his car, according to Sarasota police.
Mysuncoast.com
Palmetto man guilty of multiple wireless store robberies
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto man was found guilty by a federal jury of multiple federal charges in connection with the robberies of four wireless stores. Delon Adams 50, of Palmetto, was found guilty of four counts of robbery, four counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, extortion, and criminal contempt of court.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton man arrested by Sarasota PD after fentanyl found during traffic stop
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton area man was arrested by Sarasota Police for fentanyl trafficking. Police arrested Lashay D. Smith, 32, following a traffic stop on Monday evening. On August 29, Sarasota Police officers stopped a vehicle in the 1900 block of Orange Avenue, Sarasota, for illegal tint. When...
Pasco deputy accused of stomping, killing cat
A Pasco County sheriff's deputy was arrested for animal abuse Wednesday after authorities said he stomped on his girlfriend's cat while she was away. The cat later died.
VIDEO: Man swipes bicycle from Tampa home
The Tampa Police Department is looking for a suspect in a bicycle theft that was caught on camera.
Apollo Beach man charged after 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself, sheriff says
An Apollo Beach man has been arrested on several charges after a 5-year-old shot himself with a gun on accident, deputies said.
Comments / 0