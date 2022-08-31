ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota protestors celebrate animal abuse arrests

Sarasota residents held signs along Ringling Boulevard to celebrate two animal abuse arrests made this week. “We were planning a protest here today and it’s turned into a celebration. It’s turned into a thank you very much to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office for focusing on this,” said Susan Hargreaves, an animal rights advocate.
Mysuncoast.com

Community rallies for for Rosie the Racoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast community has rallied together to show their gratitude to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office after the woman who recorded herself burning a raccoon alive was arrested. “Justice for Rosie the Raccoon” is the name of the event that took place outside the State Attorney’s Office 12th Judicial Circuit on September 3rd.
snntv.com

thegabber.com

Gulfport Man Arrested for Inappropriate Touching

Gulfport police arrested a Clearwater man for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman at the Gulfport Public Library on Aug. 23. “Dyashua Street repeatedly reached under a desk and touched a woman between her knees. He was arrested for battery and charged with a felony based on a prior battery conviction,” according to a statement from the Gulfport Police Department.
GULFPORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Palmetto man guilty of multiple wireless store robberies

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto man was found guilty by a federal jury of multiple federal charges in connection with the robberies of four wireless stores. Delon Adams 50, of Palmetto, was found guilty of four counts of robbery, four counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, extortion, and criminal contempt of court.
PALMETTO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton man arrested by Sarasota PD after fentanyl found during traffic stop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton area man was arrested by Sarasota Police for fentanyl trafficking. Police arrested Lashay D. Smith, 32, following a traffic stop on Monday evening. On August 29, Sarasota Police officers stopped a vehicle in the 1900 block of Orange Avenue, Sarasota, for illegal tint. When...

