Wave 3
Officer involved crash on Westport Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound. The woman crossed the center median on...
Wave 3
Driver in stolen Jeep hits police cruiser in NKY, crashes on NB I-75 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver of a Jeep reported stolen in Kentucky fled state troopers early Friday, hitting a trooper’s cruiser in Boone County along the way, before continuing into Ohio, where he crashed on northbound I-75 and is now under arrest, according to Kentucky State Police. The...
Wave 3
Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple cars stolen in area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelby Park neighbors are concerned after multiple car thefts have occurred in the area, with some happening in broad daylight. John Williams dropped his keys while on a jog in the neighborhood. Once Williams realized he didn’t have them, it was too late. His car was gone.
wvih.com
Body Found In Backyard
A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That is off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
wvih.com
Reward Offered For Arrest Of Copper Theives
Following a string of copper metal thefts in Louisville leaving hundreds of lighting poles dark on interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for stealing the copper metal wires. According to the Department of Highways, around 45,000 to...
Wave 3
Suspect in deadly I-65 wrong-way crash arraigned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 hitting several cars and killing one person has made his first appearance in court. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections last night after being released from University Hospital.
Wave 3
LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after crashing a reported stolen car. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were notified Friday night that a car in the Shelby Park area was reported stolen from Clay Street. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver...
spectrumnews1.com
String of copper thefts leave 500 interstate lights dark in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recent string of copper metal thefts has left over 500 poles dark on interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Wednesday. Now, state officials are calling on the public to help catch the culprits and prevent future theft. What You Need To Know. KYTC officials are...
Wave 3
Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kenya Wade launched a nonprofit in 2020 called Cyclebreakers Breaking Chains Inc., with the mission to find solutions to stop gun violence in the city. The nonprofit was created after Wade’s daughter was shot back in 2016. Mentoring, education, and personal growth are all parts of...
WLKY.com
Archives: In the '80s, this rare 'car boat' was a familiar sight on the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Back in the 1960s, a German company was making "car boats," a vehicle that seamlessly transitioned from land to sea. About 100 of them came to the United States, and back in the '80s, there was at least one floating around Louisville. It became a familiar...
Wave 3
Police investigating after body found in PRP homeowner’s backyard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a body was found in a backyard in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday night. According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, police were called to a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd. just before 7 p.m. on Friday. Officers...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in accident on Preston Highway in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in an accident on Preston Highway in Okolona has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Nathan Young died of multiple blunt force injuries in the accident, which happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive. A spokesperson...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police arrived...
Two Louisville men walked into hospital with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men walked into UofL Hospital Sept. 1 at around 10 p.m., suffering from gunshot wounds. According to a Louisville Metro Police press release, the shooting that caused the men's wounds occurred in an alley in the 4300 block of Vermont Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood.
WLKY.com
Bullitt County firefighter injured in crash defying all odds
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — For Terrell Bryant, a Bullitt County firefighter that has spent the past three decades running into burning buildings, picking up change is now a grueling task. "Oh, I lost one," he tells his physical therapist, who encourages him to keep going, picking up coins and...
Wave 3
Oldham County police search for man suspected of robbing Prospect Liquors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police officers are searching for a man believed to have robbed Prospect Liquors Friday morning. Around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of US 42 in Prospect on a report of a robbery. Early investigation revealed a white man with a mask...
WLKY.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
wdrb.com
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, a yacht club on the Ohio River will not open for business. Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working under the Prospect Yacht Club’s barges back in April. A troubleshooter investigation last month uncovered the state had issued two...
Man sentenced for role in passing bad checks to car dealerships
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man will spend three years and 10 months behind bars for his role in a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. Court documents say that 53-year-old Millard Patrick and 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that Turner passed a bad check at a car dealership in […]
