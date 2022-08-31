ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Officer involved crash on Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound. The woman crossed the center median on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple cars stolen in area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelby Park neighbors are concerned after multiple car thefts have occurred in the area, with some happening in broad daylight. John Williams dropped his keys while on a jog in the neighborhood. Once Williams realized he didn’t have them, it was too late. His car was gone.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Body Found In Backyard

A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That is off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Reward Offered For Arrest Of Copper Theives

Following a string of copper metal thefts in Louisville leaving hundreds of lighting poles dark on interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for stealing the copper metal wires. According to the Department of Highways, around 45,000 to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect in deadly I-65 wrong-way crash arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 hitting several cars and killing one person has made his first appearance in court. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections last night after being released from University Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after crashing a reported stolen car. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were notified Friday night that a car in the Shelby Park area was reported stolen from Clay Street. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

String of copper thefts leave 500 interstate lights dark in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recent string of copper metal thefts has left over 500 poles dark on interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Wednesday. Now, state officials are calling on the public to help catch the culprits and prevent future theft. What You Need To Know. KYTC officials are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Traffic
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bullitt County firefighter injured in crash defying all odds

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — For Terrell Bryant, a Bullitt County firefighter that has spent the past three decades running into burning buildings, picking up change is now a grueling task. "Oh, I lost one," he tells his physical therapist, who encourages him to keep going, picking up coins and...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LOUISVILLE, KY

