Brevard County, FL

More visitors expected on Space Coast as Artemis I launch bumped to Labor Day weekend

By Melonie Holt, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is preparing for its second Artemis I launch attempt, set for Saturday afternoon.

Monday’s mission was scrubbed after the launch team wasn’t able to properly chill down one of the SLS rocket’s four main engines.

The next launch attempt is set for Saturday, over Labor Day weekend. The two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 p.m.

It was initially estimated there would be 100,000 to 200,000 visitors for Monday’s launch attempt. Now, Brevard County could see as many as 400,000 visitors flocking to areas like Jetty Park until they reach capacity.

Traffic congestion is a given as crowds try to witness the launch of the first-ever integrated flight of NASA’s SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft on an uncrewed mission around the moon.

The Space Coast Office of Tourism is hoping some visitors will linger and avoid the post-launch rush home.

The Artemis mission aims to send the first woman and the first person of color to the surface of the moon.

