Mankato, MN

After teardown in Mankato, only 1 Long John Silver's remains in Minnesota

By Tommy Wiita
 3 days ago
It seems to be only a matter of time before the Hush Puppies go silent. At least in Minnesota.

The Mankato Long John Silvers, located along Madison Avenue, was torn down this week. That leaves just one Minnesota location left standing in Bloomington, at 378 S. Ave.

Mankato City Council Member Dennis Dieken posted a photo of the building still standing Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. By Wednesday morning, the building had been torn down.

Some people showed their support of the company on the Facebook post.

"I actually miss this place. I know lots of people probably disagree with me, but they had the best fish and hush puppies!" one woman said.

But others didn't share the same sentiment about the seafood establishment.

"It needed to go it was horrible," another commenter said.

KEYC previously reported the restaurant closed in August 2019. A Scooter's Coffee will now take its place, marking its 12th opening in Minnesota.

The once-popular fast food spot for fried fish has seen better days.

The business saw its best days in operation from 1979 to 1989, ranked as the number one fast food seafood restaurant in the nation. Since then, multiple issues have followed, ranging from increased debt, a weakened quick-service seafood market and multiple sales of the company.

The restaurant first filed for bankruptcy in 1998 and several times after, according to Company Man on YoutTube.

The chain's first major downfall came in 1989, when it was acquired by a group of private investors in a $620 million buyout. That buyout then resulted in the company being acquired and re-sold numerous times. Since the buyout, it has been re-sold no fewer than three times.

A&W Restaurants bought the company in 1999. Then, Long John Silver's and A&W was purchased by Yum! Brands — who also owns Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut.

In 2013, the seafood chain also went through a public relations disaster when the Center for Science in the Public Interest named "The Big Catch," one of its core menu items, "The Worst Meal in America." The company has struggled to keep up with consumer demands, which now have shifted to healthier options.

According to its website, 609 restaurants remain in operation. Texas (89), Ohio (65), Indiana (57) and Kentucky (48) represent over 42% of business operations. In 2002, over 1,200 Long John Silver's were once open for business.

As for surrounding states, only 12 Long John Silver's remain — all in Iowa.

