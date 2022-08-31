Read full article on original website
Are Stakenomics, Vechain, and Ethereum Set For 10x Gains?
The bear market isn’t the most enjoyable time in the bear market. Many traders dread its occurrence and often flee the market when it happens. It doesn’t help that 2022’s bear market is the most difficult in crypto history; it’s turned the market upside down and made weak-kneed investors vanish.
One-inch Price Returns Bullish From The Dead, Can It Go An Inch Higher?
The price of One-inch (1INCH) has shown some great strength in recent times against tether (USDT) as the price gears up for a rally to the $1.3 mark. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has shown a little strength bouncing off from key support, leading to most crypto assets popping out from their shell, with the price of One-inch (1INCH), not an exception. (Data from Binance)
WATCH: Weekend At Bitcoin’s: Will The Dead Crypto Make A Comeback? BTCUSD September 2, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are going to look at the weekly timeframe on Bitcoin BTCUSD in anticipation of the weekend and weekly close. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 2, 2022. With the monthly open now out of the way and Friday here,...
How Low Can Bitcoin Go? Here’s What The Different Price Models Say
The bitcoin bear market has continued on recently as the crypto has failed to keep up any upwards momentum. How low can the price go before a bottom is in?. Bitcoin Price Models Put Different Targets For The Cycle Bottom. A recent post by CryptoQuant has discussed about the various...
A Date For The Mt. Gox Repayment Is Set, How Will This Affect Bitcoin?
The Mt. Gox Bitcoin payments have been long anticipated. The process has lasted several years, and finally, in 2021, there is now recourse in sight for all who were affected. Attorney-at-law Nobuaki Kobayashi has been appointed as the Rehabilitation Trustee and will be in charge of the repayment process. This is expected to happen over a number of months, and a concrete date has now been set for when repayments may commence.
Why Vitalik Buterin Expected Crypto Crash To Happen Earlier, ETH Price Battles With $1,600
The inventor of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, gave an interview talking about the current state of the crypto market, its dynamics, and the impact of the crypto winter on developers. The second crypto by market cap has displayed a week with low volatility as it prepares to complete its migration to a Proof-of-Stake consensus with “The Merge”.
Lido DAO Continues With Strong Bullish Bias, How High Can Price Go?
The price of Lido DAO (LDO) has shown so much strength despite the downtrend across the market, with Lido DAO (LDO) eyeing a rally to its all-time high of $4. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has shown a little strength bouncing off from key support, leading to most crypto assets popping out from their shell. (Data from Binance)
BudBlockz provides the opportunity to invest Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and BNB into the cannabis industry
As cryptocurrencies see a return to growth and cannabis legalization continues worldwide, investors are seeking exposure to both markets. Of course, this could be achieved in numerous ways, such as individual ETFs, buying blockchain tokens, or backing respective companies. But there is an alternative. BudBlockz is an ecosystem that is...
Which One Is the Better Option in This Bear Market: Metamortals, Ethereum, or Cardano?
Cryptocurrency markets have entered a period of depreciation with the effect of data from US stock exchanges. It is emphasized that the markets are under great pressure due to the expected recession on a global scale, fear of war, and disruptions in supply chains. In particular, this contraction, triggered by...
GMX Token Top Arbitrum Network, How Far Can It Go?
GMX Token (GMX) Price Analysis On The Daily Chart. GMX token price has shown so much strength creating a higher high after hitting a low of $13; the price bounced off from this region and rallied to $55. The price of GMX rallied to a high of $55 but was...
Does The U.S. Dollar Rally Pose A Danger For Bitcoin? BTC Loses $20,000 Levels
Bitcoin continues to trade in a tight range with low volatility between the high area north of $19,000 and $20,000. The cryptocurrency is moving about critical support, but macroeconomic factors threaten to push it into previous lows. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,700 with a 1%...
Bitcoin Derivatives Reserve Surges Up, More Volatility Soon?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin derivatives exchange reserve has surged up recently, a sign that the crypto may face more volatility in the near future. Bitcoin Derivatives Exchange Reserve Observes Uplift Over Last Two Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, conditions seem to be brewing...
Bear Market Who? Data Shows High Conviction In BTC And ETH
This is the weirdest bear market to date. It seems like most people were prepared for it, even though the death spirals and Chapter 11 bankruptcies that started it came out of nowhere. In any case, every coin is in the red. The market should be in a state of fear, uncertainty, and doubt. That is certainly not the case for the two leading cryptocurrencies. The circumstances might be different for each one, but both markets show signs of unwavering conviction.
How To Become A Millionaire? Invest In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Polygon (MATIC)
Many people move into crypto because they dream of future riches. It’s an understandable dream. But it’s important to note that this isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. Countless normal people have already been turned into millionaires thanks to savvy investments at the right time in the crypto world. A new generation of millionaires has been created out of almost nothing. Some think that because of the current market downturn, these dreams are over. Far from it—there will be more millionaires made from crypto in the future. And now could be the time to shore up your portfolio with some of the best investments the space has to offer. You’re actually getting discounts on all-time highs and the chance to enjoy massive gains when the markets finally start moving in the right direction. And when they do start moving in that direction, they could move in a big way, quickly. So you will need to have invested in the right tokens before that point. And experts think the right tokens could be GLO, BTC and MATIC. Let’s have a look at why…
Litecoin Shows A Bullish Reversal Pattern, Will LTC Price Go To $70?
Litecoin (LTC) has struggled against Tether (USDT) as bulls continue to push the price above the key support region, forming a bullish chart pattern. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has shown less steam compared to recent times; this has affected most crypto assets, including the price of Litecoin (LTC). (Data from Binance)
How Vertochain, Near Protocol, and Avalanche are Dominating the Crypto Space
The Crypto Space has been abuzz with the launch of a new cryptocurrency known as Vertochain (VERT). Although it has not been launched yet, this new cryptocurrency boasts several features to offer crypto users and enthusiasts who purchase it. In addition, it also intends to provide several benefits common to older cryptocurrencies like Near Protocol (NEAR) and Avalanche (AVAX).
Dogecoin Slowly Retests $0.06 As DOGE Is Seen Moving Higher Over The Next Days
Dogecoin (DOGE) price looks bullish with the $0.06 support maintaining its stance and could potentially reverse the market overnight. Dogecoin unable to hover lower as observed in the past few hours. DOGE/USD pair might revert and offshoot the $0.0625 key resistance and go higher in the coming days. The general...
Binance Coin Eyes $316, After Being Stuck At $276 In The Last Week
Binance Coin is looking to retest and push its limits to surpass the $300 mark to tap on liquidity. Bitcoin has encountered intense selling pressure that triggered its dip to $19.5k and retesting the $20.4k zone for liquidity. Moreover, BTC has grappled to fix its clamp on the $20.8k zone seen a few weeks ago. a couple of weeks ago.
Crypto Market Remains Extremely Fearful As Bitcoin Struggles At $20,000
The crypto market has found itself at odds since the price of bitcoin had fallen to $20,000. This remains an important technical level for the digital asset because it is right above its previous cycle peak. As such, investors across the space watch with bated breaths to see if bitcoin will be able to hold this level. This has, in turn, led to a decline in investor sentiment during this time, causing the Fear & Greed Index to plunge low.
TA: Bitcoin Bears Keep Pushing, Why BTC Is At Make-or-Break Levels
Bitcoin is still consolidating near the $20,000 zone against the US Dollar. BTC must clear the $20,550 resistance zone to start a steady increase. Bitcoin is still struggling to gain pace above the $20,550 resistance. The price is now trading near the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving...
