Wellness Wednesday: Black-Eyed Peas Salad with Mint and Onions

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 3 days ago

Ingredients

1 pound black-eyed peas (or four 15-ounce cans, drained)
3 green onions, tops removed and coarsely chopped
1 carrot, peeled and grated
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar 1 cup mint, chopped
1⁄2 red onion, chopped
1 cup greens like spinach, baby kale, or sweet dandelion, chopped
1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper (optional)
Dill (optional for garnish)

Directions

  1. If using dried black-eyed peas, place them in a pot and cover with water.
  2. Bring to a boil; then reduce to a simmer and cover with a lid, tilting lid slightly to let some steam escape.
  3. Cook for an hour, or until peas are tender.
  4. While black-eyed peas are still hot and steaming, mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl, tossing to combine.
  5. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  6. If using canned black-eyed peas, just drain, rinse, and heat on stovetop over medium heat with all other ingredients until warmed through (5-6 minutes).
  7. Garnish with dill, if using.
  8. Serve warm or cold.
