The California legislature has passed a Cal NORML-sponsored bill, AB 2188 (Quirk), that would ban workplace discrimination due to drug tests for inactive metabolites of THC. The most commonly used drug test by employers, urine tests, can pick up a worker’s cannabis use days or weeks before they show up for work and have no correlation with on-the-job impairment. Urine testing is the most common way that marijuana users are discriminated against in the workplace.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO