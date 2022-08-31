ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Flex Alert Today

New this summer, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers can be rewarded for saving energy when the state’s grid operator calls a Flex Alert. A Flex Alert is a call for consumers to voluntarily conserve electricity when there is a predicted shortage of energy supply, especially if the grid operator needs to dip into reserves to cover demand.
‘Let’s Change This to That’: Beach and Waterway Cleanup Day on September 17th

Caltrans and the California Coastal Commission are joining forces for the 38th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17 and are inviting the public to participate in cleanup and litter prevention activities throughout September. “The California Coastal Commission’s Coastal Cleanup Day and Caltrans’ Let’s Change This to That stormwater...
Hall of Flowers Equity Grant Available for Small Outdoor and Light Dep Farmers

Press release from the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance:. Big news: Small, licensed, outdoor, and light dep Equity-designated cannabis farmers in California can now access the Hall of Flowers Equity Grant. Today’s cannabis industry was built on the backs of legacy farmers and People of Color who have suffered disproportionately from the...
State Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Information

Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. Today, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Statewide COVID-19...
Cal NORML-Sponsored Bill Passes Legislature to Ban Workplace Discrimination for Cannabis Use Outside Work Hours

The California legislature has passed a Cal NORML-sponsored bill, AB 2188 (Quirk), that would ban workplace discrimination due to drug tests for inactive metabolites of THC. The most commonly used drug test by employers, urine tests, can pick up a worker’s cannabis use days or weeks before they show up for work and have no correlation with on-the-job impairment. Urine testing is the most common way that marijuana users are discriminated against in the workplace.
Tips to Protect Wildlife This Labor Day

Labor day is all about celebrating the efforts and accomplishments of workers across the country. For many, the day off work provides a needed opportunity to relax, spend time with friends and family, or get outdoors. If you choose to celebrate on one of California’s North Coast beaches, make sure you know about the hard work that threatened western snowy plovers are doing!
CDPH Issues Joint Statement on Authorization of Updated Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Boosters

Today, California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, and Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, issued a joint statement on the emergency use authorization in the United States of updated COVID-19 boosters – the Moderna bivalent booster for individuals 18 years of age and older and the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster for individuals 12 years of age and older. This statement follows the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup’s and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) support of the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation.
CHP Launches Labor Day DUI Enforcement Campaign

Labor Day weekend is quickly approaching, and many Californians are preparing to close out the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely and will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) in anticipation of the increased traffic that often accompanies a holiday weekend.
