ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
MARRERO, LA
brproud.com

Energy project is recognized by Gov. Edwards, awarded $50M

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards sends a congratulations to Greater New Orleans, Inc. for the plan to create a new energy source in south Louisiana. The Greater New Orleans, Inc. and its affiliates have been awarded $50 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Challenge for the off-shore win powered hydrogen energy industry cluster. Nicknamed H2theFuture, the project is one of the 21 projects chosen for funding through the American Rescue Plan competitive grant program.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

La. officials report 2,033 new COVID cases, 5 deaths since Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), a total of 2,033 new coronavirus cases and five COVID-related deaths have occurred in the state since Tuesday, August 30. The majority of the new infection cases appear to be in Louisiana’s Northwest region and are...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
PLATTENVILLE, LA
brproud.com

WATCH: State trooper narrowly misses head-on crash with drunk driver

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wrong-way drunk driver nearly collided with a Colorado State Patrol trooper on Tuesday night. Multiple calls came in on Tuesday night around 9:00 p.m. of a wrong-way driver on C-470. A nearby trooper was able to locate the SUV within a few minutes and narrowly missed being hit head-on by the driver. The trooper was able to get the driver to stop on the shoulder, but as he approached the vehicle, the driver backed into the patrol car. Thankfully, there weren’t any injuries to the drunk driver or trooper.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy