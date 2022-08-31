ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Sierra Sun

Offensive word removed, Truckee trail gets new name

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey announced the official name change of a popular Truckee trail to Johnson Canyon, after the Truckee Donner Land Trust petitioned to rename the trail from its offensive former name. The Land Trust acquired Johnson Canyon in 2006. It was formerly called Negro...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Placer County launches anti-trash campaign in North Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County launched a new public awareness campaign this week to help keep trash and litter from polluting Kings Beach and Tahoe City in North Lake Tahoe. Using eye-catching visuals, the campaign encourages people to toss all of their trash into one public bin, which...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

See you at Scotty’s: Tahoe City’s first skate park opens

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Scotty Lapp and his group friends were well acquainted with officers of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Not because they were known for getting into trouble or causing problems around the North Lake Tahoe area, but because of their love of skateboarding. Lapp and...
TAHOE CITY, CA
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
Truckee, CA
Sierra Sun

Tahoe Forest Health adds new doctor in Tahoe City

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Michelle Soraya Pourtabib, MD, has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics-Primary Care in Tahoe City. As a family medicine physician, Dr. Pourtabib provides comprehensive health care, including preventive care and chronic disease management,...
TAHOE CITY, CA
Sierra Sun

Truckee Lions Club to host community health fair

TRUCKEE, Calif. — To celebrate its 90th year, the Truckee Host Lions Club is sponsoring a community health fair that will offer free family health screenings from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Truckee Community Recreation Center, located at 10981 Truckee Way. The health fair...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Regional Heat Advisory Friday Through Tuesday

A heat advisory is up from Friday through Tuesday with very hot afternoon temperatures. Reno will hit 101 on Friday 100 on Saturday and 102 on Sunday and Labor Day. Avoid the hottest part of the day from 1 to 5pm, drink plenty of water, wear light colored clothing, and find some shade and air conditioning to beat the heat.
RENO, NV
Anthony J Lynch

South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing Project

One of the most vexing problems in the Tahoe Basin area has been a lack of available housing for the local workforce. Unfortunately, with the surge in home prices over the past few years, more and more locals have found them themselves priced out of the red-hot housing market. However, South Lake Tahoe has announced plans for a new affordable housing complex called Sugar Pine Village and is set to break ground in May 2023.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe ski resorts look to go farther, faster in 2022-23

With time dwindling between now and when snow covers the Sierra, local ski resorts around the region are quickly bringing to a close work to upgrade lifts and expand terrain. From new gondolas and lifts to opened up ski areas, the Lake Tahoe region’s ski resorts are planning on offering guests more than ever this upcoming season.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Mountain Democrat

PG&E: More than 5,000 lose electricity

PG&E officials report power has been restored to “nearly all” customers in El Dorado County who experienced a blackout Wednesday afternoon. Caltrans public information officer Steve Nelson confirmed the outage was caused by a Caltrans fuel reduction crew masticating along Highway 193 in Kelsey. Nelson said workers hit a PG&E wire.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Forecasts predict Reno's hottest Labor Day weekend ever | Reno Memo

Support local journalism through February with a $1 subscription to RGJ.com! It's probably going to be the hottest Labor Day weekend ever in western Nevada -- 105 degrees isn't out of the question. Heading to the Rib Cook-Off? Stay hydrated -- drink at least as many ounces of water as ribs eaten. And say hi to Jefferson Starship for us; they're appearing Sunday in the musical lineup.  ...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Entertainment on tap: Ski consignment sale; wine festival; history presentation

The biggest consignment sale of the year will be happening daily from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. this Labor Day weekend at the annual Start Haus Ski Consignment Sale. Beginning Friday, Sept. 2, hundreds of high quality used skis will be lined up for sale, including for backcountry, powder, all-mountain, and race skis, among others. In addition, there will be a wide range of ski gear to suit up the entire family.
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Cornhole tourney raises funds for at-risk children

TRUCKEE, Calif. —The bags were flying at the 4th annual Cornhole for a Cause tournament, which benefitted 250 at-risk children ages 3-18 throughout the Northern Sierra communities that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra serves. This year’s winning team and new owners of a set of custom Lake...
TRUCKEE, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 23-25: Traffic accidents and more cows

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 23-25, 2022. August 23. In...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Celebration being held in memory of Kiely Rodni

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group announced it would hold a celebration in memory of Kiely Rodni, the Truckee teen whose disappearance from a party last month launched a large weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her vehicle in a lake near where she had last been seen. The Instagram page @FindKielyRodni […]
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Olympic Valley man involved in fatal collision identified

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Olympic Valley man who died in a multi-vehicle last week has been identified. Tyler J. Kavanagh, 37, died on Friday, Aug. 26 when a driver of a box truck crossed over into oncoming traffic on State Route 89 and collided with Kavanagh, California Highway Patrol reported.
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA

