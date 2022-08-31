Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Offensive word removed, Truckee trail gets new name
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey announced the official name change of a popular Truckee trail to Johnson Canyon, after the Truckee Donner Land Trust petitioned to rename the trail from its offensive former name. The Land Trust acquired Johnson Canyon in 2006. It was formerly called Negro...
Sierra Sun
Placer County launches anti-trash campaign in North Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County launched a new public awareness campaign this week to help keep trash and litter from polluting Kings Beach and Tahoe City in North Lake Tahoe. Using eye-catching visuals, the campaign encourages people to toss all of their trash into one public bin, which...
Sierra Sun
See you at Scotty’s: Tahoe City’s first skate park opens
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Scotty Lapp and his group friends were well acquainted with officers of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Not because they were known for getting into trouble or causing problems around the North Lake Tahoe area, but because of their love of skateboarding. Lapp and...
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Forest Health adds new doctor in Tahoe City
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Michelle Soraya Pourtabib, MD, has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics-Primary Care in Tahoe City. As a family medicine physician, Dr. Pourtabib provides comprehensive health care, including preventive care and chronic disease management,...
Sierra Sun
Truckee Lions Club to host community health fair
TRUCKEE, Calif. — To celebrate its 90th year, the Truckee Host Lions Club is sponsoring a community health fair that will offer free family health screenings from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Truckee Community Recreation Center, located at 10981 Truckee Way. The health fair...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, Nevada)
The crash happened on Curry and Koontz at around 6 p.m. According to the officials, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the crash. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and the car driver was uninjured in the crash. The identity of the victim was not disclosed by the deputies.
2news.com
Regional Heat Advisory Friday Through Tuesday
A heat advisory is up from Friday through Tuesday with very hot afternoon temperatures. Reno will hit 101 on Friday 100 on Saturday and 102 on Sunday and Labor Day. Avoid the hottest part of the day from 1 to 5pm, drink plenty of water, wear light colored clothing, and find some shade and air conditioning to beat the heat.
South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing Project
One of the most vexing problems in the Tahoe Basin area has been a lack of available housing for the local workforce. Unfortunately, with the surge in home prices over the past few years, more and more locals have found them themselves priced out of the red-hot housing market. However, South Lake Tahoe has announced plans for a new affordable housing complex called Sugar Pine Village and is set to break ground in May 2023.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe ski resorts look to go farther, faster in 2022-23
With time dwindling between now and when snow covers the Sierra, local ski resorts around the region are quickly bringing to a close work to upgrade lifts and expand terrain. From new gondolas and lifts to opened up ski areas, the Lake Tahoe region’s ski resorts are planning on offering guests more than ever this upcoming season.
Mountain Democrat
PG&E: More than 5,000 lose electricity
PG&E officials report power has been restored to “nearly all” customers in El Dorado County who experienced a blackout Wednesday afternoon. Caltrans public information officer Steve Nelson confirmed the outage was caused by a Caltrans fuel reduction crew masticating along Highway 193 in Kelsey. Nelson said workers hit a PG&E wire.
Forecasts predict Reno's hottest Labor Day weekend ever | Reno Memo
Support local journalism through February with a $1 subscription to RGJ.com! It's probably going to be the hottest Labor Day weekend ever in western Nevada -- 105 degrees isn't out of the question. Heading to the Rib Cook-Off? Stay hydrated -- drink at least as many ounces of water as ribs eaten. And say hi to Jefferson Starship for us; they're appearing Sunday in the musical lineup. ...
Sierra Sun
Entertainment on tap: Ski consignment sale; wine festival; history presentation
The biggest consignment sale of the year will be happening daily from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. this Labor Day weekend at the annual Start Haus Ski Consignment Sale. Beginning Friday, Sept. 2, hundreds of high quality used skis will be lined up for sale, including for backcountry, powder, all-mountain, and race skis, among others. In addition, there will be a wide range of ski gear to suit up the entire family.
mynews4.com
Four-car, motorcycle crash causes traffic delays on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crash involving four cars and a motorcycle has caused traffic delays on eastbound I-80 before the Wells Ave. exit Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on eastbound I-80 near Valley Road around 3:12 p.m. When News 4-Fox 11 reached out to...
Sierra Sun
Cornhole tourney raises funds for at-risk children
TRUCKEE, Calif. —The bags were flying at the 4th annual Cornhole for a Cause tournament, which benefitted 250 at-risk children ages 3-18 throughout the Northern Sierra communities that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra serves. This year’s winning team and new owners of a set of custom Lake...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 23-25: Traffic accidents and more cows
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 23-25, 2022. August 23. In...
Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
Celebration being held in memory of Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group announced it would hold a celebration in memory of Kiely Rodni, the Truckee teen whose disappearance from a party last month launched a large weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her vehicle in a lake near where she had last been seen. The Instagram page @FindKielyRodni […]
Sierra Sun
Olympic Valley man involved in fatal collision identified
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Olympic Valley man who died in a multi-vehicle last week has been identified. Tyler J. Kavanagh, 37, died on Friday, Aug. 26 when a driver of a box truck crossed over into oncoming traffic on State Route 89 and collided with Kavanagh, California Highway Patrol reported.
Legends Bay Casino, the first new Reno-Sparks casino in decades, holds grand opening
Trays of wine and hors d'oeuvres moved across the gaming floor of Legends Bay Casino late Tuesday, the edibles quickly making their way into the hands of various guests eager to experience the first new casino to open in Reno-Sparks in more than two decades. For Olympia Gaming CEO Gary Goett, it’s a...
