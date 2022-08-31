Read full article on original website
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Dodgers News: Former Dodger Star Getting it Done Playing Out of the Country
Yasiel is 'getting Puiggy with it' over in Korea.
Dodgers: Former Dodgers World Series Champion Aj Pollock Hits Baseball Milestone
Former Dodgers outfielder Aj Pollock has had the longevity of a baseball career that many can only dream of having
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Looks on the Positive Side After Losing Series to Mets
L.A. star Freddie Freeman was more focused on the return of pitcher Clayton Kershaw than on the Dodgers' series loss to a potential playoff opponent.
Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games
Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
MLB cites Angel Hernandez’s horrific Red Sox-Yankees ALDS in response to lawsuit
In its latest response to umpire Angel Hernandez’s discrimination lawsuit, Major League Baseball said Hernandez would have umpired the 2018 World Series if not for a poor performance in the Red Sox-Yankees ALDS that year.
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen suggests $300 million budget limit for the team moving forward
The New York Mets have the highest MLB payroll in 2022 at $282 million, spending significantly more than the Los
numberfire.com
Luis Robert (wrist) leaves White Sox for child birth
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert (wrist) left the team to attend the birth of his child. The White Sox said they don't intend to put Robert on the paternity list since rosters expanded and they already called up Adam Haseley from Triple-A Charlotte. Robert hasn't played since August 25 due to a wrist injury and it's not clear whether he would have been available for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Daniel Mengden and the Kansas City Royals. A.J. Pollock will make another start in the outfield for the White Sox and hit seventh. Haseley is not in the lineup.
Bernstein: It's 'inexcusable' for White Sox executives to not address Tony La Russa's leave of absence
670 The Score midday host Dan Bernstein was astonished that a White Sox executive on Wednesday didn’t address manager Tony La Russa taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team as he undergoes additional testing for a medical issue.
Yardbarker
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'
Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
Jacob deGrom in disbelief over Brandon Nimmo robbing HR from Dodgers
The New York Mets are playing what easily could be a preview of the NLCS this year against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They entered Wednesday night with the two best records in the National League. However, the Dodgers have a commanding lead in the NL West. Whereas the Mets lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves is just three games. That made this matchup even more crucial for the Mets. Thankfully for them, they had their ace, Jacob deGrom on the hill.
Yardbarker
Braves announce a plethora of moves as rosters expand
Arcia and Chavez have been critical pieces to the Braves this season. It’s fantastic to see both of them back in Atlanta. Arcia has been out since August 9th with a hamstring injury. Before that, he was filling in splendidly for the injured Ozzie Albies, but I don’t expect him to go back to starting. With Vaughn Grissom emerging, Arcia is likely to return to his role as the team’s primary utility man.
FOX Sports
Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati,...
Corey Seager Chasing Rangers Homer History
Now that the shortstop has surpassed his career high in homers, is the Texas top 10 single-season list in sight?
Yardbarker
White Sox Play With 'Hype' to Defeat Royals 7-1 and Take Series
On Thursday, the Chicago White Sox won their second-straight game under acting manager Miguel Cairo. With Tony La Russa on indefinite medical leave and undergoing tests for an unspecified health issue, Cairo is assuming the skipper role for the time being. The White Sox held a players-only meeting before the...
Underachieving White Sox hold another players-only meeting as they prepare for life without Tony La Russa
Trying to make a final push in hopes of salvaging a lost season, the White Sox held another players-only meeting Thursday ahead of a series finale against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.
FOX Sports
MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation...
White Sox raise white flag
Last year's surprising AL Central crown drove expectations that the White Sox could compete for a World Series championship this year. Reality check: Heading into the final month of the regular season, the Sox are two games under .500 and five games back in the division after losing five games in a row.
Yankees promote top prospect Oswald Peraza as fans demand roster changes
As the complaints and protests were reaching threat level midnight in the Bronx, the New York Yankees have finally made a constructive decision to quiet down their fanbase amid this current dismal stretch of play. On Thursday, Sept. 1, as rosters were set to expand, the organization promoted No. 3...
Yardbarker
White Sox' Outfielder Luis Robert Away From Team
Chicago White Sox' outfielder Luis Robert will be away from the team until this weekend. Robert flew home to Cuba to welcome his child into the world. The club will not place him on the paternity list, however. Robert has missed stretches of action due to a wrist injury over...
