Washington, DC

DC attorney general sues billionaire and MicroStrategy over $25 million in taxes

By Ryan King
 3 days ago

Washington, D.C. , a ttorney general Karl Racine is suing MicroStrategy and its billionaire co-founder, Michael Saylor, for an alleged tax evasion scheme.

Racine is suing to recoup Saylor's "unpaid income tax liability" and collect "treble damages and civil penalties" for the alleged tax scheme. The attorney general accused MicroStrategy of "conspiring to help" Saylor avoid roughly $25 million worth of taxes.

"With this lawsuit, we’re putting residents and employers on notice that if you enjoy all the benefits of living in our great city while refusing to pay your fair share in taxes, we will hold you accountable," Racine tweeted .

MicroStrategy is a business intelligence and software company. Under Saylor's leadership, the company purchased roughly $4 billion in Bitcoin, CNBC reported . He left his perch as CEO of the company earlier this month. Saylor was estimated to have a net worth of $1.6 billion as of last April, according to Forbes.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Michael Saylor, chairman and CEO of MicroStrategy.


To avoid hefty Washington taxes, Saylor claimed that he resided outside of the city, in states such as Florida or Virginia, according to the suit. But he maintained an apartment in Georgetown and had a yacht on the Potomac River during the time period in question, per the suit. Multiple posts and photos of his Washington apartment from his social media accounts were cited in the suit.

"[The district attorney] also alleges that MicroStrategy had detailed information confirming that Saylor was in fact a DC resident, but instead of accurately reporting his address to local and federal tax authorities and withholding DC taxes, collaborated with Saylor to facilitate his tax evasion," noted a press release from the attorney general's office.

The suit comes after whistleblowers sued Saylor, claiming he failed to meet his tax obligations from 2014 through 2020, according to the press release. That separate suit was filed under Washington's False Claims Act and was among the first of its kind, according to the attorney general's office. It is illegal to "knowingly conceal, avoid, or decrease an obligation to pay the District," under the False Claims Act, per the release.

Racine filed his lawsuit in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia after investigating the allegations made in the whistleblower case.

The Washington Examiner reached out to MicroStrategy for comment.

"With this lawsuit, OAG is seeking to recover unpaid income taxes and penalties from both Saylor and MicroStrategy that could total more than $100 million," the press release added.

