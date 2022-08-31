Read full article on original website
Press Banner
Boulder Creek-Based Waste Hauler Kicked Out of County
A Boulder Creek trash and recycling collector that hadn’t been paying the money it owed the County of Santa Cruz—or keeping up with regulations—has lost the right to work in Santa Cruz County. The owner of Kunz Valley Trash, 66-year-old Jack Kunz, says he’ll now be forced...
westsideconnect.com
Denair Gaslight Theater | Studio209
Studio209 visits the Denair Gaslight Theater this week, a historical site that dates back to the 1930's and now serves as a community conservatory for the small town of Denair. Website: www.Studio209.tv. Twitter: @209Magazine. Instagram: @209Magazine. Produced By: Frankie Tovar. #Historical #CommunityTheatre #209.
knbr.com
Mayor calls police after heated meeting regarding 49ers, Santa Clara
The battle between the 49ers and Santa Clara has reached a conclusion of sorts, but it was apparently preceded by a massive blowup that led to the police being called. According to reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle, a closed session involving Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor and the city council got heated during a discussion surrounding lawsuits between the city and the 49ers organization.
westsideconnect.com
A multitude of fun awaits at the 2022 Newman Fall Festival
The mercury may say otherwise, but Newman will be heralding the oncoming arrival of autumn this weekend with the Newman Fall Festival. The temperatures for the run of the festival are all expected to be over 100 degrees, with a high of 106 degrees on Saturday and 111 on Sunday.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Lottery Scratchers Player Becomes 2nd to Win Record $20M Jackpot
A lucky woman in San Jose became the second lottery player this year to win the $20 million jackpot prize on a Scratchers ticket, according to the California Lottery. Mary Orozco was visiting the Hawaiian Islands when she found out she had the multimillion-dollar Set For Life Millionaire Edition ticket with the richest Scratchers award in California Lottery history.
fooddive.com
Kraft Heinz opens new California distribution center
Kraft Heinz opened a new Lathrop, California, distribution center in June aimed at improving fill rate speeds for getting products to customers, as well as reducing the company’s carbon footprint. The food company partnered with logistics companies Ryder System and Prologis to build the 650,000-square-foot facility. Prologis and Ryder...
KCRA.com
Forward progress stopped for wildfire burning in Calaveras County near Copperopolis
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Crews stopped forward progress for a wildfire burning in Calaveras County near Copperopolis on Friday afternoon. The Tower Fire is burning near Rock Creek Road and Salt Spring Reservoir, east of Milton, according to Cal Fire. The fire has burned about 73 acres and is about 75% contained, authorities said, as of 7:30 a.m on Saturday. Containment is not a measure of how much of the fire is extinguished but rather how much of a perimeter around the fire is established to prevent it from spreading.
KSBW.com
Excessive heat warning issued in the Santa Cruz mountains
SAN LORENZO, Calif. — The Central Coast is bracing for a heat wave in the coming days that could heat things up during the Labor Day Weekend. Santa Cruz County residents are going to have to deal with it. There's not a lot of air conditioning in Santa Cruz because we don't normally get temperatures like what's projected.
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
Suspect arrested in deadly Stockton Golden 1 Credit Union shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities said the suspect in a deadly Stockton shooting at the Golden 1 Credit Union is behind bars. The Stockton Police Department said Laonard Allen Alexander, 43, was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting Thursday. Police said he was taken into custody in San Pablo, California without incident.
WATCH: Drive-by shooting in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A drive-by shooting took place on early Tuesday morning according to the Madera Police Department. Officers say that they are currently investigating a drive-by shooting that took place at approximately 3:00 a.m. on North Lake Street and Garfield Avenue. Investigators say that this shooting does appear to be a targeted incident […]
Six puppies stolen from San Jose home
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose woman is searching for her puppies after she said someone stole them from her living room while she was sleeping. “I just want my puppies back and I want any information on who stole them. I’ll give them money to get my puppies back,” said Ashley Kindred, […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident on Highway 84 in Alameda County
A fatal car crash recently occurred on SR-84 near Newark in Alameda County, the California Highway Patrol said. The incident was reported at approximately 9:10 p.m. on eastbound State Route 84 in the vicinity of the Newark Boulevard on-ramp, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
calmatters.network
Amador Valley alum killed in car crash near Arnold
A Livermore man died in a solo-vehicle crash earlier this month while vacationing at his family cabin in the town of Arnold in Calaveras County. Jensen Ybarra, who grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Amador Valley High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery nighttime crash on Aug. 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was 35.
2 accused of robbing woman in Modesto Costco parking lot
MODESTO – Two men have been arrested after they allegedly robbed an elderly woman in the Modesto Costco parking lot early Wednesday afternoon. Modesto police say the suspects went up to the woman when she was in car. One of the suspects then opened the woman's passenger door and took her purse off of the seat. Police say the woman's credit card was then used at a Walmart in Stockton. This helped officers quickly hone-in on the suspects, however. Police soon caught the suspects at a gas station near the store and arrested them. The suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Charles Prince and 19-year-old Leonard Bell. Investigators say they also discovered evidence that another person was a victim of fraud during Prince and Bell's arrest.
King City gang member sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder of young couple
KING CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A 21-year-old Salinas man was sentenced to 58 years to life in prison for the murders of a King City couple last year. Raul Lucas, whom prosecutors said is a member of the Sureno criminal street gang, cursed prosecutors as his sentence was handed down, according to an announcement Wednesday […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect wanted for San Jose homicide gets caught trying to cross border: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A person was arrested trying to cross the Mexican border for a shooting that killed one and wounded another in San Jose, police said Friday morning. The victims were adults who were found on East William Street, near 24th Street, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, San Jose police said.
Shooting at liquor store allegedly started over cigarettes
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — What started off as just another sale escalated to gunshots Monday night at a Stockton liquor store on Jamestown Street. “Just before 10 p.m., our officers responded to a disturbance at Victoria’s Liquor Store,” Officer Joe Silva said. The store owner’s son told FOX40 the disturbance started over a pack of […]
Press Banner
Steven Carrillo Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole
The man who killed Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller during a violent crime spree in the Santa Cruz Mountains two years ago was sentenced on Aug. 26 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Steven Carrillo, 34, also received prison time for attempting to kill...
