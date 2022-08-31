Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
Ways to start saving money for a better future and a bigger bank account
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Asa Jessee has been a financial advisor for 12 years, so he knows a thing or two about managing money. Jessee said, “A lot people come in, they have a lot of goals. Buying a house, buying a car, saving for retirement, saving for education.”
KXII.com
Mercy Ardmore needs more volunteers
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore recently announced they need more volunteers. Rick Baggett has been volunteering at the hospital since he retired five years ago. “I see a lot of people,” Baggett said. “It’s like a compassionate ministry.”. Baggett sells popcorn in the hospital for a...
KTEN.com
Social media threat raises alarms at area schools
(KTEN) — Gunter, Howe, Van Alystne, Whitewright and Celina schools reacted to a potential threat made on social media Thursday morning. The Fannin County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect after a Facebook video was shared that showed someone planning to shoot up a non-specific elementary school. The suspect was said to have had previous residency in the Celina area.
mckinneyonline.com
District 121: When restaurants, boutique hotel will open and what unique ideas officials have for the future
District 121, one of the most anticipated development projects in North Texas, should start opening restaurants and its unique amenities to residents by early next year. The $250 million mixed-use development, located at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road in McKinney, is on track to open its first four restaurants by Spring 2023, according to Miles Prestemon, Chief Operating Officer at Craig International and President of its Development Division. In addition, Kaizen Development’s office building, which will include a 800-space parking garage, should be built and ready by October.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox34.com
Plano man convicted of concealing over $1 million in income from IRS
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Plano man was convicted at trial of concealing over $1 million in income from the IRS, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. After three days of trial, on Thursday, a federal jury found Raymond Griggs, 51, guilty of making a...
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas school districts that accepted donated signs with the nation's motto, 'In God We Trust,' to display in their schools could soon be hit with lawsuits.A group of parents sent cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts on Friday.They want the signs taken down immediately because they say they aren't in compliance with the law.Patriot Mobile, a self-described conservative, Christian business, donated the signs in question to the North Texas school districts.The districts accepted them because of a new law that went into effect in Texas last year, requiring schools...
KTEN.com
Labor Day gas prices dip below $3 in Grayson County
(KTEN) — The Labor Day weekend is here as the Texas statewide gas price average fell for the 11th week in a row. Prices dropped to as low as $2.99 in Van Alstyne, a level not seen in months. "Perfect timing for the Labor Day holiday weekend," said Brad...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTEN.com
Marietta changes policy for school sporting events
MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) — Marietta Public Schools has changed its policy for younger students who attend school sporting events. "Students in the eighth grade and below won't be able to attend games unless they are accompanied by a parent or responsible adult," the district announced in a statement issued last Friday.
KXII.com
Several Grayson County schools cleared after security threat, suspect taken for mental health assessment
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several Grayson County school districts followed emergency security protocols Thursday morning after police said they found a threat on Facebook live. “An individual had posted videos of himself brandishing weapons and making threats towards an unspecified elementary school that he was going to shoot up a school,” said Jeff Burge, the director of safety and security at Van Alstyne ISD.
Texas Original opens medical cannabis dispensary in Frisco
The Frisco location offers pickup for medical cannabis prescriptions from noon to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at OmniLife Wellness, located at 8380 Warren Parkway, Ste. 100. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas Original opened Frisco’s first medical cannabis pickup location in collaboration with OmniLife Wellness on Aug. 25, according to a news...
This Abandoned Texas Mall Has Been Left For Dead!
Does this mean there is no Food Court? I grew up with MALLS! I like malls. I guess because when I was growing up, my friends and I would hang out at the mall, it was a thing. But, let's be real, MALLS are going out of style. More and more stores are leaving malls and fewer and fewer people are going to malls. So, when I see a mall like this one in Texas, it saddens me but I'm not surprised.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Whataburger submits plans for new restaurant on FM 407
A new Whataburger drive-thru restaurant is expected to be coming soon to southern Denton County. The town of Bartonville recently revealed that the Texas fast food favorite has submitted plans to build a new location on the corner of Blanco Road and FM 407, across the street from Kroger in Lantana Town Center.
KTEN.com
Psych ward reopens at Wilson N. Jones
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center is preparing for new patients at its refurbished psych wing. "Our goal of the behavioral health unit is to provide health care through hope, healing and wellness," said Rochello Govindasamy, Director of Nurses Behavioral Health. The wing had been...
KTEN.com
Sherman gas station scammer offers 'pure gold'
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — If someone approaches you with gold jewelry claiming that it's valuable, it may be too good to be true. "We have had customers bring in items like this ring, and have been asking us if it's real, it it's gold, how much is it worth," said Deanna Fri, co-owner of The Jewelers Bench in Sherman.
eparisextra.com
Former local teachers arrested for alleged theft from RRV Fair Association
On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property. On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property, $2,500 to $30k from the Red River Valley Fair Association. Steven Tucker served as Executive Director of the association and Susan Tucker was appointed by her husband as Executive Assistant.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Certain Vehicles as Thefts Increase
Local police say demand for catalytic converters has reached new levels lately. The device is found under many vehicles as part of the exhaust system. In the past year, State Farm data has shown that Texas had the 2nd most insurance claims due to theft, right behind California. Dallas and Tarrant counties have some of the highest cases according to AAA.
texasoutdoorsjournal.com
UPDATE: Bois ‘d Arc Lake
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s lake officials says new lake is filling slowly but still no projection on opening date. Like most Texans, Dan Bennett of Pottsboro has spent most of the summer praying for rain. With oppressive heat bearing down in mid-July and much of the state locked in the grip of a bad drought, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County were doing a rain dance in hopes of getting some significant moisture.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pastor of DFW Megachurch Steps Down Over Inappropriate Online Relationship
The pastor of a prominent Dallas-Fort Worth megachurch said he had an inappropriate online relationship with a woman and will step down from preaching and teaching. Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village Church in Flower Mound, told his congregation Sunday that the relationship was not sexual or romantic. But elders at the Southern Baptist church believed the messages exchanged over Instagram were “unguarded and unwise” and “revealed something unhealthy in me,” Chandler said.
KTEN.com
Gordonville man faces child indecency charges
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — A Grayson County man is jailed, facing charges of indecency with a child. In March, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office received reports of criminal activity at a Gordonville residence in the 400 block of Oak Trail Street in March. "The investigation revealed criminal actions had...
Comments / 0