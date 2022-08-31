ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, TX

KXII.com

Mercy Ardmore needs more volunteers

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore recently announced they need more volunteers. Rick Baggett has been volunteering at the hospital since he retired five years ago. “I see a lot of people,” Baggett said. “It’s like a compassionate ministry.”. Baggett sells popcorn in the hospital for a...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Social media threat raises alarms at area schools

(KTEN) — Gunter, Howe, Van Alystne, Whitewright and Celina schools reacted to a potential threat made on social media Thursday morning. The Fannin County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect after a Facebook video was shared that showed someone planning to shoot up a non-specific elementary school. The suspect was said to have had previous residency in the Celina area.
CELINA, TX
mckinneyonline.com

District 121: When restaurants, boutique hotel will open and what unique ideas officials have for the future

District 121, one of the most anticipated development projects in North Texas, should start opening restaurants and its unique amenities to residents by early next year. The $250 million mixed-use development, located at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road in McKinney, is on track to open its first four restaurants by Spring 2023, according to Miles Prestemon, Chief Operating Officer at Craig International and President of its Development Division. In addition, Kaizen Development’s office building, which will include a 800-space parking garage, should be built and ready by October.
MCKINNEY, TX
Grayson County, TX
fox34.com

Plano man convicted of concealing over $1 million in income from IRS

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Plano man was convicted at trial of concealing over $1 million in income from the IRS, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. After three days of trial, on Thursday, a federal jury found Raymond Griggs, 51, guilty of making a...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas school districts that accepted donated signs with the nation's motto, 'In God We Trust,' to display in their schools could soon be hit with lawsuits.A group of parents sent cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts on Friday.They want the signs taken down immediately because they say they aren't in compliance with the law.Patriot Mobile, a self-described conservative, Christian business, donated the signs in question to the North Texas school districts.The districts accepted them because of a new law that went into effect in Texas last year, requiring schools...
MANSFIELD, TX
KTEN.com

Labor Day gas prices dip below $3 in Grayson County

(KTEN) — The Labor Day weekend is here as the Texas statewide gas price average fell for the 11th week in a row. Prices dropped to as low as $2.99 in Van Alstyne, a level not seen in months. "Perfect timing for the Labor Day holiday weekend," said Brad...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Marietta changes policy for school sporting events

MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) — Marietta Public Schools has changed its policy for younger students who attend school sporting events. "Students in the eighth grade and below won't be able to attend games unless they are accompanied by a parent or responsible adult," the district announced in a statement issued last Friday.
MARIETTA, OK
KXII.com

Several Grayson County schools cleared after security threat, suspect taken for mental health assessment

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several Grayson County school districts followed emergency security protocols Thursday morning after police said they found a threat on Facebook live. “An individual had posted videos of himself brandishing weapons and making threats towards an unspecified elementary school that he was going to shoot up a school,” said Jeff Burge, the director of safety and security at Van Alstyne ISD.
SHERMAN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

This Abandoned Texas Mall Has Been Left For Dead!

Does this mean there is no Food Court? I grew up with MALLS! I like malls. I guess because when I was growing up, my friends and I would hang out at the mall, it was a thing. But, let's be real, MALLS are going out of style. More and more stores are leaving malls and fewer and fewer people are going to malls. So, when I see a mall like this one in Texas, it saddens me but I'm not surprised.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Psych ward reopens at Wilson N. Jones

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center is preparing for new patients at its refurbished psych wing. "Our goal of the behavioral health unit is to provide health care through hope, healing and wellness," said Rochello Govindasamy, Director of Nurses Behavioral Health. The wing had been...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman gas station scammer offers 'pure gold'

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — If someone approaches you with gold jewelry claiming that it's valuable, it may be too good to be true. "We have had customers bring in items like this ring, and have been asking us if it's real, it it's gold, how much is it worth," said Deanna Fri, co-owner of The Jewelers Bench in Sherman.
SHERMAN, TX
eparisextra.com

Former local teachers arrested for alleged theft from RRV Fair Association

On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property. On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property, $2,500 to $30k from the Red River Valley Fair Association. Steven Tucker served as Executive Director of the association and Susan Tucker was appointed by her husband as Executive Assistant.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Certain Vehicles as Thefts Increase

Local police say demand for catalytic converters has reached new levels lately. The device is found under many vehicles as part of the exhaust system. In the past year, State Farm data has shown that Texas had the 2nd most insurance claims due to theft, right behind California. Dallas and Tarrant counties have some of the highest cases according to AAA.
CARROLLTON, TX
texasoutdoorsjournal.com

UPDATE: Bois ‘d Arc Lake

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s lake officials says new lake is filling slowly but still no projection on opening date. Like most Texans, Dan Bennett of Pottsboro has spent most of the summer praying for rain. With oppressive heat bearing down in mid-July and much of the state locked in the grip of a bad drought, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County were doing a rain dance in hopes of getting some significant moisture.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pastor of DFW Megachurch Steps Down Over Inappropriate Online Relationship

The pastor of a prominent Dallas-Fort Worth megachurch said he had an inappropriate online relationship with a woman and will step down from preaching and teaching. Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village Church in Flower Mound, told his congregation Sunday that the relationship was not sexual or romantic. But elders at the Southern Baptist church believed the messages exchanged over Instagram were “unguarded and unwise” and “revealed something unhealthy in me,” Chandler said.
KTEN.com

Gordonville man faces child indecency charges

GORDONVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — A Grayson County man is jailed, facing charges of indecency with a child. In March, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office received reports of criminal activity at a Gordonville residence in the 400 block of Oak Trail Street in March. "The investigation revealed criminal actions had...
GORDONVILLE, TX

