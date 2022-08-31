ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenoshan of the Week: 2023 Fairest of the Fair Wylie Jackson

By Madison Goldbeck
 3 days ago
TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you 22-year-old Wylie Jackson. Jackson, a graduate of Westosha Central High School and UW-La Crosse, was crowned the 2023 Fairest of the Fair at the 101st Kenosha County Fair on Saturday.

The Kenosha native attended her first Kenosha County Fair when she was just three months old. According to Kenosha.com, she wowed judges with her fair knowledge, 4-H experience, and passion for agriculture.

“I’m still in shock,” said Jackson. “I dreamed about this forever. I have so much passion for our Kenosha County Fair. To now have the opportunity to take that passion and promote it is just incredible.”

Read the full story at Kenosha.com.

