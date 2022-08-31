ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Chester County officials investigating a police impersonator

By Jim Melwert
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police in Chester County are investigating a report of a possible police impersonator, after a teenager says he was pulled over and handcuffed.

It happened along Bondsville Road in Caln Township on Thursday, August 25 around 10 a.m. Caln Township police chief Joseph Elias says the parents of a 17-year old told them their son was pulled over by a car he described as an unmarked police vehicle.

“The traffic violation or infraction that the boy reported that he was stopped for was very minor in nature,” said Elias. “However, the driver of the police vehicle placed him in handcuffs.”

The person was wearing boots, a black t-shirt and a ballistic vest with “police” across the front. But he was not wearing a badge, didn’t identify himself as an officer and didn’t tell the teenager why he pulled him over.

“Within moments a second black Taurus also driven by a white male dressed in similar police-like clothing stopped, and asked the first individual to release the boy,” sais Elias.

Chief Elias says if you’re getting pulled over, but you’re unsure whether it’s actually a police officer, put your four-way flashers on and call 9-1-1.

“The dispatcher would be able to verify that with the officer,” said Elias.

He adds they checked with area police departments and the descriptions didn’t match. They’re searching for video from nearby homes and businesses to try to identify the car.

The teen says he did not see a gun, but the man who put him in handcuffs had a taser on his belt.

