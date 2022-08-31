Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com
Jeffrey Noah Waters
Jeffrey Noah Waters, 50, of Camden, Ind., passed away on August 31, 2022 following a month long battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was born on June 3, 1972 in Frankfort to the late Tommy F. Waters and Dianna (Coulter) Snapp, she survives. He married Lisa Woods on February 10, 1995 in Frankfort and she preceded him in death on August 25, 2021.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Jason T. Davis
Jason worked and owned his own security business, and he loved everything about that type of work. Jason and Steven were also animal lovers. Jason raised pigeons, throughout his whole life. Jason had many cats and dogs he cared for. Jason’s true loves were his two Boston terriers, Lola and Cooper. They were Jason and Steven’s kids.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Joseph John Helms
Joseph John Helms, 60, of Frankfort, passed on August 29, 2022 at his home. He was born April 13, 1962 in Bermuda to William & Connie E. (Fowler) Helms. gh School which is now Kokomo High School. He has been a longtime Clinton County resident, living in Frankfort for the last 4 years. He had previously lived in Mulberry. Joseph was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was currently working as a mechanic for Caterpillar and had been there for over 20 years. Joseph enjoyed watching races, taking his children to theme parks, and fishing & camping when they were younger.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Inside The Huddle 9/3/22
Don Stock talked with area coaches after Friday nights football games in North Central Indiana. Always brought to you by Susan Kaspar State Farm Insurance in Frankfort.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clintoncountydailynews.com
Witham Celebrating Fall Prevention Month
In honor of Fall Prevention month Witham Health Services will be offering Free Tai Chi classes on Tuesdays in September from 11:00 – 11:45 am. Classes will be held in the Wellness Center located on our main hospital campus in the South Pavilion at 2505 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon. Please call 765-485-8126 for more information.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Sassy’s Salon Player Of The Game For HLTV
Logan Kerschner, Line Backer for Clinton Prairie was the Sassy’s Salon in Delphi Player Of The Game Friday night. We don’t have official results yet on stats and when asked how many tackles Kerschner had Friday night, WILO’S Don Stock said “a ton”. Congratulations Logan, on a “ton” of tackles.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Conference Play Kicks Off on HLTV.com Friday
Unbeaten Clinton Prairie hosts winless Clinton Central for their conference opener (and Corn Bowl bragging right, see photo below) while Sheridan hosts Tri-Central fir its opener. Both games start at 7 p.m. and viewers can have their choice of contest they wish to watch on Hoosierlandtv.com. To watch either game, go to www.hoosierlandtv.com or CLICK HERE.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boil Water Orders Cancelled
He Frankfort Water Works has cancelled two boil water advisories on Thursday,. Boil orders were issued Wednesday for 22 customers on East Jefferson Street and North Kelley Avenue and North Fudge Avenue, including Crescent Court and for 13 customers on Crescent Drive between East Ohio Street and Crescent Court. One of the boil orders was for a hydrant replacement and the other was for a water main break.
RELATED PEOPLE
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton Prairie Remains Unbeaten After Friday Night Game
Clinton Central fell to county rival Clinton Prairie Friday night at Prairie 34-0 The Gophers earn the right to keep the “Corn Bowl” trophy which started last year at Clinton Central. Dan Davis designed and presented the trophy to Clinton Prairie at the end of the game in...
Comments / 0