Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
Miley Cyrus Sells Massive Nashville Farmhouse Estate for $14.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miley Cyrus has sold her staggering rural estate outside of Nashville for $14.5 million, turning over an enormous profit from what she paid for the property just five years ago. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an...
Dolly Parton’s Surprisingly Modest Former Nashville Home Sells for $850,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]
A Nashville home that Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean once owned has sold for a whopping profit. According to the New York Post, Parton and Dean owned the 4,795-square-foot house on a quiet street in suburban Nashville from 1980 until 1996, when they sold it for $140,000. While the two-story, single-family residence is not the lavish mansion one might expect one of the biggest country stars of all time to have lived in, it's a beautiful home that's also a one-of-a-kind piece of country music history.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Looks Smitten Seeing Country Singer In Dazzling Outfit
Last week marked the 15th annual ACM Honors, a ceremony dedicated to celebrating people in front of and behind the cameras in the country music industry. Miranda Lambert was honored there for her career and managed to turn a few heads with her vibrant outfit – especially her husband’s.
Dolly Parton’s Former Tennessee Home Sells After 12 Years On The Market
After over a decade on the market, The former longtime home of Dolly Parton herself has sold. Parton used to live there with husband Carl Dean and first purchased the property in 1980. Back then, its price tag was $50,000, which the New York Post notes are the equivalent of $190,400 today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs
Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
People
Kathie Lee Gifford on 'New Beginnings' in Nashville: 'So Wonderful to Be a Private Person for Change'
Kathie Lee Gifford is enjoying life out of the public eye. The former Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee co-host stepped out of the spotlight for a quieter pace of life — and she's found happiness in Nashville. "For the first time after longing to be back in California...
Dolly Parton Says She You’re “Automatically High” The Second You Get On Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton go way back. They arrived in Nashville around the same time, and Dolly says they both started writing for Combine music and became fast friends during their early days in the industry:. “Willie and I came to town about the same time. Back in 1964,...
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae’s Relationship Timeline
Kane Brown has been married to Katelyn Jae since 2018. Here's a timeline of the singer's relationship with Jae, from how they met to the number of kids they have.
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Denver Used A Chainsaw To Split Bed In Half When Divorcing Annie Martell
John Denver’s two marriages ended bitterly even though he sang sweetly of his first wife, Annie Martell, in the 1974 song “Annie’s Song,” he didn’t for once speak kindly of his second wife, Cassandra Delaney. In his autobiography, Take Me Home, he revealed how Cassandra made the relationship hell for him to live, “Before our short-lived marriage ended in divorce, she managed to make a fool of me from one end of the valley to the other.”
People
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Who Was Luke Bell? Everything to Know About the Late Country Singer’s Family, Net Worth, Music
Singer Luke Bell was an up-and-coming artist on the country music scene before he tragically died at age 32. The Pima Country Office of Medical Examiner confirmed his death to Closer on August 30 after he was reported missing a week earlier in Tucson, Arizona. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late performer.
ETOnline.com
Jon Pardi Shares the Best Part of Newlywed Life and Touring With Wife Summer (Exclusive)
Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan are taking their newlywed bliss on the road! The "Last Night Lonely" singer always has his wife along for the ride when he hits the road to tour, giving them a chance to grow as a couple. “I still think figuring things out is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jamey Johnson & Chris Stapleton’s Cover Of Waylon Jennings’ “Luckenbach, Texas” Is Pure & Simple Country Music Perfection
At a benefit show in Nashville at 3rd and Lindsley back in 2020, two country powerhouses in Chris Stapleton and Jamey Johnson teamed up for a rendition of Waylon Jennings’ hit “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love).”. They gave it a bit of a soulful, bluesy...
Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits
Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Luke Bryan’s ‘Country On’ Video Tips a Hat to Blue Collar Workers [Watch]
Luke Bryan's "Country On" video puts some of America's hardest working individuals in the spotlight. The video opens with a nod to Bryan's own upbringing on a peanut farm. After parking his tractor, the country singer hopes into his pickup truck and heads for town. Along the way, he encounters the very people he sings about in the lyrics: Farmers, big rig drivers and cowboys.
Brooks & Dunn Honor Miranda Lambert With Stellar Rendition Of “Kerosene” At ACM Honors
The elusive ACM Triple Crown Award is an honor actually worth writing home about. In order to receive the Triple Crown, an artist must hold this trio of titles: New Vocalist of the Year, Male/Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year, making it easy to see why the award is hard to come by.
Comments / 0