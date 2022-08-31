ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fox News

California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state

As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
MarketRealist

Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars

One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
Slate

California’s Ban on Gas Cars Can’t Fail

That sound you heard on Wednesday was the roar of 1,000 engines sputtering with the knowledge that the end is nigh. That’s when California announced it would begin phasing in a ban on sales of new gas-powered cars in the state: By 2035, per terms first laid out in a 2020 executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom, automakers will no longer be allowed to sell cars within state lines unless they’re powered by electric-charge batteries or hydrogen fuel cells (or are plug-in hybrids, in certain instances). Companies will also have to meet benchmarks along the way: By 2026, 35 percent of their sales must consist of zero-emission vehicles, and by 2030, 68 percent. The California Air Resources Board will enforce these standards, with the power to impose fines on carmakers that violate the rule, and to ensure the batteries used in their electric vehicles are long-lasting and recyclable.
Fox News

Chinese province aims to be first to ban sales of gasoline cars

A Chinese province announced its plan to become the country's first region to ban gasoline- and diesel-powered cars. "By 2030, the whole province will ban sales of fueled vehicles," reads the "Carbon Peak Implementation Plan" written by Hainan island, a province in the South China Sea, according to the Associated Press.
Business Insider

Ford is slashing thousands of jobs as it goes electric. Experts say a tidal wave of layoffs will rock the industry as it undergoes a seismic shift.

The global auto industry is barreling full steam toward an electric future. Ford in August confirmed it will lay off roughly 3,000 workers as part of its restructuring. Electric cars require less manual labor and different skillsets than conventional vehicles. Automakers from General Motors to Toyota are on a mission...
CarBuzz.com

Government Forces Toyota To Invest In American Battery Production

Toyota may have introduced the bZ4X in recent months as its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), but that hasn't stopped environmental groups from critiquing the company's reticence to commit to EVs. And while it remains committed to offering something for the varied needs of its customers, the automaker is smart enough to know it will be left behind if it doesn't embrace electric vehicles.
electrek.co

Tesla visits graphite mine and factory in Quebec

Tesla has recently visited Nouveau Monde’s graphite mine and processing factory in Quebec, as the automaker is increasingly looking to establish a factory in Canada. Nouveau Monde Graphite is a Quebec-based company developing a graphite mine and processing facilities to supply automakers and battery manufacturers with the critical material for creating the anode part of a battery cell.
