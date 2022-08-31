Read full article on original website
California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state
As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
Washington Examiner
Automakers rush to sell electric vehicles before Biden signs bill with new rules
Automakers are scrambling to sell their electric vehicles before Friday to get in front of new, more stringent requirements tax credits for the cars that will kick in when President Joe Biden signs the clean energy and healthcare bill set for a vote in the House at the end of the week.
California lawmakers just passed a bill that could force Tesla to stop calling its beta software 'Full Self Driving' in the state — now, it's up to Gov. Newsom to sign it into law
"People in California think Full Self-Driving is fully automated when it's not," Senate Transportation Committee Chair Lena Gonzalez said.
Washington Examiner
California won't let you charge the electric car it wants to force you to buy
California has reaffirmed its commitment to banning gasoline-powered cars and requiring all new sales to be of electric cars in coming years. Now, California’s grid operator is telling residents not to charge their electric cars during regular heat waves in order to avoid straining the grid. Residents have been...
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars
One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
Slate
California’s Ban on Gas Cars Can’t Fail
That sound you heard on Wednesday was the roar of 1,000 engines sputtering with the knowledge that the end is nigh. That’s when California announced it would begin phasing in a ban on sales of new gas-powered cars in the state: By 2035, per terms first laid out in a 2020 executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom, automakers will no longer be allowed to sell cars within state lines unless they’re powered by electric-charge batteries or hydrogen fuel cells (or are plug-in hybrids, in certain instances). Companies will also have to meet benchmarks along the way: By 2026, 35 percent of their sales must consist of zero-emission vehicles, and by 2030, 68 percent. The California Air Resources Board will enforce these standards, with the power to impose fines on carmakers that violate the rule, and to ensure the batteries used in their electric vehicles are long-lasting and recyclable.
Fox News
Chinese province aims to be first to ban sales of gasoline cars
A Chinese province announced its plan to become the country's first region to ban gasoline- and diesel-powered cars. "By 2030, the whole province will ban sales of fueled vehicles," reads the "Carbon Peak Implementation Plan" written by Hainan island, a province in the South China Sea, according to the Associated Press.
Ford is slashing thousands of jobs as it goes electric. Experts say a tidal wave of layoffs will rock the industry as it undergoes a seismic shift.
The global auto industry is barreling full steam toward an electric future. Ford in August confirmed it will lay off roughly 3,000 workers as part of its restructuring. Electric cars require less manual labor and different skillsets than conventional vehicles. Automakers from General Motors to Toyota are on a mission...
Some Automakers Didn't Take Climate Change Seriously. California's New Gasoline Car Ban is Making Them Face Reality
For decades, the government mostly relied on economic rewards to spur an EV transition. Now the climate laggards are seeing consequences
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
AOL Corp
Several states will follow California’s lead in banning gas-powered car sales by 2035
Traffic-related greenhouse gas emissions account for a large portion of total U.S. emissions. In an effort to cut down on the pollutant and move away from reliance on fossil fuels, states and car companies alike are throwing their weight behind an electric vehicle revolution. Some states even plan to offer...
The surprising history of how electric vehicles have played the long game and won
Electric vehicles, we are often told, are the future. A whole range of carmakers and nations have plans to go electric. The largest US manufacturer, General Motors, says it will phase out fossil-fuel vehicles by 2035. Norway has set a goal to end sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2025, the UK by 2030, and France by 2040.
CARS・
Government Forces Toyota To Invest In American Battery Production
Toyota may have introduced the bZ4X in recent months as its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), but that hasn't stopped environmental groups from critiquing the company's reticence to commit to EVs. And while it remains committed to offering something for the varied needs of its customers, the automaker is smart enough to know it will be left behind if it doesn't embrace electric vehicles.
electrek.co
Tesla visits graphite mine and factory in Quebec
Tesla has recently visited Nouveau Monde’s graphite mine and processing factory in Quebec, as the automaker is increasingly looking to establish a factory in Canada. Nouveau Monde Graphite is a Quebec-based company developing a graphite mine and processing facilities to supply automakers and battery manufacturers with the critical material for creating the anode part of a battery cell.
