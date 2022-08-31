Read full article on original website
Murder suspect dies in Choctaw Co. Jail
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A man arrested in a Boswell murder earlier this year was found dead in his cell at the Choctaw County Jail, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Friday. According to the OSBI, Charles Gilliland, 64, was assaulted by two inmates Aug. 18 and hospitalized before...
Three arrested in McAlester drug bust
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested after a drug bust at a McAlester home. The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office said Brittany Mekler, Nicholas Underwood and Cory Weidner were all charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies said they recovered half a pound methamphetamine,...
OSBI investigating inmate’s death in Choctaw County
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into an in-custody death in Choctaw County.
Man Eludes Choctaw County Deputies During Chase
Choctaw County authorities are searching for a man who led officers on a chase in a stolen SUV. They identified the suspect as Jacob German. The pursuit began in Grant and went to Hamden in the vehicle he stole from Hugo. German bailed after driving into a wooded area and fled on foot.
Hugo car theft suspect eludes pursuers
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Authorities in Choctaw County are searching for a man who led them on a chase with a stolen sport utility vehicle. Sheriff Terry Park identified the suspect as Jacob German in a Facebook post. German allegedly led authorities from Grant all the way to Hamden in the SUV that had been stolen in Hugo.
Durant police arrest suspect in string of auto burglaries
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Durant Police Department arrested a man wanted in a string of auto burglaries. Detective Brandon Mitchell said there were about 20 vehicle break-ins on Tuesday night. Police arrested 34-year-old Stevie Joe McClain. "An officer spotted their vehicle at a residence here at North 2nd...
Gunfire follows argument at Antlers dispensary
ANTLERS, Okla. (KTEN) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after one person was shot at an Antlers medical marijuana dispensary on Wednesday morning. An FBI spokesperson said the co-owners of Southern Cannabis Company in the 200 block of Southwest C Street got into an argument. Joseph MacDonald, who...
Man goes missing; Silver Alert issued
IDABEL, Okla. (KSLA) — A southeast Oklahoma man disappeared Wednesday afternoon. Oklahoma Highway Patrol later issued a Silver Alert for William Francis on behalf of the Idabel Police Department. The 77-year-old stands 5′11″ tall, weighs 225 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes. He last was...
Arkansas man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
An Arkansas man died in a vehicle crash in McCurtain County, Okla., on Thursday.
High-speed chase leads to crash in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A high-speed chase in Bryan County ended when the driver crashed into a creek bed early Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Colton Vickrey, of Midwest City, led officers on a chase at a high rate of speed down Prim Rose Lane, about one mile North of Utica.
Two ejected from boat after striking sandbar on Lake Eufaula
LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. — Two people were ejected from a boat after striking a sandbar when the boat was trying to stop Friday night on Lake Eufaula, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said as the boat was heading south toward the Belle Star Boat Ramp, the boat hit...
Accident claims life of Pittsburg man
A crash in Crawford County, Kansas, Wednesday night claimed the life of a 21-year-old man from Pittsburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened on S. 200th Street near the Atkinson Municipal Airport when Caden Anderson’s Chevy Tahoe went off the road, hit a culvert and overturned. Anderson...
Eufaula woman shares story about being hit by impaired driver ahead of Labor Day
Amber Graham’s life changed forever 21 years ago. She said she was driving back from the grocery store with her boyfriend when a man under the influence of alcohol hit her vehicle head on.
New information about fatal crash in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — We now know more about what happened in a fatal accident Friday morning on State Highway 48 just south of Coleman in Johnston County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Vickie Ringdahl of Coleman was southbound in a Nissan Altima on Highway 48 shortly after 11 a.m. when an eastbound dump truck tried to cross the highway at Swamp Creek Road.
Officials recommend boiling water in areas around Lake Eufaula State Park and Checotah in rural eastern Oklahoma
The City of Checotah first notified its water customers of the leak on Sunday. That same morning, Rural Water District #9 of McIntosh County posted on Facebook that the district was relying on the water stored in its tower. The tower held 230,000 gallons of water on Sunday—enough to last...
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Aug 31)
Paris Police arrested Jason Lane Mauldin, 26, of Paris, at his residence at 10:32 Tuesday morning. Mauldin had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault causing severe bodily injury. The warrant stemmed from an incident reported on July 29, 2022, where Mauldin assaulted a female and ruptured her spleen. Officers booked Mauldin and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.
Paris Police Report For Monday (Aug 29)
Paris Police arrested Alyssa Haley Thoms, 31, of Paris, at her residence at 7:56 Friday morning. Thoms was known to have an outstanding felony Lamar County warrant on possession of a controlled substance charge. Officers booked Thoms and later transferred her to the Lamar County Jail. Paris Police worked on...
Social media threat raises alarms at area schools
(KTEN) — Gunter, Howe, Van Alystne, Whitewright and Celina schools reacted to a potential threat made on social media Thursday morning. The Fannin County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect after a Facebook video was shared that showed someone planning to shoot up a non-specific elementary school. The suspect was said to have had previous residency in the Celina area.
UPDATE: Bois ‘d Arc Lake
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s lake officials says new lake is filling slowly but still no projection on opening date. Like most Texans, Dan Bennett of Pottsboro has spent most of the summer praying for rain. With oppressive heat bearing down in mid-July and much of the state locked in the grip of a bad drought, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County were doing a rain dance in hopes of getting some significant moisture.
