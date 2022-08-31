CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police say a suspected Peeping Tom is under arrest after he was caught in the act outside his victim's home. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 1, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person at an apartment on the 500 block of Garden Lake Drive in Riverdale, Georgia.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO