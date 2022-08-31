ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Peeping Tom suspect caught outside window of Clayton County apartment

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police say a suspected Peeping Tom is under arrest after he was caught in the act outside his victim's home. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 1, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person at an apartment on the 500 block of Garden Lake Drive in Riverdale, Georgia.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man strikes friend with 2x4 in fight over tool set, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. - A fight between two men over a tool set turned violent after police say one of the men struck the other in the head with a 2x4. The incident happened Tuesday night off Greenville Street in LaGrange. Officers with the LaGrange Police Department say Douglas Bowman was...
LAGRANGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
City
Lagrange, GA
Lagrange, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Peachtree City Walmart opens "Big Blue" mobile pharmacy after arson

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - As the Peachtree City Walmart continues to recover from an arson, "Big Blue" the mobile pharmacy has rolled in to the rescue. On Aug. 24, 2022, FOX 5 Atlanta confirmed that a 14-year-old girl was responsible for starting the fire last week while shopping with her mother. Authorities have not released the girl's name.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows brawl breakout at mall

Cellphone video shows a brawl erupt on the second floor of Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. One woman told FOX 5 she was at the mall with her three children when the huge fight broke out.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Traffic Accident#Fox
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police: Missing woman located

UPDATE: According to officials with the LaGrange Police Department, Marion Randall has been located. ORIGINAL: LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Police are seeking assistance in finding Marion Randall. Randall was last seen on Greenville Street at 6:00 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 3, […]
LAGRANGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Woman seen stealing wallet at Coweta County Publix

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing a wallet at a local grocery store. Officials say on Aug. 23, the woman was caught on camera taking a wallet while her victim was shopping at Publix. According to investigators, the woman then exited...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police search for 'critically missing' Henry County woman

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County law enforcement are searching for a woman considered "critically missing." Police said Destiny Tyus, who has a developmental condition and requires care, was reported missing at around 4:18 p.m. from Legends Trace in McDonough. She is described as 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds. She has no...
HENRY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy