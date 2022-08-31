ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police reviewing cold case murder of Princella Eppes

ATLANTA - For more than three decades, Princella Eppes' family has had to wonder who shot and killed the 22-year-old inside her apartment. Now, an investigator with the Atlanta Police Department is reviewing the case to try to find them answers. "This right now is everything. I need this," said...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta hospital closing follows national trend

ATLANTA — The loss of Atlanta Medical Center follows a nationwide trend in hospital closings – especially in rural areas, but also in big cities. An analyst who researches the topic called the health care economy the "survival of the fattest." Emory Healthcare is rooted in a university...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Wellstar announces Nov. 1 closure of Atlanta Medical Center in Old Fourth Ward

Wellstar Health System has announced that it will cease operations at Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1 amid “decreasing revenue and increasing costs for staff and supplies due to soaring inflation.” Wellstar has operated the Level 1 Trauma Center on Boulevard in Old Fourth Ward since 2016 when it purchased the 460-bed hospital from Tenent […] The post Wellstar announces Nov. 1 closure of Atlanta Medical Center in Old Fourth Ward appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Neighbors describe chaotic 'gun battle' in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Neighbors in one College Park community describe an epic gun battle that sent those nearby scrambling for cover. Witnesses describe countless shots after they say two men opened fire which ultimately hit several people. FOX 5 reached out to College Park police repeatedly for comment on...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

City leaders 'blindsided' by Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center closure

ATLANTA - The countdown to closure is on for Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center Downtown. In exactly 60 days Wellstar plans to shut the hospital down. "I'm sure it's going to be a bad thing for a lot of people," said Erica Youngblood. Youngblood's husband has been a patient at AMC...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police find man stabbed multiple times at Downtown apartment building

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to figure out who attacked a man found stabbed overnight at a Downtown apartment complex. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 10:24 p.m. on Friday to a building on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. First responders found the man with multiple stab...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Pedestrian killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run

Gwinnett County Police are searching for a black Nissan Sentra driver who is accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Friday morning. The pedestrian was a 66-year-old man and his name has not been released. The driver was in a black Nissan Sentra. The accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Club Drive near McClure Health Science High School. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the pedestrian had no ties to the high school.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

