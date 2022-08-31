Read full article on original website
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Take It All: Atlanta Panhandler Awarded $100 Million After Being Tasered By Cop And Left Paralyzed
A panhandler named Jerry Blasingame was awarded a $100 million settlement after tasered by Atlanta police and left paralyzed
fox5atlanta.com
Police determine gang-related shooting happend off of Ponce de Leon Avenue
Police said a gang dispute left a person shot and seriously injured on Friday night near a busy Midtown-area intersection. Police went to Emory Hillandale Hospital and spoke to DeKalb County Police Department investigators. DeKalb officers said a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in a private...
CBS 46
Atlanta hospital closing leaves employees ‘devastated’, concerned for patients, nurse says
ATLANTA — An insider told us these are dark days at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. A nurse at AMC spoke about the impact this will have on patients, the community and hospital staff. She asked that her identity remain undisclosed. “Devastated, devastated,” she said of the closure. “It’s like...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police reviewing cold case murder of Princella Eppes
ATLANTA - For more than three decades, Princella Eppes' family has had to wonder who shot and killed the 22-year-old inside her apartment. Now, an investigator with the Atlanta Police Department is reviewing the case to try to find them answers. "This right now is everything. I need this," said...
fox5atlanta.com
Countdown begins for Atlanta Medical Center shutdown
In just 60 days, Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center will officially be shutdown. FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to community members and councilmembers about what this means for residents who rely on the hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for 2 suspects in deadly shooting at SW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A man is dead after being shot in what police call a possible drug deal gone wrong. The shooting happened at a home on Lynfield Drive in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night. Police said the victim is a man in his 30s. Police said they are looking for...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta hospital closing follows national trend
ATLANTA — The loss of Atlanta Medical Center follows a nationwide trend in hospital closings – especially in rural areas, but also in big cities. An analyst who researches the topic called the health care economy the "survival of the fattest." Emory Healthcare is rooted in a university...
Video shows Atlanta police recruits smashing window to help save child locked in car
ATLANTA — Even though these police recruits aren’t officially sworn officers, that didn’t stop them from answering the call to protect and serve. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police recruits Boursiquot, De Forest, and Hill were leaving Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q on...
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Two Vehicular Crash in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Police responded to a motor vehicular crash in Fulton County, Georgia, that resulted in the death of two people and injured one other. The crash occurred on the Old National Highway, before 6 p.m, on Tuesday.
Wellstar announces Nov. 1 closure of Atlanta Medical Center in Old Fourth Ward
Wellstar Health System has announced that it will cease operations at Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1 amid “decreasing revenue and increasing costs for staff and supplies due to soaring inflation.” Wellstar has operated the Level 1 Trauma Center on Boulevard in Old Fourth Ward since 2016 when it purchased the 460-bed hospital from Tenent […] The post Wellstar announces Nov. 1 closure of Atlanta Medical Center in Old Fourth Ward appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
WXIA 11 Alive
Jamarion Robinson mural in East Atlanta | 'I had a total of 76 bullet holes in my body'
The mural is located in East Atlanta. Robinson was shot in 2016 in a police raid in East Point.
fox5atlanta.com
US Senators, representatives from Georgia urge Wellstar to keep Atlanta Medical Center open
ATLANTA - In a letter to the CEO of non-profit Wellstar Health System, Georgia leaders on Capitol Hill made a plea to stop the imminent closure of Atlanta Medical Center. Wellstar announced Wednesday it plans to shutter the hospital on Nov. 1. The Atlanta-based hospital is one of Atlanta's trauma centers.
Former workers of Georgia Baptist Hospital saddened by closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — Alfreda Hightower says her Aunt Hattie’s shift was from 6 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon. “That was back in the early 70s. She worked at Georgia Baptist,” Alfreda said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Baptist Hospital...
fox5atlanta.com
Neighbors describe chaotic 'gun battle' in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Neighbors in one College Park community describe an epic gun battle that sent those nearby scrambling for cover. Witnesses describe countless shots after they say two men opened fire which ultimately hit several people. FOX 5 reached out to College Park police repeatedly for comment on...
fox5atlanta.com
City leaders 'blindsided' by Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA - The countdown to closure is on for Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center Downtown. In exactly 60 days Wellstar plans to shut the hospital down. "I'm sure it's going to be a bad thing for a lot of people," said Erica Youngblood. Youngblood's husband has been a patient at AMC...
fox5atlanta.com
Police find man stabbed multiple times at Downtown apartment building
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to figure out who attacked a man found stabbed overnight at a Downtown apartment complex. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 10:24 p.m. on Friday to a building on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. First responders found the man with multiple stab...
accesswdun.com
Pedestrian killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run
Gwinnett County Police are searching for a black Nissan Sentra driver who is accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Friday morning. The pedestrian was a 66-year-old man and his name has not been released. The driver was in a black Nissan Sentra. The accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Club Drive near McClure Health Science High School. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the pedestrian had no ties to the high school.
fox5atlanta.com
This happens every single night: Atlanta trauma surgeon talks about treating shooting survivors
ATLANTA - You see the shootings on the news. Dr. Elizabeth Benjamin sees what happens next, what bullet can do to the body. "It's terrible, it's really terrible," Benjamin says. "Patients come in, they're scared, obviously. They've lost a lot of blood." Dr. Benjamin is the trauma medical director at...
CBS 46
Woman claims body found on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in NW Atlanta is her brother
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Atlanta intersection. A body was found around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near a homeless encampment at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and James Jackson Parkway. Several people at the scene told CBS46 the victim grew up in the area. CBS46...
