Daily Voice

Dozen Displaced By 3-Alarm Newark Fire

A dozen people were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Newark home and spread to nearby buildings overnight, authorities said. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. at 297 Clifton Ave., a 3.5-story wood frame house, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The fire...
NEWARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TINTON FALLS: TWO DRIVERS KILLED IN SERIOUS ACCIDENT

A two-vehicle collision in Tinton Falls that left two people dead yesterday evening remains under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, members of the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Tinton Falls...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Double Fatal Crash Under Investigation

TINTON FALLS – Police are still looking into a crash that claimed two drivers that took place around 7 p.m. on September 1. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that the two vehicles were a 2021 Audi S6 and a 2005 Ford Freestyle. The crash took place at the intersection of Shafto Road (County Route 547) and Asbury Avenue (County Road 16).
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Truck Flips On NJ Turnpike, Eastbound Lanes Blocked

A truck flipped and blocked all lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike eastbound in Carteret, authorities said. The crash occurred at 12:17 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 at the entrance ramp from Roosevelt Avenue to Interchange 12, according to the state Department of Transportation. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow...
CARTERET, NJ
theobserver.com

Lyndhurst PD: He used cell phone cam to take pics up woman’s dress

Well, we can add this one to the “What the hell was he thinking” club. A Hackensack man finds himself behind bars after he reportedly dropped to the floor and began taking photos up a woman’s dress at a store on the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue, Lyndhurst, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, the Lyndhurst Police Department’s spokesman, said.
LYNDHURST, NJ
NJ.com

Police probe shooting incident on Jewett Avenue in Jersey City

Jersey City police are investigating a shooting incident on Jewett Avenue Wednesday afternoon in which occupants in two vehicles fired shots at each other, according to police radio transmissions. The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Jewett and Summit avenues, a city spokesman said. No injuries...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson, Passaic City men arrested in West Railway Avenue shooting

Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on West Railway Avenue, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Carlos Batista, 27, of Passaic City, and, Michael Jaikaran, 27, of Paterson, were each charged with four counts of attempted murder, five counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and certain persons not to have a weapon.
PATERSON, NJ
NBC New York

39 People Displaced, 3 Homes Charred in Overnight Massive Newark Blaze

The American Red Cross is assisting 11 families after a devastating overnight inferno left nearly 40 Newark residents without a place to sleep. Firefighters rushed to Clifton Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday for a fire that appeared to start in an abandoned building on the block. Eventually the flames spread...
NEWARK, NJ

