ocscanner.news
COLTS NECK: STOLEN SUV, BREAK IN, EXCESSIVE SPEED, POLICE PURSUIT, INJURED OFFICER ….
At 5:00a.m. this morning our Officers were notified by the Colts Necks Police Department that a black BMW SUV had been stolen from Freehold Township, had just attempted to break into a home in their town near the Highway 34 border. Our officers began checking that area when we received...
Dozen Displaced By 3-Alarm Newark Fire
A dozen people were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Newark home and spread to nearby buildings overnight, authorities said. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. at 297 Clifton Ave., a 3.5-story wood frame house, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The fire...
ocscanner.news
TINTON FALLS: TWO DRIVERS KILLED IN SERIOUS ACCIDENT
A two-vehicle collision in Tinton Falls that left two people dead yesterday evening remains under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, members of the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Tinton Falls...
Truck Flips On NJ Turnpike, Eastbound Lanes Blocked
A truck flipped and blocked all lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike eastbound in Carteret, authorities said. The crash occurred at 12:17 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 at the entrance ramp from Roosevelt Avenue to Interchange 12, according to the state Department of Transportation. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow...
theobserver.com
Lyndhurst PD: He used cell phone cam to take pics up woman’s dress
Well, we can add this one to the “What the hell was he thinking” club. A Hackensack man finds himself behind bars after he reportedly dropped to the floor and began taking photos up a woman’s dress at a store on the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue, Lyndhurst, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, the Lyndhurst Police Department’s spokesman, said.
Out-Of-State Couple Busted In Leonia With Seven Pounds Of Pot, $11,000 Cash
An out-of-state couple was toting more than seven pounds of pot and $11,000 in suspected proceeds in their sedan when the driver ran a red light at a busy Leonia intersection, authorities said. Sgt. Ray Forsdahl stopped the 2014 Chevrolet Malibu after the violation at the intersection of Broad Avenue...
NJ cop accused of James Bond devices to cheat tolls faces prison
Is saving over $1,000 on tolls worth the risk of prison? Would you expect this from a cop?. Jeffrey Veloz is a 27-year-old Bayonne police officer who is charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and 81 counts of petit larceny. The charges are in New York State where that fourth-degree count could cost him four years in prison.
4 killed, 8 injured when van carrying factory workers crashed on N.J. highway
A shuttle van carrying factory workers crashed in Bergen County early Friday, killing four people and injuring eight on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, police said. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and eight others were taken to area hospitals, according to police. The single-vehicle rollover crash involving a...
4 dead, 8 injured in NJ Palisades Parkway shuttle van crash
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Newark Peace Event Could Cause 24-Hur Traffic Problems
NEWARK, NJ – Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announces that the following streets...
Police probe shooting incident on Jewett Avenue in Jersey City
Jersey City police are investigating a shooting incident on Jewett Avenue Wednesday afternoon in which occupants in two vehicles fired shots at each other, according to police radio transmissions. The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Jewett and Summit avenues, a city spokesman said. No injuries...
N.J. attorney charged with stalking after GPS tracking devices found on vehicles
A lawyer from Bergen County was arrested last week after investigators said he placed several GPS tracking devices on vehicles as part of an ongoing effort to stalk a man. Brett Halloran, 41, of Wykcoff, was charged with one count of fourth-degree stalking and released after a court appearance last Friday, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
Paterson, Passaic City men arrested in West Railway Avenue shooting
Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on West Railway Avenue, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Carlos Batista, 27, of Passaic City, and, Michael Jaikaran, 27, of Paterson, were each charged with four counts of attempted murder, five counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and certain persons not to have a weapon.
hudsoncountyview.com
3rd suspect in Bayonne robbery of elderly woman who was dragged by car caught in Ohio
A third suspect in the Bayonne robbery of an elderly woman in the Costco parking lot, who was also allegedly dragged by a car, was caught in Ohio earlier today, authorities said. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested Gustavo Monteiro, 27, after investigators determined that...
ALERT CENTER: New Jersey man arrested for having loaded gun in Inwood
According to detectives, officers observed a car with a New Jersey registration and excessive window tints traveling eastbound on Burnside Avenue near Wahl Avenue.
NJ superintendent arrested for punching woman in the head, fighting man who intervened
The superintendent for Lodi Public Schools was arrested for punching a woman in the head and fighting a man who tried to intervene, according to court records obtained by NJ.com.
WLBT
CAUGHT ON CAM: Taxi driver drags elderly woman out of cab, leaving her on street
NEW YORK (WCBS) - In New York, the search is on for a cab driver caught on camera forcefully pulling an elderly woman out of his vehicle and leaving her on the street. The woman’s family said she was absolutely terrified but is incredibly grateful for a good Samaritan, who recorded the incident and came to her aid.
NBC New York
39 People Displaced, 3 Homes Charred in Overnight Massive Newark Blaze
The American Red Cross is assisting 11 families after a devastating overnight inferno left nearly 40 Newark residents without a place to sleep. Firefighters rushed to Clifton Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday for a fire that appeared to start in an abandoned building on the block. Eventually the flames spread...
N.J. man killed by freight train in ‘tragic accident,’ official says
A 29-year-old Bergenfield man was fatally struck by a train in what officials described as an accident late Wednesday in Bergen County. The southbound CSX train hit the man near the West Madison Avenue crossing in Dumont around 11:40 p.m., according to police. “The investigation supports that this was not...
