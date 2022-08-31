ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairport Harbor, OH

Don’t flush Goldie: ‘Huge’ goldfish turned ‘ecological pest’ found in Lake Erie

By Justin Dennis, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyREt_0hd5XNwp00

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio ( WJW ) — The Ohio Division of Wildlife is reminding pet fish owners not to release their aquarium fish into state waters, since they can harm native fish species.

Technicians found what appears to be a foot-long goldfish during a fish survey this month on Lake Erie in Fairport Harbor, Ohio, the division posted Monday to its Facebook page .

Though flushing “Goldie” down the toilet or setting it free in a creek may seem an expedient option for an unwanted aquarium pet, it just means they’ll end up in streams and lakes, where they can turn into an ecological pest, according to The Ohio State University.

Goldfish are a non-native and invasive fish species — meaning they’re not supposed to be here, and they can take food away from other native fish, the university’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences reported in 2017 .

Missing Florida teen travels up East Coast in tractor-trailers, is found in rural Virginia

They’re actually from Asia.

“These invasive goldfish can grow to massive sizes by taking food resources from native species of fish,” the college reported. “They have also been found to eat the eggs of other native fish species even further so hurting their future populations. Goldfish also occupy habitats that native fish use for reproduction as well as shelter and are even able to reproduce with the common carp to produce larger, hybrid species that are equally as detrimental to native populations.”

Improper disposal of dead goldfish can also introduce parasites and other diseases to native fish, according to the college.

We’ve heard these warnings before. Last summer, officials in Minnesota reported finding more giant goldfish in waterways, prompting a plea to citizens to stop illegally dumping their unwanted fish into ponds and lakes.

It may look stunning, but officials want you to kill this bug if you see it

Goldfish can grow to the size of a football and are able to survive in frozen lakes and those with very poor water quality because they can live without oxygen for long periods.

The Ohio State University, citing NPR fish biologist Ben Swigle, recommends freezing dead goldfish overnight before disposing of them in the trash. For live fish, you might consider taking them back to the pet store, or giving them a new home (in an aquarium, that is).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Water levels low at lake

CRAWFORD and ASHTABULA COUNTIES (WKBN) — Boaters beware! Water levels at Pymatuning State Park are lower-than-usual due to the summer’s lack of rain. Officials say the reservoir is approaching winter pool levels — 2 feet below the normal summer reading. It’s advised that boaters check that their...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flushing, OH
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
City
Fairport Harbor, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Florida, OH
Cleveland.com

The buck stops -- and eventually gets freed -- in Parma

PARMA, Ohio -- First responders in Parma are used to being dispatched to calls involving deer; however, an incident on Wednesday (Aug. 31) was definitely a first. It turned out a fairly large seven-point buck had its leg stuck on a Polish National Catholic Cemetery fence near Walters Grove. Both Parma fire and police departments were on the scene.
PARMA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goldie
iheart.com

Now That's One Big Goldfish

(Cleveland) - Any of us who have had goldfish have probably wondered how big they can get if they're not in a bowl. Well, just take a look at this one. These technicians from the Ohio Division of Wildlife were doing a fish survey near Fairport Harbor, when they found this goldfish, which is about a foot long. Problem is, goldfish are not native to the Great Lakes, so this was apparently a pet goldfish that someone disposed of by letting it go in the lake or a river.
FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Lake Erie#Reproduction#The Ohio State University
Cleveland.com

CHN Housing Partners offering assistance to low-income residents needing help with their summer energy bills

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Low-income residents still have time to apply for help with their summer energy bills through the CHN Housing Partners. The Home Energy Assistance Program Summer Crisis Program ends Sept. 30. CHN runs the program locally under a contract with state of Ohio. Applicants through CHN must be Cuyahoga County residents. Close to 2,000 families were helped last year through CHN.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Farm and Dairy

First-year winner claims chicken flying title at Geauga County Fair

Fairgoers and children from the Geauga Know and Grow Program filled the grandstands at The Great Geauga County Fair yesterday afternoon to watch the highly-anticipated chicken flying contest. Meagan Bellan, the substitute principal of West Geauga Middle School, claimed this year’s chicken flying championship, and with it, the top prize...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Some Elyria residents scared for their safety as Amtrak station goes dark

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria resident Earl Gregory reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team, because the lights at the Amtrak station have been out since June. “People just can’t find their way up here from the parking lot, “said Gregory “I saw a guy fall the other night”.
ELYRIA, OH
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy